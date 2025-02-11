High School

Top 25 Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (2/11/2025)

Highland School climbs to No. 3; Steward School enters this week's rankings at No. 21

Michael Johnson and the Highland Hawks continued their outstanding season last week, going 4-0, to move up to No. 3 this week.
Highland School Basketball

There’s a few changes in the Top 10 in this week’s Virginia boys high school basketball Top 25 poll.

Highland School, which hit the 30-win plateau is up to No. 3, switching spots with Oak Hill Academy. John Marshall remains No. 1 with Bishop Denis J. O’Connell rounding out the Top 5.

Woodside is No. 6 as South Lakes, St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes and St. Christopher’s School each move up a spot, respectively. St. Anne’s-Belfield, which knocked off then-No. 7 Blue Ridge School, moves from 12th to No. 10. 

Steward School enters the poll at No. 21.

1. JOHN MARSHALL (17-1)

Previous rank: 1

The Justices defeated Bull City Prep (N.C.), 68-59, at the William Lawson Jr. Classic after a 66-63 loss to Long Island (N.Y.) Lutheran.

2. PAUL VI CATHOLIC (19-5)

Previous rank: 2

The Panthers defeated St. Mary’s Ryken (Md.), 76-33, and then-No. 11 Bishop Ireton, 78-56.

3. HIGHLAND SCHOOL (31-5)

Previous rank: 4

The Hawks went 4-0, defeating Mount Zion Prep-Blue (Md.), Virginia Academy, Mount Zion Prep (Md.) and Canada Top Flight Academy.

4. OAK HILL ACADEMY (19-6)

Previous rank: 3

The Warriors defeated New Faith Christian Academy (N.C.), 87-59, and Queen City Prep (N.C.), 116-44.

5. BISHOP DENIS J. O’CONNELL (18-6)

Previous rank: 5

The Knights lost to Maryland No. 1 DeMatha Catholic, 67-58, after a 74-61 victory over then-No. 11 Bishop Ireton.

6. WOODSIDE (18-1) 

Previous rank: 6

The Wolverines defeated Denbigh, 68-66, and Menchville, 72-34.

7. SOUTH LAKES (17-2)

Previous rank: 8

The Seahawks defeated Oakton, 62-42, and James Madison, 49-30.

8. ST. STEPHENS & ST. AGNES (20-5) 

Previous rank: 9

The Saints lost to Maryland No. 2 Bullis School, 58-47, after a 54-48 victory over St. Albans School (D.C.).

9. ST. CHRISTOPHER’S SCHOOL (20-2)

Previous rank: 10

The Saints ran their win streak to six, defeating Benedictine College Prep (61-52), Woodberry Forest School (62-57) and Virginia Episcopal School (65-22).

10. ST. ANNE’S-BELFIELD (16-7) 

Previous rank: 12

The Saints defeated No. 22 Trinity Episcopal (89-66) and then-No. 7 Blue Ridge School (68-67), extending their winning streak to nine.

11. BLUE RIDGE SCHOOL (24-3) 

Previous rank: 7

The Barons went 2-1, defeating Mercersburg Academy (Pa.), 82-59, and Charlotte (N.C.) Performance Institute, 78-57, and lost to then-No. 12 St. Anne’s-Belfield, 68-67.

12. BISHOP IRETON (12-11)

Previous rank: 11

The Cardinals lost to No. 2 Paul VI Catholic after a 89-59 win over Evergreen Christian.

13. DR. CARTER G. WOODSON (18-2) 

Previous rank: 13

The Cavaliers defeated Lake Braddock, 64-54, and West Springfield, 64-51.

14. GREEN RUN (18-2)

Previous ranked: 14

The Stallions extended their winning streak to six, defeating Kempsville, 58-46, and Salem-Virginia Beach, 74-41.

15. KING’S FORK (14-2)

Previous rank: 15

The Bulldogs lost to then-No. 16 Oscar Smith after a 76-41 victory over Grassfield.

16. OSCAR SMITH (17-1)

Previous rank: 16

The Tigers went 3-0, capped with a 68-59 win over then-No. 15 King’s Fork.

17. RIVERSIDE (20-1)

Previous rank: 17

The Ram ran their winning streak to 13 with victories over Potomac Falls, 74-58, and Lightridge, 76-47.

18. LANDSTOWN (17-2)

Previous rank: 18

The Eagles defeated Bayside, 74-41, and Kempsville, 62-42.

19. MERIDIAN (20-0)

Previous rank: 19

The Mustangs went 3-0, defeating Manassas Park (85-15), Armstrong (71-48) and Brentsville (87-10).

20. NEW KENT (20-0)

Previous rank: 20

The Trojans defeated Lafayette (64-53), Grafton (78-59) and Bruton (61-53).

21. STEWARD SCHOOL (17-6)

Previous rank: Not ranked

The Spartans went 4-0, highlighted by a 58-56 overtime win over then-No. 22 Trinity Episcopal. 

22. TRINITY EPISCOPAL (14-7)

Previous rank: 22

The Saints defeated Collegiate, 71-51, after losses to then-No. 12 St. Anne’s-Belfield and Steward (58-56)

23. NORTHSIDE (19-1)

Previous rank: 23

The Vikings ran their winning streak to 10, defeating George Washington, 80-42, and Lord Botetourt, 81-71.

24. ATLEE (17-1)

Previous rank: 24

The Raiders defeated Armstrong, 67-52, and Hanover, 78-43.

25. ALBEMARLE (17-3)

Previous rank: 25

The Patriots defeated Fluvanna County, 78-38, and Charlottesville, 70-39.

