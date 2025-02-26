Top 25 Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (2/25/2025)
There’s no change at the top of the High School On SI Virginia boys high school basketball Top 25 as the postseason is underway.
John Marshall, which begins a pursuit of a fourth straight Class 2 state title Tuesday, is No. 1 followed by Paul VI Catholic. Paul VI won their fourth Washington Catholic Athletic Conference tournament title in five seasons defeating Gonzaga College (D.C.) in the final at American University Monday evening.
Highland School, Oak Hill Academy and Bishop Denis J. O’Connell complete the Top 5. The second 5 is highlighted by St. Anne’s-Belfield, which won the Virginia Prep League crown, and Green Run, which moved up to No. 10.
In addition to the state public tournament underway with region quarterfinals action Tuesday, the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) tournament will take place this week.
1. JOHN MARSHALL (17-2)
Previous rank: 1
The Justices, who didn’t play last week, will play King William in the Virginia Class 2 Region A quarterfinals Tuesday.
2. PAUL VI CATHOLIC (26-5)
Previous rank: 2
The Panthers won the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference tournament championship, defeating District of Columbia No. 1 Gonzaga College, 58-54, St. John’s College (D.C.), 57-40, in the semifinals) and No. 11 Bishop Ireton, 69-56, in the quarterfinals.
3. HIGHLAND SCHOOL (36-5)
Previous rank: 3
The Hawks, who won the Metro Private Schools Conference title last week, will play No. 9 St. Christopher School or Catholic-Virginia Beach in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) Division I quarterfinals Wednesday.
4. OAK HILL ACADEMY (19-9)
Previous rank: 4
The Warriors lost to Wasatch Academy, 85-60.
5. BISHOP DENIS J. O’CONNELL (21-9)
Previous rank: 5
The Knights lost to District of Columbia’s No. 2 St. John’s College, 65-57, in the WCAC quarterfinals after a 65-59 win over Archbishop Carroll (D.C.) in the regular season finale.
6. WOODSIDE (22-1)
Previous rank: 6
The Wolverines, who defeated Warwick (83-27) and Gloucester (90-31), will play Bethel in the Virginia Class 5 Region B quarterfinals Tuesday.
7. ST. STEPHENS & ST. AGNES (21-6)
Previous rank: 7
The Saints, who didn’t play last week, will play No. 23 Trinity Episcopal in the first round of the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II tournament Tuesday.
8. ST. ANNE’S-BELFIELD (20-7)
Previous rank: 8
The Saints claimed their fourth straight Virginia Prep League title, defeating No. 9 St. Christopher’s School (81-56) in the final and Woodberry Forest School (87-52) in the semifinals.
9. ST. CHRISTOPHER’S SCHOOL (21-3)
Previous rank: 9
The Saints lost to No. 8 St. Anne’s-Belfield in the Virginia Prep League final after a 59-54 win over No. 23 Trinity Episcopal in the semifinals.
10. GREEN RUN (18-2)
Previous ranked: 12
The Stallions, who did not play last week, will play Hickory in the Virginia Class 5 Region A quarterfinals Tuesday.
11. OSCAR SMITH (22-1)
Previous rank: 14
The Tigers, who clinched the Southeastern District title with wins over Grassfield (80-44) and Great Bridge (106-42), will play Western Branch in the Virginia Class 6 Region A quarterfinals Tuesday.
12. BISHOP IRETON (15-13)
Previous rank: 11
The Cardinals lost to No. 2 Paul VI Catholic, 69-56, in the WCAC quarterfinals after a 58-49 opening round win over Our Lady of Good Counsel.
13. SOUTH LAKES (18-4)
Previous rank: 10
The Seahawks, who lost to Westfield (56-46) after a win over Oakton (72-45), will play George C. Marshall in the Virginia Class 6 Region D quarterfinals Tuesday.
14. KING’S FORK (21-2)
Previous rank: 13
The Bulldogs who defeated Great Bridge (111-33) and Western Branch (64-63) to complete the regular season, will play Kecoughtan in the Virginia Class 5 Region B quarterfinals Tuesday.
15. RIVERSIDE (24-1)
Previous rank: 15
The Ram, who won the Potomac District title with wins over Potomac Falls (77-60 final) and Stone Bridge (77-70 semifinal), will play Stone Bridge in the Virginia Class 5 Region D quarterfinals Wednesday.
16. LANDSTOWN (18-2)
Previous rank: 16
The Eagles, who didn’t play last week, will play Cosby in the Virginia Class 6 Region A quarterfinals Tuesday.
17. WESTFIELD (19-6)
Previous rank: 24
The Bulldogs who defeated James Madison, 51-39, and then-No. 10 South Lakes, 56-46, will play Wakefield in the Virginia Class 6 Region D quarterfinals Tuesday.
18. MERIDIAN (23-0)
Previous rank: 17
The Mustangs, who completed the regular season with wins over Skyline (90-81) and Goochland (80-22), will play Skyline in the Virginia Class 3 Region B quarterfinals Tuesday.
19. NEW KENT (22-1)
Previous rank: 18
The Trojans, who didn’t play last week, will play Lakeland in the Virginia Class 3 Region A quarterfinals Tuesday.
20. NORTHSIDE (22-1)
Previous rank: 19
The Vikings, who defeated William Fleming (54-46) and William Byrd (85-52) to finish the regular season, will play Tunstall in the Virginia Class 3 Region D quarterfinals Tuesday.
21. BLUE RIDGE SCHOOL (28-4)
Previous rank: 20
The Barons won the Blue Ridge Athletic Conference title, defeating Miller School of Albemarle (55-46 final), and Hargrave Military Academy (79-58 semifinal), and defeated Fishburne Military Academy, 83-22, in the regular season finale.
22. ATLEE (20-1)
Previous rank: 21
The Raiders, who completed the regular season with a 71-33 win over Patrick Henry, will play Caroline in the Virginia Class 4 Region B quarterfinals Tuesday.
23. ALBEMARLE (20-3)
Previous rank: 22
The Patriots, who didn’t play last week, will play James River Midlothian in the Virginia Class 5 Region C quarterfinals Monday.
24. TRINITY EPISCOPAL (17-8)
Previous rank: 23
The Saints lost to No. 9 St. Christopher’s School in the Virginia Prep League semifinals, after a 77-30 first round win over Fork Union Military Academy.
25. CARTER G. WOODSON (20-4)
Previous rank: 25
The Cavaliers, who defeated Lake Braddock, 63-56, and West Potomac, 43-35, will play James W. Robinson in the Virginia Class 6 Region C quarterfinals Tuesday.