Virginia high school football scores, live updates (9/13/2024)
The 2024 Virginia High school football season continues Friday night (September 13) with dozens of big VHSL matchups across the state, including No. 1 Maury vs. No. 5 Highland Springs.
No. 6 Oscar Smith travels to Great Bridge this week. The Wildcats are coming off a 34-6 win last week and are looking to upset Oscar Smith on Friday. You can get live updates of Oscar Smith vs Great Bridge on SBLive/SI.
You can follow all of the Virginia football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Virginia High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.
Here's a guide to following all of the Virginia high school football action on Friday night:
