Virginia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 13, 2025

Patriot upsets then-No. 5 Woodberry to earn a spot in the Top 25; Woodberry Forest returns to the rankings

Derek Toney

Patriot earned a spot in this week's Virginia Top 25 after an upset victory over then-No. 5 Battlefield.
Patriot and Woodberry Forest School each have a spot in this week’s High School on SI Virginia football Top 25 poll.

Patriot debuts at No. 24 after handing then-No. 5 Battlefield its first loss. Woodberry Forest School has its second tour in the poll after defeating then-No. 11 Saint Christopher’s School. 

Oscar Smith remains No. 1, followed by Maury, Varina, Green Run and Benedictine College Prep. Manchester, King’s Fork, Stone Bridge, Lake Braddock and Warwick complete the Top 10.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia football Top 25: 

1. OSCAR SMITH 

Previous rank: No. 1 

Record: 5-1

Last week: Defeated Deep Creek, 49-10

This week: vs. Grassfield, Oct. 17

2. MAURY 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 5-1

Last week: Defeated Norview, 58-0

This week: vs, Norcom, Oct. 17

3. VARINA 

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 4-2

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. Hanover, Oct. 17

4. GREEN RUN 

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 7-0

Last week: Defeated Landstown, 34-7

This week: vs. Bayside, Oct. 17

5. BENEDICTINE COLLEGE PREP

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 7-0

Last week: Defeated Collegiate), 36-0

This week: vs. North Cross School, Oct. 18

6. MANCHESTER 

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 7-0

Last week: Defeated Lloyd C. Bird, 49-14

This week: Off (next game - at Powhatan, Oct. 24)

7. KING’S FORK 

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 5-1

Last week: Defeated Western Branch, 28-14

This week: vs. Lakeland, Oct. 17

8. STONE BRIDGE

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 5-1

Last week: Defeated Lightridge, 57-0

This week: at Riverside, Oct. 17

9. LAKE BRADDOCK 

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 5-1

Last week: Defeated Carter G. Woodson, 56-7

This week: at West Potomac, Oct. 17

10. WARWICK

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 5-2

Last week: Defeated Woodside, 21-0

This week: vs. Denbigh, Oct. 17

11. LOUISA COUNTY

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 6-0

Last week: Defeated Goochland, 55-14

This week: at Albemarle, Oct. 17

12. BATTLEFIELD 

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 5-1

Last week: Lost to Patriot, 14-7

This week: at Gainesville, Oct. 17

13. INDIAN RIVER 

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 5-1

Last week: Defeated then-No. 13 Nansemond River, 31-25

This week: vs. Deep Creek, Oct. 17

14. HUGUENOT

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 5-1

Last week: Defeated Monacan, 75-0

This week: vs. Powhatan, Oct. 17

15. TRINITY EPISCOPAL 

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 5-0

Last week: Did not play

This week: at No. 11 Saint Christopher’s School, Oct. 17

16. NANSEMOND RIVER

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 5-1

Last week: Lost to then-No. 17 Indian River, 31-25

This week: at Hickory, Oct. 17

17. ARMSTRONG

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 7-0

Last week: Defeated Greenville County, 59-6

This week: at Atlee, Oct. 17

18. DINWIDDIE

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 7-0

Last week: Defeated Petersburg, 38-6

This week: vs. Thomas Dale, Oct. 17

19. HIGHLAND SPRINGS

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 4-2

Last week: Defeated Henrico, 77-0

This week: vs. Friendship Collegiate Academy (D.C.) Oct. 17

20. PHOEBUS

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 3-2

Last week: Defeated Bethel, 34-21

This week: vs. Hampton, Oct. 16

21. COLONIAL FORGE

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 7-0

Last week: Defeated Brooke Point, 42-15

This week: at Riverbend, Oct. 17

22. POQUOSON

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 7-0

Last week: Defeated Gloucester, 54-6

This week: at Warhill, Oct. 17

23. LAFAYETTE 

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 6-1

Last week: Defeated Jamestown, 55-0

This week: at Gloucester, Oct. 17

24. PATRIOT

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 4-2

Last week: Defeated then-No. 5 Battlefield, 14-7

This week: at Gloucester, Oct. 17

25. WOODBERRY FOREST SCHOOL

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 4-1

Last week: Defeated then-No. 11 Saint Christopher’s School, 20-14

This week: vs. Saint Michael the Archangel, Oct. 18

