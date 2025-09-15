Virginia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 15, 2025
Some wondered if Dinwiddie High would take a step back in 2025 after record-breaking quarterback Harry Dalton graduated.
The Generals are doing just fine, off to a 3-0 start and a spot in this week’s High School on SI Virginia High School Football Top 25 state rankings.
Dinwiddie enters at No. 22, thanks to a thrilling 28-21 overtime victory over then-No. 9 Highland Springs over the weekend. It was the Generals’ first win over their Richmond-area rival in five meetings dating back to 1980 (teams last played in 2012).
Dinwiddie went 43-7 the previous four seasons - including the 2022 Virginia Class 4 state title - with Dalton, now a freshman running back at the University of Southern California (USC). Dalton shattered the Richmond-area career mark in total yardage (11,282) and accounted for 160 touchdowns.
The Generals reached the Class 4B Region final, losing to eventual state finalist Varina. Their 3-0 start in 2025 is the first since their undefeated 2022 (15-0) state title campaign.
There’s no change in the Top 5 this week as Oscar Smith is No. 1, followed by Maury, Phoebus, Varina and Green Run. The second 5 features King’s Fork, Battlefield, Benedictine College Prep, Manchester and Stone Bridge.
After routing then-No. 18 Woodberry Forest, Trinity Episcopal leap from No. 22 to 16th. There’s one Top 25 match on this week’s docket as Oscar Smith, which had a bye last week, hosts No. 18 INDIAN RIVER in a Southeastern District contest.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia football Top 25:
1. OSCAR SMITH
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 1-1
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. No. 18 Indian River, Sept. 20
2. MAURY
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 2-1
Last week: Defeated Bishop McNamara (Md.), 38-35
This week: Off (next game - vs. Churchland, Sept. 26)
3. PHOEBUS
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Denbigh, 49-7
This week: vs. Kecoughtan, Sept. 18
4. VARINA
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 2-1
Last week:Defeated Norcom, 55-0
This week: at Hermitage, Sept. 19
5. GREEN RUN
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 2-0
Last week: Defeated Princess Anne, 74-0
This week: vs. Frank W. Cox, Sept. 19
6. KING’S FORK
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 2-0
Last week: Defeated Deep Creek, 34-0
This week: vs. Great Bridge, Sept. 19
7. BATTLEFIELD
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 3-0
Last week: Defeated South Lakes, 20-16
This week: at Gar-Field, Sept. 19
8. BENEDICTINE COLLEGE PREP
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 3-0
Last week: Defeated Blue Ridge, 62-0
This week: vs. Georgetown Prep (Md.), Sept. 20
9. MANCHESTER
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 3-0
Last week: Defeated James River Midlothian, 34-13
This week: vs. Clover Hill, Sept. 19
10. STONE BRIDGE
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 2-0
Last week: Defeated John Champe, 35-7
This week: at Quince Orchard (Md.), Sept. 19
11. LAKE BRADDOCK
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 3-0
Last week: Defeated Forest Park, 28-22
This week: Off (next game - at James W. Robinson, Sept. 26)
12. SAINT CHRISTOPHER’S SCHOOL
Previous rank: 13
Record: 3-0
Last week: Defeated Bullis School (Md.), 17-0
This week: at Norfolk Academy, Sept. 19
13. SALEM-VIRGINIA BEACH
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 2-0
Last week: Defeated Landstown, 28-14
This week: at Bayside, Sept. 19
14. NANSEMOND RIVER
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 2-0
Last week: Defeated Grassfield, 61-0
This week: at Western Branch, Sept. 19
15. LOUISA COUNTY
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 2-0
Last week: Did not play
This week: at Matoaca, Sept. 19
16. TRINITY EPISCOPAL
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 3-0
Last week: Defeated then-No. 18 Woodberry Forest School, 40-7
This week: at Saint Michael the Archangel, Sept. 20
17. HUGUENOT
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 1-1
Last week: Defeated Clover Hill, 58-0
This week: vs. Cosby, Sept. 19
18. INDIAN RIVER
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 2-0
Last week: Defeated Great Bridge, 28-7
This week: at No. 1 Oscar Smith, Sept. 20
19. LAFAYETTE
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 3-0
Last week: Defeated New Kent, 35-8
This week: vs. Bruton, Sept. 18
20. MIDLOTHIAN
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 3-0
Last week: Defeated Powhatan, 31-7
This week: vs. Richmond School for the Arts, Sept. 18
21. ARMSTRONG
Previous rank: 23
Record: 3-0
Last week: Defeated Hertford County (N.C.), 52-0
This week: at Goochland, Sept. 19
22. DINWIDDIE
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 3-0
Last week: Defeated then-No, 9 Highland Springs, 28-21
This week: at Collegiate, Sept. 20
23. HIGHLAND SPRINGS
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 1-2
Last week: Lost to Dinwiddie, 28-21
This week: vs. Salem, Sept. 19
24. WARWICK
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 1-2
Last week: Defeated Bethel, 35-13
This week: vs.Heritage, Sept. 19
25. JAMES MADISON
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 1-2
Last week: Defeated West Springfield, 28-17
This week: at Hayfield, Sept. 19