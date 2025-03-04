High School

Virginia (VHSL) high school boys basketball playoffs: 2025 brackets, state quarterfinals, matchups, times, scores

Here are the 2025 Virginia high school boys basketball playoffs tournament brackets entering the quarterfinals of the VHSL state championships

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

The Virginia high school boys basketball state championships tip off this week.
It's playoffs season in Virginia high school boys basketball, and High School on SI has you covered.

Here are the 2025 Virginia high school boys basketball playoffs tournament matchups and brackets entering the quarterfinals of the VHSL state championships.

VIRGINIA (VHSL) HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS — 2025 BRACKETS

CLASS 1

Quarterfinals

Lancaster vs. Altavista

Tuesday, March 4

6 p.m.

at Lancaster

Franklin vs. Northumberland

Tuesday, March 4

7 p.m.

at Franklin

George Wythe vs. Chilhowie

Tuesday, March 4

8 p.m.

at George Wythe

Patrick Henry vs. Parry McCluer

Tuesday, March 4

6 p.m.

at Virginia High

CLASS 2

Quarterfinals

John Marshall vs. Central Woodstock

Tuesday, March 4

8 p.m.

at Huguenot High

Luray vs. Greensville County

Tuesday, March 4

6:30 p.m.

at Luray

Floyd County vs. Virginia High

Tuesday, March 4

7 p.m.

at Floyd County

Graham vs. Nelson County

Tuesday, March 4

7 p.m.

at Graham

CLASS 3

Quarterfinals

Hopewell vs. William Monroe

Tuesday, March 4

7 p.m.

at Hopewell

Meridian vs. New Kent

Tuesday, March 4

7 p.m.

at Meridian

Spotswood vs. Carroll County

Tuesday, March 4

7:45 p.m.

at Spotswood

Northside vs. Western Albemarle

Tuesday, March 4

7 p.m.

at Northside

CLASS 4

Quarterfinals

Handley vs. Heritage

Tuesday, March 4

7 p.m.

at Handley

Hampton vs. Varina

Tuesday, March 4

7:30 p.m.

at Heritage (Newport News)

Tuscarora vs. Glass

Tuesday, March 4

7 p.m.

at Tuscarora

Atlee vs. Churchland

Tuesday, March 4

7 p.m.

at Atlee

CLASS 5

Quarterfinals

Green Run vs. Maury

Tuesday, March 4

7 p.m.

at Green Run

Woodside vs. Indian River

Tuesday, March 4

7:30 p.m.

at Woodside

Albemarle vs. Riverbend

Tuesday, March 4

6:30 p.m.

at Albemarle

Riverside vs. L.C. Bird

Tuesday, March 4

7 p.m.

at Riverside

CLASS 6

Quarterfinals

South Lakes vs. Hayfield

Tuesday, March 4

7 p.m.

at South Lakes

Patriot vs. Landstown

Tuesday, March 4

7 p.m.

at Patriot

Oscar Smith vs. Colonial Forge

Tuesday, March 4

6 p.m.

at Oscar Smith

Woodson vs. Westfield

Tuesday, March 4

5:30 p.m.

at Robinson Secondary

