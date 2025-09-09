Virginia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 9, 2025
After gaining a victory that took four days, Armstrong enters this week’s High School on SI Virginia Football Top 25.
The Wildcats knocked off Richmond rival and then-No. 24 Thomas Jefferson, 21-14, Monday, in the completion of a game that was stopped last Thursday in the third quarter because of darkness.
Thomas Jefferson, the home team, doesn’t have lights at its field. Armstrong won its first eight games last season before losing to Jefferson.
After dropping its season openers, Oscar Smith and Maury each bounced back over the weekend to remain Nos. 1 and 2. Oscar Smith defeated then-No. 15 Warwick while Maury held off No. 4 Varina n a classic 757 vs. 804 matchup.
Phoebus, Varina and Green Run make up the rest of the Top 5. The second 5 remains intact with King’s Fork, Battlefield, Benedictine College Prep, Highland Springs and Manchester.
There’s one Top 25 match on tap this weekend as No. 18 WOoodberry Forest School welcomes 22nd-ranked Trinity Episcopal in the Virginia Prep League opener.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Virginia football Top 25:
1. OSCAR SMITH
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 1-1
Last week: Defeated then-No. 15 Warwick, 24-6
This week: Off (next game - vs. No. 19 Indian River, Sept. 20
2. MAURY
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 1-1
Last week: Defeated No. 4 Varina, 14-13
This week: vs. Bishop McNamara (Md.), Sept. 12
3. PHOEBUS
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 0-0
Last week: Did not play
This week: at Denbigh, Sept. 12
4. VARINA
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 1-1
Last week:ererrrr Lost to No. 2 Maury, 14-13
This week: at Norcom, Sept. 12
5. GREEN RUN
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 2-0
Last week: Defeated Kellam, 55-3
This week: at Princess Anne, Sept. 12
6. KING’S FORK
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Henry A. Wise (Md.), 27-19
This week: at Deep Creek, Sept. 12
7. BATTLEFIELD
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Mountain View, 35-7
This week: vs. South Lakes, Sept. 12
8. BENEDICTINE COLLEGE PREP
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 2-0
Last week: Defeated Matoaca, 38-0
This week: at Blue Ridge School, Sept. 12
9. HIGHLAND SPRINGS
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 1-1
Last week: Lost to William Amos Hough (N.C.), 17-14
This week: vs. Dinwiddie, Sept. 12
10. MANCHESTER
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 2-0
Last week: Defeated Glen Allen, 25-22
This week: at James River Midlothian, Sept. 12
11. STONE BRIDGE
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 2-0
Last week: Defeated Paul Laurence Dunbar (Md.), 7-6
This week: vs. John Champe, Sept. 12
12. LAKE BRADDOCK
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 2-0
Last week: Defeated then-No. 12 James Madison, 34-31
This week: at Forest Park, Sept. 12
13. SAINT CHRISTOPHER’S SCHOOL
Previous rank: 14
Record: 2-0
Last week: Defeated Episcopal, 30-19
This week: vs. Bullis School, Sept. 12
14. SALEM-VIRGINIA BEACH
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 1-0
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. Landstown, Sept. 12
15. NANSEMOND RIVER
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Menchville, 50-14
This week: at Grassfield, Sept. 12
16. LOUISA COUNTY
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 2-0
Last week: Defeated Courtland, 36-0
This week: Off (next game - at Matoaca, Sept. 19)
17. HUGUENOT
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 0-1
Last week: Did not play
This week: at Clover Hill, Sept. 11
18. WOODBERRY FOREST SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Flint Hill School, 45-7
This week: at No. 22 Trinity Episcopal, Sept. 13
19. INDIAN RIVER
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 1-0
Last week: Did not play
This week: at Great Bridge, Sept. 12
20. LAFAYETTE
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 2-0
Last week: Defeated Warhill, 24-6
This week: at New Kent, Sept. 12
21. MIDLOTHIAN
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 2-0
Last week: Defeated Douglas S. Freeman, 21-3
This week: vs. Powhatan, Sept. 12
22. TRINITY EPISCOPAL
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 2-0
Last week: Defeated Fork Union Military Academy, 48-0
This week: vs. No. 18 Woodberry Forest School, Sept. 13
23. ARMSTRONG
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 2-0
Last week: Defeated then-No. 24 Thomas Jefferson-Richmond, 21-14
This week: at Hertford County (N.C.), Sept. 12
24. WARWICK
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 0-2
Last week: Lost to No. 1 Oscar Smith, 24-6
This week: at Bethel, Sept. 13
25. JAMES MADISON
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 0-2
Last week: Lost to then-No. 13 Lake Braddock, 34-31
This week: vs. West Springfield, Sept. 12