Top 25 Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (2/11/2025)
There’s a few changes in the Top 10 in this week’s Virginia boys high school basketball Top 25 poll.
Highland School, which hit the 30-win plateau is up to No. 3, switching spots with Oak Hill Academy. John Marshall remains No. 1 with Bishop Denis J. O’Connell rounding out the Top 5.
Woodside is No. 6 as South Lakes, St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes and St. Christopher’s School each move up a spot, respectively. St. Anne’s-Belfield, which knocked off then-No. 7 Blue Ridge School, moves from 12th to No. 10.
Steward School enters the poll at No. 21.
1. JOHN MARSHALL (17-1)
Previous rank: 1
The Justices defeated Bull City Prep (N.C.), 68-59, at the William Lawson Jr. Classic after a 66-63 loss to Long Island (N.Y.) Lutheran.
2. PAUL VI CATHOLIC (19-5)
Previous rank: 2
The Panthers defeated St. Mary’s Ryken (Md.), 76-33, and then-No. 11 Bishop Ireton, 78-56.
3. HIGHLAND SCHOOL (31-5)
Previous rank: 4
The Hawks went 4-0, defeating Mount Zion Prep-Blue (Md.), Virginia Academy, Mount Zion Prep (Md.) and Canada Top Flight Academy.
4. OAK HILL ACADEMY (19-6)
Previous rank: 3
The Warriors defeated New Faith Christian Academy (N.C.), 87-59, and Queen City Prep (N.C.), 116-44.
5. BISHOP DENIS J. O’CONNELL (18-6)
Previous rank: 5
The Knights lost to Maryland No. 1 DeMatha Catholic, 67-58, after a 74-61 victory over then-No. 11 Bishop Ireton.
6. WOODSIDE (18-1)
Previous rank: 6
The Wolverines defeated Denbigh, 68-66, and Menchville, 72-34.
7. SOUTH LAKES (17-2)
Previous rank: 8
The Seahawks defeated Oakton, 62-42, and James Madison, 49-30.
8. ST. STEPHENS & ST. AGNES (20-5)
Previous rank: 9
The Saints lost to Maryland No. 2 Bullis School, 58-47, after a 54-48 victory over St. Albans School (D.C.).
9. ST. CHRISTOPHER’S SCHOOL (20-2)
Previous rank: 10
The Saints ran their win streak to six, defeating Benedictine College Prep (61-52), Woodberry Forest School (62-57) and Virginia Episcopal School (65-22).
10. ST. ANNE’S-BELFIELD (16-7)
Previous rank: 12
The Saints defeated No. 22 Trinity Episcopal (89-66) and then-No. 7 Blue Ridge School (68-67), extending their winning streak to nine.
11. BLUE RIDGE SCHOOL (24-3)
Previous rank: 7
The Barons went 2-1, defeating Mercersburg Academy (Pa.), 82-59, and Charlotte (N.C.) Performance Institute, 78-57, and lost to then-No. 12 St. Anne’s-Belfield, 68-67.
12. BISHOP IRETON (12-11)
Previous rank: 11
The Cardinals lost to No. 2 Paul VI Catholic after a 89-59 win over Evergreen Christian.
13. DR. CARTER G. WOODSON (18-2)
Previous rank: 13
The Cavaliers defeated Lake Braddock, 64-54, and West Springfield, 64-51.
14. GREEN RUN (18-2)
Previous ranked: 14
The Stallions extended their winning streak to six, defeating Kempsville, 58-46, and Salem-Virginia Beach, 74-41.
15. KING’S FORK (14-2)
Previous rank: 15
The Bulldogs lost to then-No. 16 Oscar Smith after a 76-41 victory over Grassfield.
16. OSCAR SMITH (17-1)
Previous rank: 16
The Tigers went 3-0, capped with a 68-59 win over then-No. 15 King’s Fork.
17. RIVERSIDE (20-1)
Previous rank: 17
The Ram ran their winning streak to 13 with victories over Potomac Falls, 74-58, and Lightridge, 76-47.
18. LANDSTOWN (17-2)
Previous rank: 18
The Eagles defeated Bayside, 74-41, and Kempsville, 62-42.
19. MERIDIAN (20-0)
Previous rank: 19
The Mustangs went 3-0, defeating Manassas Park (85-15), Armstrong (71-48) and Brentsville (87-10).
20. NEW KENT (20-0)
Previous rank: 20
The Trojans defeated Lafayette (64-53), Grafton (78-59) and Bruton (61-53).
21. STEWARD SCHOOL (17-6)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Spartans went 4-0, highlighted by a 58-56 overtime win over then-No. 22 Trinity Episcopal.
22. TRINITY EPISCOPAL (14-7)
Previous rank: 22
The Saints defeated Collegiate, 71-51, after losses to then-No. 12 St. Anne’s-Belfield and Steward (58-56)
23. NORTHSIDE (19-1)
Previous rank: 23
The Vikings ran their winning streak to 10, defeating George Washington, 80-42, and Lord Botetourt, 81-71.
24. ATLEE (17-1)
Previous rank: 24
The Raiders defeated Armstrong, 67-52, and Hanover, 78-43.
25. ALBEMARLE (17-3)
Previous rank: 25
The Patriots defeated Fluvanna County, 78-38, and Charlottesville, 70-39.