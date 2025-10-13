Virginia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 13, 2025
Patriot and Woodberry Forest School each have a spot in this week’s High School on SI Virginia football Top 25 poll.
Patriot debuts at No. 24 after handing then-No. 5 Battlefield its first loss. Woodberry Forest School has its second tour in the poll after defeating then-No. 11 Saint Christopher’s School.
Oscar Smith remains No. 1, followed by Maury, Varina, Green Run and Benedictine College Prep. Manchester, King’s Fork, Stone Bridge, Lake Braddock and Warwick complete the Top 10.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia football Top 25:
1. OSCAR SMITH
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 5-1
Last week: Defeated Deep Creek, 49-10
This week: vs. Grassfield, Oct. 17
2. MAURY
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 5-1
Last week: Defeated Norview, 58-0
This week: vs, Norcom, Oct. 17
3. VARINA
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 4-2
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. Hanover, Oct. 17
4. GREEN RUN
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 7-0
Last week: Defeated Landstown, 34-7
This week: vs. Bayside, Oct. 17
5. BENEDICTINE COLLEGE PREP
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 7-0
Last week: Defeated Collegiate), 36-0
This week: vs. North Cross School, Oct. 18
6. MANCHESTER
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 7-0
Last week: Defeated Lloyd C. Bird, 49-14
This week: Off (next game - at Powhatan, Oct. 24)
7. KING’S FORK
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 5-1
Last week: Defeated Western Branch, 28-14
This week: vs. Lakeland, Oct. 17
8. STONE BRIDGE
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 5-1
Last week: Defeated Lightridge, 57-0
This week: at Riverside, Oct. 17
9. LAKE BRADDOCK
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 5-1
Last week: Defeated Carter G. Woodson, 56-7
This week: at West Potomac, Oct. 17
10. WARWICK
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 5-2
Last week: Defeated Woodside, 21-0
This week: vs. Denbigh, Oct. 17
11. LOUISA COUNTY
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 6-0
Last week: Defeated Goochland, 55-14
This week: at Albemarle, Oct. 17
12. BATTLEFIELD
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 5-1
Last week: Lost to Patriot, 14-7
This week: at Gainesville, Oct. 17
13. INDIAN RIVER
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 5-1
Last week: Defeated then-No. 13 Nansemond River, 31-25
This week: vs. Deep Creek, Oct. 17
14. HUGUENOT
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 5-1
Last week: Defeated Monacan, 75-0
This week: vs. Powhatan, Oct. 17
15. TRINITY EPISCOPAL
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 5-0
Last week: Did not play
This week: at No. 11 Saint Christopher’s School, Oct. 17
16. NANSEMOND RIVER
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 5-1
Last week: Lost to then-No. 17 Indian River, 31-25
This week: at Hickory, Oct. 17
17. ARMSTRONG
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 7-0
Last week: Defeated Greenville County, 59-6
This week: at Atlee, Oct. 17
18. DINWIDDIE
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 7-0
Last week: Defeated Petersburg, 38-6
This week: vs. Thomas Dale, Oct. 17
19. HIGHLAND SPRINGS
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 4-2
Last week: Defeated Henrico, 77-0
This week: vs. Friendship Collegiate Academy (D.C.) Oct. 17
20. PHOEBUS
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 3-2
Last week: Defeated Bethel, 34-21
This week: vs. Hampton, Oct. 16
21. COLONIAL FORGE
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 7-0
Last week: Defeated Brooke Point, 42-15
This week: at Riverbend, Oct. 17
22. POQUOSON
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 7-0
Last week: Defeated Gloucester, 54-6
This week: at Warhill, Oct. 17
23. LAFAYETTE
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 6-1
Last week: Defeated Jamestown, 55-0
This week: at Gloucester, Oct. 17
24. PATRIOT
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 4-2
Last week: Defeated then-No. 5 Battlefield, 14-7
This week: at Gloucester, Oct. 17
25. WOODBERRY FOREST SCHOOL
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 4-1
Last week: Defeated then-No. 11 Saint Christopher’s School, 20-14
This week: vs. Saint Michael the Archangel, Oct. 18