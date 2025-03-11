Top 25 Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (3/10/2025)
The Virginia boys high school basketball season has reached the final week. The public state champions will be crowned at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center, starting Thursday.
John Marshall remains No. 1 in the High School on SI Virginia Top 25 rankings. The Justices will try to win a fourth straight Class 2 state crown, taking on Graham in the final.
Highland School, Paul Vi Catholic, Bishop Denis J. O’Connell and Oak Hill Academy follow John Marshall in the Top 5. Green Run, which ended Woodside’s reign in the Class 5 state semifinals, moves into the Top 10 at No. 6.
The Stallions will play No. 13 Albemarle for the state title. The Class 6 championship will be an all-Northern Virginia affair with defending champ and No. 11 South Lakes taking on 12th-ranked Carter G. Woodson.
Hopewell (No. 19), Spotwood (No.20) and Varina (No. 24) enter the poll after advancing to state title games. Hopewell and Spotwood will vie for the Class 3 crown while Varina meets No. 18 Atlee for the title in Class 4.
1. JOHN MARSHALL (22-2)
Previous rank: 1
The Justices advanced to the Virginia Class 2 state championship game against Graham, defeating Luray, 104-53, in the semifinals and Central Woodstock, 97-46, in the quarterfinals.
2. HIGHLAND SCHOOL (39-5)
Previous rank: 2
SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION (VISAA) DIVISION I & METRO PRIVATE SCHOOL CONFERENCE CHAMPION
3. PAUL VI CATHOLIC (27-6)
Previous rank: 3
SEASON COMPLETE - WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (WCAC) CHAMPIONS & VISAA DIVISION I SEMIFINALIST
4. BISHOP DENIS J. O’CONNELL (23-10)
Previous rank: 4
SEASON COMPLETE - VISAA DIVISION I FINALIST & WCAC SEMIFINALIST
5. OAK HILL ACADEMY (23-11)
Previous rank: 5
The Warriors lost to Long Island (N.Y.) Lutheran, 71-61, in the Nike EYBL Scholastic Tournament quarterfinals.
6. GREEN RUN (23-2)
Previous ranked: 10
The Stallions advanced to the Virginia Class 5 state championship against Albemarle, defeating then-No. 6 Woodside, 39-34, in the semifinals and Maury, 61-54, in the quarterfinals.
7. WOODSIDE (26-2)
Previous rank: 6
The Wolverines lost to then-No. 10 Green Run in the Virginia Class 5 state semifinals after defeating Indian River, 76-42, in the quarterfinals.
8. ST. STEPHENS & ST. AGNES (23-7)
Previous rank: 7
SEASON COMPLETE - VISAA DIVISION SEMIFINALIST & INTERSTATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (IAC) QUARTERFINALIST
9. ST. ANNE’S-BELFIELD (21-8)
Previous rank: 8
SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA PREP LEAGUE CHAMPION & VISAA DIVISION I QUARTERFINALIST
10. ST. CHRISTOPHER’S SCHOOL (22-4)
Previous rank: 9
SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA PREP LEAGUE FINALIST & VISAA DIVISION I QUARTERFINALIST
11. SOUTH LAKES (23-4)
Previous rank: 12
The Seahawks advanced to the Virginia Class 6 state championship game against No. 12 Carter G. Woodson, defeating No. 16 Landstown, 56-50, in the semifinals and Hayfield, 56-41, in the quarterfinals.
12. CARTER G. WOODSON (23-4)
Previous rank: 20
The Cavaliers advanced to the Virginia Class 6 state championship game against No. 11 South Lakes, defeating then-No. 11 Oscar Smith, 58-46, in the semifinals and Westfield, 71-58, in the quarterfinals.
13. ALBEMARLE (23-3)
Previous rank: 19
The Patriots advanced to the Class 5 state championship game against No. 6 Green Run, defeating then-No. 14 Riverside, 64-61, in the semifinals and Riverbend, 67-46, in the quarterfinals.
14. BISHOP IRETON (16-14)
Previous rank: 13
SEASON COMPLETE - VISAA DIVISION I & WCAC QUARTERFINALIST
15. OSCAR SMITH (26-2)
Previous rank: 11
The Tigers lost to Carter G. Woodson in the Virginia Class 6 state semifinals after defeating Colonial Forge, 75-50, in the quarterfinals.
16. RIVERSIDE (27-2)
Previous rank: 14
The Ram lost to Albemarle in the Virginia Class 5 state semifinals after defeating Lloyd C. Bird, 58-56, in the quarterfinals.
17. LANDSTOWN (21-4)
Previous rank: 16
The Eagles lost to then-No. 12 South Lakes in the Virginia Class 6 state semifinals after defeating then-No. 24 Patriot, 76-59, in the quarterfinals.
18. ATLEE (26-1)
Previous rank: 18
The Raiders advanced to the Virginia Class 4 state championship game against No. 24 Varina, defeating Glass, 69-55, in the semifinals and Churchland, 63-54, in the quarterfinals.
19. HOPEWELL (23-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Blue Devils advanced to the Virginia Class 3 state championship game against No. 20 Spotswood, defeating then-No. 15 Meridian, 54-43, in the semifinals and William Monroe, 68-39, in the quarterfinals.
20. SPOTSWOOD (25-3)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Trailblazers advanced to the Virginia Class 3 state championship game against No. 19 Hopewell, defeating then-No. 17 Northside, 64-52, in the semifinals and Carroll County, 71-52, in the quarterfinals.
21. BLUE RIDGE SCHOOL (28-5)
Previous rank: 21
SEASON COMPLETE - BLUE RIDGE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CHAMPION & VISAA DIVISION I QUARTERFINALIST
22. MERIDIAN (27-1)
Previous rank: 15
The Mustangs lost to Hopewell in the Virginia Class 3 state semifinals after a 51-45 win over New Kent in the quarterfinals.
23. NORTHSIDE (26-2)
Previous rank: 17
The Vikings lost to Spotswood in the Virginia Class 3 state semifinals after defeating Western Albemarle, 55-33, in the quarterfinals.
24. VARINA (19-4)
Previous rank: Not ranked.
The Blue Devils advanced to the Virginia Class 4 state finals against No. 18 Atlee, defeating No. 25 Handley, 56-52, in the semifinals and Hampton, 49-36, in the quarterfinals.
25. HANDLEY (25-2)
Previous rank: 25
The Judges lost to Varina in the Virginia Class 4 state semifinals after a 68-37 victory over Heritage in the quarterfinals.