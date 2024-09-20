High School

Virginia high school football scores, live updates (9/20/2024)

High School On SI brings you live Virginia high school football scores from Week 4 of the 2024 season

Brady Twombly

The top-ranked Maury Commodores remain undefeated after a 38-7 rout of then No. 5 Highland Springs.
The 2024 Virginia High school football season continues Friday night (September 20) with dozens of big VHSL matchups across the state, including No. 17 Dale vs. No. 24 Glen Allen andNo.12 Dinwiddie vs No. 1 Maury

No. 3 Hayfield is also in action this week, they travel to Chantilly. Both teams are unbeaten and the Chargers look to upset the Hawks. You can get live updates of Hayfield vs Chantilly on SBLive/SI.

You can follow all of the Virginia football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Virginia High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.

Here's a guide to following all of the Virginia high school football action on Friday night:

VIRGINIA (VHSL) FOOTBALL SCORES:

STATEWIDE VIRGINIA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 6A SCORES | CLASS 5A SCORES

CLASS 4A SCORES | CLASS 3A SCORES

CLASS 2A SCORES | CLASS 1A SCORES

Division 6SAA 1  | Division 6SAA 2

Division 6SAA 3

2024 VIRGINIA FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM

