Top 25 Virginia high school football rankings (9/2/2024)
A handful of Virginia high school football teams have already kicked off their 2024 seasons, but the vast majority begin play this week. To celebrate the start of a new season, today, we launch our first Virginia Top 25 high school football rankings of the 2024 season.
We'll take stock of the latest action and come out with new rankings each week. Follow along to see who moves up, or down, who holds their ground, and what new teams forge their place in the pecking order of Virginia's top high school football teams of 2024.
TOP 25 VIRGINIA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS
1. MAURY (15-0 in 2023)
The Commodores have designs on a repeat as Class 5A state champions. Four-star recruits Kendall Daniels (defensive back; South Carolina commit), Carlton Smith (linebacker; Maryland), and Ari Watford (defensive line; Clemson) headline nine returning starters.
2. HIGHLAND SPRINGS (13-2 in 2023; 1-0 in 2024)
The Springers, who defeated Manchester (Va.), 42-8, in their opener over the weekend, look to finish after losing in last year’s Class 6A state final. The Richmond (Va.) school will rely on a devastating running attack with juniors Eric Byrd and Daeron Ferguson and three returning offensive linemen.
3. HAYFIELD (6-5 in 2023; 1-0 in 2024)
The Hawks, who won their season debut, 48-7 over West Springfield (Va.), should contend for the Class 6A state title after an eventful offseason. Jeff Overton, who won back-to-back 6A titles at Freedom, is the new Hayfield and has his son Jeff Jr. (running back; Virginia Tech commit) and host of transfers.
4. PHOEBUS (15-0 in 2023)
Riding a 34-game winning streak, the Phantoms seek a fourth straight Class 4A state championship. Senior running back Davion Roberts headlines 14 returning starters for the Hampton (Va.) school.
5. KING’S FORK (11-1 in 2023; 1-0 in 2024)
After back-to-back undefeated regular seasons, the Bulldogs, who opened their season this past weekend with a 38-6 win over Churchland (Va.), hope to make a deep postseason run in Class 5A. Eighteen starters are back, led by senior running back JaVon Ford.
6. OSCAR SMITH (8-4 in 2023; 1-0 in 2024)
The Tigers should be in the state championship chase in Class 6A. Senior defensive back Jahmari DeLoatch (Cincinnati commit) leads the charge along with wide receivers Trey Jones (Buffalo) and Travis Johnson for the Chesapeake (Va.) squad, a 44-6 winner over Hermitage (Va.) over the weekend.
7. LIBERTY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (15-0 in 2023; 1-0 in 2024)
A pair of Clemson commits, running back Gideon Harris and offensive linemen Easton Ware, look to take Liberty Christian to a repeat in Class 3A. The Lynchburg (Va.) school defeated Salem (Va.), 35-21, in its season opener over the weekend.
8. VARINA (10-3 in 2023; 0-1 in 2024)
The Blue Devils will rely on a veteran offensive and defensive front featuring junior JaySean Richardson, as well as talented junior wideout Da’Mari Carter. Varina dropped a 37-31 decision to Indian River (Va.) over the weekend.
9. JAMES MADISON (12-2 in 2023; 1-0 in 2024)
The Warhawks have some unfinished business this season after being eliminated in the Class 6A state semifinals. Coastal Carolina commit Dominic Knicely (running back/wide receiver) leads Madison, which defeated Stone Ridge (Va.), 17-0, in the season opener over the weekend.
10. BENEDICTINE COLLEGE PREP (11-1 in 2023; 0-1 in 2024)
The Cadets, led by junior offensive lineman Maddox Cochrane, look to repeat as Virginia Independent Schools Division I state champions. Benedictine lost to St. Michael the Archangel (Va.), 41-32, in its opener over the weekend.
11. MATOACA (10-4 in 2023)
The Warriors seek an encore - and possibly more - after reaching the Class 5A state semifinals last year. The Chesterfield (Va.) school will be led by Power 4 recruits Dillon Newton-Short (wide receiver; Virginia), Caleb Williams (defensive line; South Carolina), Montino Williams (running back; Virginia), and Bryce Yates (wide receiver; Pittsburgh).
12. GREEN RUN (12-1 in 2023; 1-0 in 2024)
The Stallions, who opened the season with a 54-0 win over Tallwood (Va.) last weekend, hope for redemption after bowing out in the Class 5A state quarterfinals in 2023. Senior quarterback K’Saan Farrar (UCONN) and Virginia Tech pledges Jayden Anderson (wide receiver), Zeke Chinwike (offensive/defensive line) and Knahlji Harrell (wide receiver/defensive back) will lead the Virginia Beach (Va.) squad.
