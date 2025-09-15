High School

Virginia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 15, 2025

Undefeated Dinwiddie cracks the Top 25 at No. 22; The Top 5 remains unchanged this week

Derek Toney

Dinwiddie is off to a 3-0 start and has earned a spot in this week's Virginia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings.
Dinwiddie is off to a 3-0 start and has earned a spot in this week's Virginia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings. / Dinwiddie Football

Some wondered if Dinwiddie High would take a step back in 2025 after record-breaking quarterback Harry Dalton graduated. 

The Generals are doing just fine, off to a 3-0 start and a spot in this week’s High School on SI Virginia High School Football Top 25 state rankings. 

Dinwiddie enters at No. 22, thanks to a thrilling 28-21 overtime victory over then-No. 9 Highland Springs over the weekend. It was the Generals’ first win over their Richmond-area rival in five meetings dating back to 1980 (teams last played in 2012). 

Dinwiddie went 43-7 the previous four seasons - including the 2022 Virginia Class 4 state title - with Dalton, now a freshman running back at the University of Southern California (USC). Dalton shattered the Richmond-area career mark in total yardage (11,282) and accounted for 160 touchdowns. 

The Generals reached the Class 4B Region final, losing to eventual state finalist Varina. Their 3-0 start in 2025 is the first since their undefeated 2022 (15-0) state title campaign.

There’s no change in the Top 5 this week as Oscar Smith is No. 1, followed by Maury, Phoebus, Varina and Green Run. The second 5 features King’s Fork, Battlefield, Benedictine College Prep, Manchester and Stone Bridge.

After routing then-No. 18 Woodberry Forest, Trinity Episcopal leap from No. 22 to 16th. There’s one Top 25 match on this week’s docket as Oscar Smith, which had a bye last week, hosts No. 18 INDIAN RIVER in a Southeastern District contest.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia football Top 25:

1. OSCAR SMITH 

Previous rank: No. 1 

Record: 1-1

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. No. 18 Indian River, Sept. 20

2. MAURY 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 2-1

Last week: Defeated Bishop McNamara (Md.), 38-35

This week: Off (next game - vs. Churchland, Sept. 26)

3. PHOEBUS

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated Denbigh, 49-7

This week: vs. Kecoughtan, Sept. 18

4. VARINA 

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 2-1

Last week:Defeated Norcom, 55-0

This week: at Hermitage, Sept. 19

5. GREEN RUN 

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 2-0

Last week: Defeated Princess Anne, 74-0

This week: vs. Frank W. Cox, Sept. 19

6. KING’S FORK 

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 2-0

Last week: Defeated Deep Creek, 34-0

This week: vs. Great Bridge, Sept. 19 

7. BATTLEFIELD 

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated South Lakes, 20-16

This week: at Gar-Field, Sept. 19

8. BENEDICTINE COLLEGE PREP

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated Blue Ridge, 62-0

This week: vs. Georgetown Prep (Md.), Sept. 20

9. MANCHESTER 

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated James River Midlothian, 34-13

This week: vs. Clover Hill, Sept. 19

10. STONE BRIDGE

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 2-0

Last week: Defeated John Champe, 35-7

This week: at Quince Orchard (Md.), Sept. 19

11. LAKE BRADDOCK 

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated Forest Park, 28-22

This week: Off (next game - at James W. Robinson, Sept. 26)

12. SAINT CHRISTOPHER’S SCHOOL

Previous rank: 13

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated Bullis School (Md.), 17-0

This week: at Norfolk Academy, Sept. 19

13. SALEM-VIRGINIA BEACH

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 2-0

Last week: Defeated Landstown, 28-14

This week: at Bayside, Sept. 19

14. NANSEMOND RIVER

Previous rank: No. 15 

Record: 2-0

Last week: Defeated Grassfield, 61-0

This week: at Western Branch, Sept. 19

15. LOUISA COUNTY

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 2-0

Last week: Did not play

This week: at Matoaca, Sept. 19

16. TRINITY EPISCOPAL 

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated then-No. 18 Woodberry Forest School, 40-7

This week: at Saint Michael the Archangel, Sept. 20

17. HUGUENOT

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 1-1

Last week: Defeated Clover Hill, 58-0

This week: vs. Cosby, Sept. 19

18. INDIAN RIVER 

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 2-0

Last week: Defeated Great Bridge, 28-7

This week: at No. 1 Oscar Smith, Sept. 20

19. LAFAYETTE 

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated New Kent, 35-8

This week: vs. Bruton, Sept. 18

20. MIDLOTHIAN

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated Powhatan, 31-7

This week: vs. Richmond School for the Arts, Sept. 18

21. ARMSTRONG

Previous rank: 23

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated Hertford County (N.C.), 52-0

This week: at Goochland, Sept. 19

22. DINWIDDIE

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated then-No, 9 Highland Springs, 28-21

This week: at Collegiate, Sept. 20

23. HIGHLAND SPRINGS

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 1-2

Last week: Lost to Dinwiddie, 28-21

This week: vs. Salem, Sept. 19

24. WARWICK

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 1-2

Last week: Defeated Bethel, 35-13

This week: vs.Heritage, Sept. 19

25. JAMES MADISON 

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 1-2

Last week: Defeated West Springfield, 28-17

This week: at Hayfield, Sept. 19

Published
Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

Home/Virginia