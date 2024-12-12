Top 25 Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (12/12/2024)
There's no changes at the top of the first Virginia Top 25 boys basketball rankings of the regular season.
Paul VI Catholic remains No. 1 followed by John Marshall, Oak Hill Academy, Highland School and Bishop Denis J. O'Connell. The second 5 features Woodside, Hayfield, South Lakes, Bishop Ireton and St. Stephen's & St. Agnes.
Blue Ridge School is the bigger mover in this poll, going from 19th to No. 11. Yorktown, Trinity Episcopal and Evergreen Christian School enter this week's poll.
1. PAUL VI CATHOLIC (3-1)
Preseason rank: 1
The Panthers dropped a 49-43 decision to Sidwell Friends School (D.C.) at National Hoopfest at DeMatha Catholic (Md.)
2. JOHN MARSHALL (3-0)
Preseason rank: 2
The Justices start strong with Top 25 victories over Landstown and Hampton.
3. OAK HILL ACADEMY (10-0)
Preseason rank: 3
The Warriors have hit 100 points twice.
4. HIGHLAND SCHOOL (11-3)
Preseason rank: 4
The Hawks own victories over Maryland's Top 10 Bullis School and Bishop McNamara, and District of Columbia's No. 2 Sidwell Friends School.
5. BISHOP DENIS J. O'CONNELL (4-1)
Preseason rank: 5
The Knights have won four straight after season-opening loss to Brennan (Tex.).
6. WOODSIDE (3-0)
Preseason rank: 7
The Wolverines have won their first three decisions by an average of 35 points.
7. HAYFIELD (2-0)
Preseason rank: 9
The Hawks handled South Lakes, 66-52.
8. SOUTH LAKES (2-1)
Preseason rank: 6
The Seahawks dropped a 66-52 decision to then-No. 9 Hayfield.
9. BISHOP IRETON (4-1)
Preseason rank: 12
The Cardinals topped Bishop McNamara (Md.) in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference opener.
10. ST. STEPHEN'S & ST. AGNES (4-1)
Preseason rank: 14
The Saints have won four straight after season-opening loss to Highland School.
11. BLUE RIDGE SCHOOL (7-0)
Preseason rank: 19
The Barons should be tested this weekend against Riverdale Baptist School (Md.) and Archbishop Carroll (D.C.).
12. ST. ANNE'S-BELFIELD (3-1)
Preseason rank: 8
The Saints' only setback is to then-No. 19 Bluefield School.
13. HAMPTON (2-2)
Preseason rank: 10
The Crabbers dropped decisions to defending state champs Woodside and John Marshall.
14. L.C. BIRD (2-0)
Preseason rank: 16
The Skyhawks average 90 points in wins over Midlothian and Richmond City Schools of the Arts.
15. KING'S FORK (2-0)
Preseason rank: 20
The Bulldogs open with wins over Nansemond River and Cape Henry Collegiate.
16. PATRIOT (3-1)
Preseason rank: 15
The Pioneers’ only loss is to Benedictine (Ga.).
17. DR. CARTER G. WOODSON (2-1)
Preseason rank: 18
The Cavaliers rebound from season-opening loss to then-No. 6 South Lakes with wins over Thomas Edison and Yorktown.
18. YORKTOWN (4-1)
Preseason rank: Not ranked.
The Patriots rebound from a close loss to then-No. 18 Dr. Carter G. Woodson with victory over then-No. 17 Westfield.
19. WESTFIELD (2-2)
Preseason rank: 17
The Bulldogs dropped road decisions to No. 1 Paul VI Catholic and Yorktown.
20. VARINA (0-0)
Preseason rank: 21
The Blue Devils open 2024-25 season with road games against Patriot (Thursday), Douglas Freeman (Dec. 16) and Hermitage (Dec. 20)
21. LANDSTOWN (4-1)
Preseason rank: 23
The Eagles’ only blemish is to No. 2 John Marshall.
22. NORTHSIDE (4-0)
Preseason rank: 25
The defending Class 3 champ Vikings are averaging 88 points through the first four games.
23. TRINITY EPISCOPAL (4-1)
Preseason rank: Not ranked.
The Titans knocked off then-No. 13 Catholic.
24. FAIRFAX CHRISTIAN SCHOOL (3-2)
Preseason rank: 24
The Cardinals dropped back-to-back decisions to Virginia Academy and St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes.
25. EVERGREEN CHRISTIAN SCHOOL (8-2)
Preseason rank: Not ranked.
The Eagles’ only losses are to No. 4 Highland School and No. 24 Fairfax Christian School.