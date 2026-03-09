Top 25 Virginia Girls High School Basketball State Rankings - March 8, 2026

The final week of the 2025-26 Virginia girls basketball season has arrived. The state public championships take place Saturday at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center.

Princess Anne, High School on SI’s top-ranked in the Commonwealth all season, look to continue its reign as Class 5 champion against No. 4 Menchville Thursday evening. The Cavaliers, riding a 70-game winning streak, seek a third straight Class 5 crown.

The Class.6 finale, also on Thursday, will be a Top 10 showdown as No. 5 Manchester take on No. 8 and defending champ Osbourn Park. It will be a rematch of the 2025 title game.

Skyline, which enters this week’s Top 25 at No. 22, plays Abingdon for the 3A crown Saturday. Union and Clarke County (2A) and Galax and Luray (1A) play Friday.

The Class 4 title match will be decided Tuesday as No. 17 Salem hosts 19th-ranked Hampton and No. 23 Heritage-Leesburg visits No. 16 Manor in semifinal action. The winners will play Saturday.

Monday, Manor received a temporary injunction from a Circuit Court judge to return to the postseason after the Virginia High School League disqualified the team for playing an ineligible player in its Region A opening round match the week before. The ruling paused the Class 4 tourney for a couple of days.

Class 5 state semifinalist William Fleming (No. 20) joins Skyline and Heritage-Leesburg as newcomers in the next-to-last Top 25 of the season.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia girls basketball Top 25:

1. PRINCESS ANNE

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 27-0

The Cavaliers advanced to the Virginia Class 5 state final, defeating William Fleming, 57-43, in the semifinals and then-No. 19 King’s Fork, 65-53, in the quarterfinals.

2. THE SAINT JAMES PERFORMANCE ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 23-3

SEASON COMPLETE

3. BISHOP IRETON

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 25-7

SEASON COMPLETE - VISAA DIVISION I CHAMPION & WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE FINALIST

4. MENCHVILLE

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 26-1

The Monarchs advanced to the Virginia Class 5 state final, defeating Glen Allen, 88-37, in the semifinals, and then-No. 23 Deep Creek, 74-47, in the quarterfinals.

5. MANCHESTER

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 26-1

The Lancers advanced to the Virginia Class 6 state final, defeating West Potomac, 57-46, in the semifinals, and Gainesville, 48-40, in the quarterfinals.

6. SHINING STARS SPORTS ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 19-10

SEASON COMPLETE

7. SAINT ANNE’S-BELFIELD SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 19-5

SEASON COMPLETE - LEAGUE OF INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS CHAMPION & VISAA DIVISION I SEMIFINALIST

8. OSBOURN PARK

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 24-6

The Yellowjackets advanced to the Virginia Class 6 state final, defeating then-No. 20 Oakton, 65-44, in the semifinals, and No. 18 Lloyd C. Bird, 54-27, in the quarterfinals.

9. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 25-10

SEASON COMPLETE - VISAA DIVISION I FINALIST & WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST

10. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 24-9.

SEASON COMPLETE - TIDEWATER CATHOLIC OF INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS CHAMPION & VISAA DIVISION I SEMIFINALIST

11. POTOMAC SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 20-10

SEASON COMPLETE - INDEPENDENT SCHOOL LEAGUE SEMIFINALIST & VISAA DIVISION I QUARTERFINALIST

12. VIRGINIA ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 22-7

SEASON COMPLETE - VISAA DIVISION II & NORTHERN VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CHAMPION

13. WEST POTOMAC

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 22-7

The Wolverines lost to No. 5 Manchester in the Virginia Class 6 state semifinals after defeating No. 17 Centreville, 56-54, in the quarterfinals.

SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 STATE SEMIFINALIST

14. OAKTON

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 21-7

The Cougars lost to No. 9 Osbourn Park in the Virginia Class 6 state semifinals after defeating then-No. 7 South County, 53-47, in the quarterfinals.

SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 STATE SEMIFINALIST

15. SOUTH COUNTY

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 27-2

The Stallions lost to then-No. 20 Oakton in the Virginia Class 6 state quarterfinals.

SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 STATE QUARTERFINALIST

16. MANOR

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 24-1

The Mustangs advanced to the Virginia Class 4 state semifinals, defeating Hanover, 95-47, in the quarterfinals, No. 22 Hampton, 58-49, in the Region A final, and Warhill, 89-45, in the region semifinals.

17. SALEM

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 26-1

The Spartans advanced to the Virginia Class 4 state semifinals, defeating Woodgrove, 69-38, in the quarterfinals.

18. CENTREVILLE

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 22-6

The Wildcats lost to No. 14 West Potomac in the Virginia Class 6 state quarterfinals.

SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 STATE QUARTERFINALIST

19. HAMPTON

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 20-6

The Crabbers advanced to the Virginia Class 4 state semifinals, defeating Henrico, 60-49, in the quarterfinals following a loss to then-No. 15 Manor in the Region A final.

20. WILLIAM FLEMING

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 22-5

The Colonels lost to No. 1 Princess Anne in the Virginia Class 5 state semifinals.

SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 STATE SEMIFINALIST

21. KING’S FORK

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 22-4

The Bulldogs lost to No. 1 Princess Anne in the Virginia Class 5 state quarterfinals

SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 STATE QUARTERFINALIST

22. SKYLINE

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 23-5

The Hawks advanced to the Virginia Class 3 state final, defeating then-No. 21 Spotswood, 59-54, in the semifinals, and Lake Taylor, 51-33, in the quarterfinals.

23. HERITAGE-LEESBURG

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 20-5

The Pride advanced to the Virginia Class 4 state semifinals, defeating Charlottesville, 50-44, in the quarterfinals.

24. SPOTSWOOD

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 23-2

The Trailblazers lost to Skyline in the Virginia Class 3 state semifinals after defeating Staunton River, 64-42, in the quarterfinals.

SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 3 STATE SEMIFINALIST

25. LLOYD C. BIRD

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 18-6

The Skyhawks lost to then-No. 9 Osbourn Park in the Virginia Class 6 state quarterfinals.

SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 STATE QUARTERFINALIST