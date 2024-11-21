Virginia high school football playoffs: 2024 Round 2 scores
The 2024 Virginia High school football playoffs' region semifinals are this week (Nov. 22) with several big matchups across the state including Highland Springs vs Glen Allen and Washington-Liberty vs Langley in the Class 6 bracket.
There was a shakeup in the bracket after Hayfield won an injunction to be able to play in the playoffs this year.
In the Class 5 bracket, Maury looks to continue its undefeated season hosting Warwick this weekend. Green Run also looks to stay unbeaten as the Stallions host Indian River.
-- Brady Twombly | @sblivesports