13. LAKE BRADDOCK (11-3 in 2023; 1-0 in 2024)
The Bruins, who routed Charles J. Colgan (Va.), 64-20, in the season opener last weekend, will be among the best in Northern Virginia. William & Mary commit Xavier Main (wide receiver/linebacker) hopes to guide the Burke (Va.) school back to the Class 6A state postseason.
14. SOUTH COUNTY (9-3 in 2023; 1-0 in 2024)
The Stallions, who defeated Robinson (Va.), 22-8, in the season opener over the weekend, hope to continue building a path back to the Class 6 state title (won in 2019 under coach Gerry Pannoni). Pannoni, in year two of his second stint at the Lorton (Va.) school, has Old Dominion recruit Hunter Malecki (defensive line), and seniors Tyler Orth (wide receiver) and Jordan Muhanyi (offensive line) headlining the key returners.
15. BATTLEFIELD (12-1 in 2023; 1-0 in 2024)
The Bobcats, who defeated Hylton, 63-0, in their season debut over the weekend, seek a third straight undefeated regular season. Pittsburgh commit Cole Woodson (defensive back) and juniors Callum O’Shea (quarterback) and Luke Hatfield (offensive line) lead the way for last year’s Class 6 state quarterfinalists.
16. STONE RIDGE (9-5 in 2023; 0-1 in 2024)
The Bulldogs, who lost to James Madison (Va.), 17-0, in the season opener last weekend, look to return to the Class 5 state final (lost to Maury last year). Virginia Tech commit Christian Evans (defensive line) headlines the returning veterans for new coach and former NFL player Cedric Golston.
17. HUGENOT (8-3 in 2023)
The Falcons will be again among the best in the Richmond region. Nineteen starters are back, led by Liberty commit and two-way linemen Sam Cohen and talented junior wideout Iveon Lewis.
18. DINWIDDIE (8-4 in 2023; 1-0 in 2024)
The Generals are poised to have one of Virginia’s most lethal offenses with senior quarterback and USC commit Henry Dalton directing an talented array of weapons. Dinwiddie put up 55 points in its season-opening win over George Washington (Va.).
19. BRIAR WOODS (8-4 in 2023; 0-1 in 2024)
The Falcons look to make their back to the Class 5 state playoffs. Navy commit Brady Carmical (quarterback) and senior running back/linebacker Lucas Roser are back for Briar Woods, which dropped a 7-6 decision to John Champe (Va.) in the season opener last weekend.
20. WARWICK (11-2 in 2023; 1-0 in 2024)
The Raiders, who defeated Grassfield (Va.), 35-0, in their season opener over the weekend, could be a threat to Maury in Class 5A. Seventeen starters return for the Newport News (Va.) school including Maryland commit Messiah Delhomme (running back/defensive back), who should be recovered from a broken leg by late fall.
21. LLOYD C. BIRD (6-5 in 2023; 1-0 in 2024)
The Skyhawks, who defeated James River Midlothian (Va.), 31-0, in the season opener, could be a team to watch in Class 5A. New coach Matt Bland will have a dynamic offense, led by Buffalo commit Jason Wright (quarterback).
22. SALEM (7-5 in 2023; 1-0 in 2024)
The Sun Devils (defeated Kempsville, 28-14, in season opener) hope to build on last year’s late season surge into the Class 5A state playoffs (lost to Green Run in second round). Fifteen starters are back including 4-star offensive linemen Jaylen Gilchrist (Maryland commit) and senior quarterback Jason Williams (Navy).
23. TRINITY EPISCOPAL SCHOOL (7-4 in 2023; 1-0 in 2024)
The Titans are focused on dethroning Benedictine College Prep as VIS Division I champions. The Richmond (Va.) school, which defeated North Cross School (Va.), 34-14, in its opener, has two of the state’s best in Isaiah Robinson (wide receiver; Virginia commit) and Terrance Edwards (defensive back; West Virginia commit).
24. INDIAN RIVER (10-4 in 2023; 1-0 in 2024)
The Braves hope to build on last year’s run to the Class 5A state semifinals. Senior Trey Voskanyan (defensive back/wide receiver) is back for Indian River, which outlasted Varina, 37-31, in the season opener last weekend.
25. LAFAYETTE (12-3 in 2023; 1-0 in 2024)
The Rams, who defeated Spotsylvania, 37-6, in their season opener over the weekend, will try to get back to the Class 3A state final (lost to Liberty Christian Academy last year). Seniors Daniel Jackson (tight end/defensive line) and Brayden Smalls (running back/defensive back/returner) highlight 16 returning starters for the Williamsburg (Va.) school.