Top 25 Virginia Girls High School Basketball Rankings (12/3/2024)
The Virginia high school girls basketball season is underway, and teams are gearing up for another thrilling campaign. This year’s rankings showcase a mix of returning champions, powerhouse programs, and emerging contenders aiming for state and league titles. With standout players like UNC commit Nyla Brooks of Bishop Ireton and dynamic duos such as Savannah Dawson and Timani Harris at Thomas Dale, the competition promises to be fierce.
From reigning champions like Princess Anne and Woodgrove to independent school powerhouses like Virginia Academy, the depth of talent across the state is undeniable. Whether it’s Thomas Dale seeking redemption in Class 6 or Garden City vying for its 12th L.I. title, the season is set to deliver exciting action and standout performances.
Check out the full rankings to see which teams and players are making waves as the season heats up.
TOP 25 VIRGINIA GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL RANKINGS
1. Thomas Dale (2023-24 record: 24-2)
Despite seeing star Nyiah Wilson transfer to IMG Academy (Fla.), the Knights have a dynamic backcourt duo in junior Savannah Dawson and sophomore Timani Harris ready to atone for losing in the Virginia Class 6 state final last season.
2. Bishop Ireton (24-9)
Led by University of North Carolina commit Nyla Brooks, the Cardinals are ready for a run at the prestigious Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title.
3. Princess Anne (25-2)
With one of the country’s top underclassmen in Micah Ojo back, the Cavaliers look to 3-peat as Class 5 state champions.
4. St. Paul VI Catholic (19-15)
Riley Hamburger, a Providence commit, will be the veteran go-to for a young and talented Panthers squad that will be a tough out in the deep WCAC.
5. Manchester (25-2)
The Lancers look for an encore to their first Class 6 state championship with Richmond commit Rayne Wright.
6. Osbourn Park (24-4)
The Yellow Jackets, led by Stony Brook commit Alexandra Brown and junior Keyarah Rainey, are ready to contend for Class 6 state title.
7. Deep Creek (23-3)
The Hornets should be the biggest threat to Princess Anne in the Class 5 state title race with junior point guard Asia Keels.
8. Centreville (23-4)
Colgate commit Kennedy Parrott hope to lead the Wildcats back to Class 6 state Final Four.
9. Catholic-Virginia Beach (2-0 in 2024-25; 26-7 last season)
The Crusaders hope to contend for the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I title with James Madison commit Jenna Eleby and junior Maya Land-Dailey.
10. Hampton (23-4)
The Crabbers, led by Maryland-Eastern Shore commit Kaliya Perry, seek redemption after falling in the Class 4 state title match last season.
11. Virginia Academy (3-0 in 2024-25; 15-9 last season)
The Patriots look to win a second straight VISAA Division II championship behind George Mason commit Leah Keyes and senior forward Hazel Grepps (Christopher Newport).
12. Potomac School (1-3 in 2024-25; 21-9 last season)
With a talent trio of seniors Catherine LeTendre (Duke lacrosse commit) and Zora Burrell, and sophomore Sabrina Anderson, the Panthers look to nationally-ranked Sidwell Friends School a run in the Independent Schools League (ISL).
13. James W. Robinson (26-3)
The Rams hope to advance past the Class 6 state Elite Eight with Georgia Simonsen, a Radford signee, headlining three returning starters.
14. St. Anne’s-Belfield School (0-2 in 2024-25; 20-3 last season)
The Saints are the team to beat again in the League of Independent School (LIS) with junior guard Keegan Morris back.
15. Highland Springs (19-4)
With 6-foot-5 post Samara Faulk and 5-10 guard/forward Samaya Brown, the Springers should be in the mix for the Class 6 championship.
16. Steward School (3-0 in 2024-25; 18-9 last season)
The Spartans will challenge for the VISAA Division II title with 10 returners, led by Le Moyne College commit Ava Johnson.
17. Langley (21-4)
The Saxons will have a say in the Class 6 state title chase with Carnegie Mellon commit Anya Rahman and Peyton Daley (Longwood lacrosse commit).
18. James River Midlothian (25-4)
Despite losing to Gatorade Virginia Player of the Year Lanie Grant to North Carolina, the Rapids hope to return to the Class 5 final.
19. Patrick Henry (23-6)
With post Laila Staples and guard McKenzie Harris back headlining seven returners, the Patriots are thinking big after losing in the Class 5 state semifinals last season,
20. Norfolk Christian Academy (15-9)
The Ambassadors look to challenge for the VISAA Division 2 championship with 6-6 Abuna Ruop, Virginia’s No. 1 junior, leading the charge.
21. Oakton (22-7)
After a run to the Class 6 state Elite Eight last season, the Cougars hope to go farther this season behind junior guard Sophie Toole.
22. Woodgrove (29-1)
The defending Class 4 state champ Wolverine lost to Sadie Shores (Tulane) and Angelina Nice (Radford), but Amaya Ramey and Valerie Blankenship are ready to lead their title defense.
23. Bishop Denis J. O’Connell (1-0 in 2024-25; 13-16 last season)
Led by Holy Cross commit Daniya Brown, the Knights should be improved in the tough WCAC.
24. Monocan (22-6)
The Chiefs, led by Lila Donnelly and Trinity Jones, will be determined to get back to the Class 4 Final Four after blowing a 15-point second half lead to Hampton in last season’s semifinals.
25. Lord Botecourt (22-4)
The Cavaliers will challenge for the Class 3 state crown with Lenoir-Rhyne commits Maddie Caron and Madilyn Winterton.