Virginia (VHSL) high school boys basketball playoffs: 2025 brackets, state quarterfinals, matchups, times, scores
It's playoffs season in Virginia high school boys basketball, and High School on SI has you covered.
Here are the 2025 Virginia high school boys basketball playoffs tournament matchups and brackets entering the quarterfinals of the VHSL state championships.
VIRGINIA (VHSL) HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS — 2025 BRACKETS
CLASS 1
Quarterfinals
Lancaster vs. