High School

Virginia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 9, 2025

The Top 10 remains intact in Virginia; Armstrong enters the rankings at No. 23

Derek Toney

The Armstrong Wildcats have entered the Virginia Top 25 after starting 2-0.
The Armstrong Wildcats have entered the Virginia Top 25 after starting 2-0. / 804 Sports Media

After gaining a victory that took four days, Armstrong enters this week’s High School on SI Virginia Football Top 25.

The Wildcats knocked off Richmond rival and then-No. 24 Thomas Jefferson, 21-14, Monday, in the completion of a game that was stopped last Thursday in the third quarter because of darkness. 

Thomas Jefferson, the home team, doesn’t have lights at its field. Armstrong won its first eight games last season before losing to Jefferson.  

After dropping its season openers, Oscar Smith and Maury each bounced back over the weekend to remain Nos. 1 and 2. Oscar Smith defeated then-No. 15 Warwick while Maury held off No. 4 Varina n a classic 757 vs. 804 matchup.

Phoebus, Varina and Green Run make up the rest of the Top 5. The second 5 remains intact with King’s Fork, Battlefield, Benedictine College Prep, Highland Springs and Manchester.

There’s one Top 25 match on tap this weekend as No. 18 WOoodberry Forest School welcomes 22nd-ranked Trinity Episcopal in the Virginia Prep League opener. 

Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Virginia football Top 25:

1. OSCAR SMITH 

Previous rank: No. 1 

Record: 1-1

Last week: Defeated then-No. 15 Warwick, 24-6

This week: Off (next game - vs. No. 19 Indian River, Sept. 20

2. MAURY 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 1-1

Last week: Defeated No. 4 Varina, 14-13

This week: vs. Bishop McNamara (Md.), Sept. 12

3. PHOEBUS

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 0-0

Last week: Did not play

This week: at Denbigh, Sept. 12

4. VARINA 

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 1-1

Last week:ererrrr Lost to No. 2 Maury, 14-13

This week: at Norcom, Sept. 12

5. GREEN RUN 

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 2-0

Last week: Defeated Kellam, 55-3

This week: at Princess Anne, Sept. 12

6. KING’S FORK 

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated Henry A. Wise (Md.), 27-19

This week: at Deep Creek, Sept. 12

7. BATTLEFIELD 

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated Mountain View, 35-7

This week: vs. South Lakes, Sept. 12

8. BENEDICTINE COLLEGE PREP

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 2-0

Last week: Defeated Matoaca, 38-0

This week: at Blue Ridge School, Sept. 12

9. HIGHLAND SPRINGS

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 1-1

Last week: Lost to William Amos Hough (N.C.), 17-14

This week: vs. Dinwiddie, Sept. 12

10. MANCHESTER 

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 2-0

Last week: Defeated Glen Allen, 25-22

This week: at James River Midlothian, Sept. 12

11. STONE BRIDGE

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 2-0

Last week: Defeated Paul Laurence Dunbar (Md.), 7-6

This week: vs. John Champe, Sept. 12

12. LAKE BRADDOCK 

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 2-0

Last week: Defeated then-No. 12 James Madison, 34-31

This week: at Forest Park, Sept. 12

13. SAINT CHRISTOPHER’S SCHOOL

Previous rank: 14

Record: 2-0

Last week: Defeated Episcopal, 30-19

This week: vs. Bullis School, Sept. 12

14. SALEM-VIRGINIA BEACH

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 1-0

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. Landstown, Sept. 12

15. NANSEMOND RIVER

Previous rank: No. 18 

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated Menchville, 50-14

This week: at Grassfield, Sept. 12

16. LOUISA COUNTY

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 2-0

Last week: Defeated Courtland, 36-0

This week: Off (next game - at Matoaca, Sept. 19)

17. HUGUENOT

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 0-1

Last week: Did not play

This week: at Clover Hill, Sept. 11

18. WOODBERRY FOREST SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated Flint Hill School, 45-7

This week: at No. 22 Trinity Episcopal, Sept. 13

19. INDIAN RIVER 

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 1-0

Last week: Did not play 

This week: at Great Bridge, Sept. 12

20. LAFAYETTE 

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 2-0

Last week: Defeated Warhill, 24-6

This week: at New Kent, Sept. 12

21. MIDLOTHIAN

Previous rank: No. 23 

Record: 2-0

Last week: Defeated Douglas S. Freeman, 21-3

This week: vs. Powhatan, Sept. 12

22. TRINITY EPISCOPAL 

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 2-0

Last week: Defeated Fork Union Military Academy, 48-0

This week: vs. No. 18 Woodberry Forest School, Sept. 13

23. ARMSTRONG

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 2-0

Last week: Defeated then-No. 24 Thomas Jefferson-Richmond, 21-14

This week: at Hertford County (N.C.), Sept. 12

24. WARWICK

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 0-2

Last week: Lost to No. 1 Oscar Smith, 24-6

This week: at Bethel, Sept. 13

25. JAMES MADISON 

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 0-2

Last week: Lost to then-No. 13 Lake Braddock, 34-31

This week: vs. West Springfield, Sept. 12

Published
Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

Home/Virginia