Top 25 Virginia Girls High School Basketball State Rankings (12/17/2024)
Three newcomers highlight this week’s Virginia girls basketball Top 25 state rankings.
There are four teams overall that weren’t ranked in last week’s rankings as Langley, which was in the preseason poll, returns after posting a pair of Top 25 wins. Cosby (No. 25), No. 23 Hayfield and No. 24 James Madison are the three newcomers.
The top 10 remains intact led by No. 1 PRINCESS ANNE followed by Bishop Ireton, Paul VI Catholic, Manchester and THOMAS DALE. West Potomac is the biggest mover in the poll, going up four spots from No. 23 to 19th.
1. PRINCESS ANNE (5-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Cavaliers are averaging 88 points through the first five games.
2. BISHOP IRETON (5-1)
Previous rank: 2
The Cardinals have won five straight after opening loss to nationally-ranked Long Island (N.Y,) Lutheran.
3. PAUL VI CATHOLIC (5-1)
Previous rank: 3
The Panthers outlasted No. 4 Manchester, 49-46, in overtime at Capital Invitational at Sidwell Friends School (D.C.)
4. MANCHESTER (4-1)
Previous rank: 4
The Lancers’ 21-game winning streak was snapped in overtime loss to No. 3 Paul VI Catholic.
5. THOMAS DALE (1-4)
Previous rank: 5
The Knights dropped decisions to Duncanville (Tex.) and Grandview Prep (Fla.) at She Got Game Classic in Virginia.
6. VIRGINIA ACADEMY (5-1)
Previous rank: 6
The Patriots dropped their first decision of the season to Western Reserve Academy (Ohio) at She Got Game Classic in D.C.
7. FLOYD E. KELLAM (5-0)
Previous rank: 7
The Knights have won the first five games by an average of 30 points.
8. OSBOURN PARK (4-1)
Previous rank: 8
The Yellow Jackets rebounded from loss to No. 6 Virginia Academy with rout of Battlefield.
9. DEEP CREEK (3-1)
Previous rank: 9
The Hornets defeated KIPP College Prep (N.Y.) and Georgetown Visitation Prep at She Got Game Classic.
10. CENTREVILLE (5-0)
Previous rank: 10
The Wildcats defeated Panther Creek (N.C.) and Springfield Central (Mass.) at She Got Game Classic.
11. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH (3-3)
Previous rank: 11
The Crusaders went 2-1 at She Got Game Classic.
12. HAMPTON (6-1)
Previous rank: 12
The Crabbers have won the last four decisions by an average of 58 points.
13. ST. ANNE'S-BELFIELD SCHOOL (4-2)
Previous rank: 15
The Saints have won four straight.
14. POTOMAC SCHOOLl (4-5)
Previous rank: 13
The Panthers’ five losses are by a total of 26 points.
15. LLOYD C. BIRD (3-1)
Previous rank: 16
The Skyhawks fell to Monsignor Scanlan (N.Y.) at She Got Game Classic.
16. STEWARD SCHOOL (6-2)
Previous rank: 17
The Ambassadors dropped their first game of the season to St. Frances Academy (Md.) at She Got Game Classic.
18. OAKTON (5-0)
Previous rank: 19
The Cougars defeated Yorktown and Washington-Liberty.
19. WEST POTOMAC (5-0)
Previous rank: 23
The Wolverines routed Wakefield and Mount Vernon.
20. DEEP RUN (5-0)
Previous rank: 24
The Wildcats averaged 65 points in wins over Thomas Jefferson-Richmond and Douglass S. Freeman.
21. LORD BOTETOURT (6-0)
Previous rank: 22
The Cavaliers have won five games by double-digits.
22. LANGLEY (5-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked.
The Saxons return after victories over then-No. 14 James W. Robinson and then-No. 20 Bishop Denis J. O’Connell.
23. HAYFIELD (4-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked.
The Hawks have rebounded from an 0-2 start with four straight victories.
24. JAMES MADISON (5-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Warhawks are riding a four-game winning streak.
25. COSBY (4-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked.
The Titans, who knocked off then-No. 21 Monocan, have only lost to undefeated and No. 20 Deep Run