Top 25 Virginia Girls High School Basketball State Rankings (2/25/2025)
The Virginia girls high school basketball postseason is in full swing. Princess Anne, which has been No. 1 in the SI on High Schools state Top 25 poll for most of the season, will try to claim another Class 5 state championship and complete a perfect season.
Bishop Ireton, which lost to nationally-ranked and Maryland No. 1 Bishop McNamara Monday evening, remains No. 2 in the poll, followed by Paul VI Catholic, Floyd E. Kellam and Osbourn Park. Manchester, newly crowned Tidewater Conference of Independent Schools champ Norfolk Christian Academy, Catholic-Virginia Beach, St. Anne’s-Belfield (League of Independent Schools champ) and South County complete the Top 10.
In addition to the state public tournament continuing Tuesday with region quarterfinals action, the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) tournament takes place this week.
1. PRINCESS ANNE (22-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Cavaliers, who finished the regular season with a 69-22 win over Kempsville, will play Great Bridge in the Virginia Class 5 Region A quarterfinals Tuesday.
2. BISHOP IRETON (22-6)
Previous rank: 2
The Cardinals lost to Maryland No. 1 Bishop McNamara, 61-41, in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) final after a semifinal win over St. John’s College (D.C.), 65-42, and a 63-27 victory over Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) in the quarterfinals.
3. PAUL VI CATHOLIC (20-9)
Previous rank: 3
The Panthers lost to Elizabeth Seton (Md.), 63-54, in the WCAC quarterfinals after a 62-59 victory over Riverdale Baptist School (Md.).
4. FLOYD E. KELLAM (22-1)
Previous rank: 4
The Knights, who defeated Norview (63-28), will play Green Run in the Virginia Class 5 Region A quarterfinals Tuesday.
5. OSBOURN PARK (21-3)
Previous rank: 5
The Yellow Jackets, who defeated Gainesville (69-19) and Stafford (76-13), will play Freedom in the Virginia Class 6 Region B quarterfinals Tuesday.
6. MANCHESTER (18-3)
Previous rank: 6
The Lancers, who completed the regular season with a forfeit win over Richmond City School of the Arts, will play Western Branch in the Virginia Class 6 Region A quarterfinals Tuesday.
7. NORFOLK CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (22-2)
Previous rank: 7
The Ambassadors won the Tidewater Conference of Independent Schools (TCIS) championship, defeated No. 8 Catholic-Virginia Beach, 62-59, in the final after victories over Steward School (64-56 semifinals) and Nansemond-Suffolk Academy (72-21 quarterfinals),
8. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH (19-8)
Previous rank: 8
The Crusaders lost to No. 7 Norfolk Christian in the TCIS final after victories over Hampton Roads Academy (57-48 semifinals) and Cape Henry Collegiate (87-16 quarterfinals).
9. ST. ANNE’S-BELFIELD SCHOOL (20-3)
Previous rank: 9
The Saints claimed the League of Independent Schools (LIS) title, defeating Trinity Episcopal, 66-42, in the final after a 68-45 semifinal win over Saint Getrude.
10. SOUTH COUNTY (20-4)
Previous rank: 11
The Stallions, who completed the regular season with wins over then-No. 12 West Potomac (51-49) and then-No. 13 James W. Robinson (37-35), will play Mount Vernon or Springfield in the Virginia Class 6 Region C quarterfinals Tuesday.
11. GLEN ALLEN (20-2)
Previous rank: 14
The Jaguars will play Thomas Dale in the Virginia Class 6 Region A quarterfinals Tuesday.
12. MENCHVILLE (21-1)
Previous rank: 15
The Monarchs, who completed the regular season with a win over Denbigh (86-6), will play Bethel in the Virginia Class 5 Region B quarterfinals Tuesday.
13. WEST POTOMAC (22-3)
Previous rank: 12
The Wolverines defeated Justice in the first round of the Virginia Class 6 Region C playoffs who defeated Alexandria City (66-34) and lost to then-No. 11 South County, will play Justice in the Virginia Class 6 Region C first round Monday.
14. JAMES W. ROBINSON (19-4)
Previous rank: 13
The Rams, who lost to then-No. 11 South County after a win over Carter G. Woodson (41-15), will play Thomas Jefferson and Alexandria City in the Virginia Class 6 Region C quarterfinals Tuesday.
15. OAKTON (20-4)
Previous rank: 19
The Cougars, who defeated Westfield (60-30), then-No. 16 Chantilly (41-33) and then-No. 10 Centreville (56-46) to win the Concorde District title, will play Yorktown in the Virginia Class 6 Region D quarterfinals.
16. CENTREVILLE (20-4)
Previous rank: 10
The Wildcats, who lost to then-No. 19 Oakton after a 57=20 win over James Madison, will play McLean in the Virginia Class 6 Region D quarterfinals Tuesday.
17. CHANTILLY (16-7)
Previous rank: 16
The Chargers who lost to then-No. 19 Oakton, will play Washington-Liberty in the Virginia Class 6 Region D quarterfinals Tuesday.
18. POTOMAC SCHOOL (17-11)
Previous rank: 17
The Panthers lost to Sidwell Friends School (D.C.) in the Independent Schools League semifinals, 68-46, after defeating St. Andrew’s Episcopal (Md.), 71-38, in the quarterfinals and a 63-59 loss to Maret School (D.C.) in the regular season finale.
19. VIRGINIA ACADEMY (19-8)
Previous rank: 18
The Patriots defeated Springdale Prep, 70-41, and Fairfax Home School, 81-19.
20. LANGLEY (20-3)
Previous rank: 20
The Saxons, who defeated Washington-Liberty (56-45) in the regular season finale, will play James Madison in the Virginia Class 6 Region D quarterfinals Tuesday.
21. JAMES MONROE (21-0)
Previous rank: 21
The Yellow Jackets, who closed the regular season with a 87-31 win over Fauquier, will play Meridan in the Virginia Class 3 Region B quarterfinals Tuesday.
22. WILLIAM FLEMING (21-2)
Previous rank: 22
The Colonels, who defeated Northside (78-37) and Staunton River (55-39), will play J.R. Tucker in the Virginia Class 5 Region C quarterfinals Tuesday.
23. MANOR (19-1)
Previous rank: 23
The Mustangs, who didn't play last week, will play Smithfield or Gloucester in the Virginia Class 4 Region A semifinals Thursday.
24. HAMPTON (19-3)
Previous rank: 24
The Crabbers, who defeated Bethel, 66-15, in the regular season finale, will play Warhill or Churchland in the Virginia Class 4 Region A semifinals Thursday.
25. DEEP CREEK (18-5)
Previous rank: 25
The Hornets, who completed the regular season with wins over Lake Taylor (64-18) and Lakeland (69-14), will play Ocean Lakes in the Virginia Class 5 Region A quarterfinals Tuesday.