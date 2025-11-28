Virginia (VHSL) High School Football Schedule & Scores - November 28, 2025
There are 20 games scheduled across Virginia on Friday, November 28, including 6 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Virginia High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of Virginia's top-ranked teams as No. 15 Indian River takes on No. 4 Green Run, and No. 2 Maury takes on No. 5 King's Fork.
Virginia High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, November 28
With 6 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Virginia high school football playoffs continue.
VHSL Class 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28
There are four Class 1 high school football games in Virginia on Friday, November 28, 2025. The first game, Grayson County vs Wythe, starts at 3:00 PM. The final game, Rye Cove vs Eastside [Coeburn/St. Paul], starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 1 High School Football Scoreboard.
VHSL Class 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28
There are four Class 2 high school football games in Virginia on Friday, November 28, 2025. The first game, Stuarts Draft vs Strasburg, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Poquoson vs Armstrong/Kennedy at 7:00 PM. The final game, Ridgeview vs Union [Appalachia/Powell Valley], starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 2 High School Football Scoreboard.
VHSL Class 3 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28
There are five Class 3 high school football games in Virginia on Friday, November 28, 2025. The first game, Skyline vs Kettle Run, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Liberty Christian vs Heritage at 7:00 PM. The final game, Phoebus vs Lafayette, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 3 High School Football Scoreboard.
VHSL Class 4 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28
There are two Class 4 high school football games in Virginia on Friday, November 28, 2025. The game of the week is highlighted by Phoebus vs Lafayette at 7"00 PM. The final game, Jefferson Forest vs George Washington, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 4 High School Football Scoreboard.
VHSL Class 5 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28
There are four Class 5 high school football games in Virginia on Friday, November 28, 2025. The first game, Riverbend vs Stone Bridge, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the wek is highlighted by Maury vs King's Fork at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 5 High School Football Scoreboard.
VHSL Class 6 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28
There are three Class 6 high school football games in Virginia on Friday, November 28, 2025. The game of the week is highlighted by Dale vs Oscar Smith at 7:00 PM. The final game, North Stafford vs Woodbridge, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 6 High School Football Scoreboard.
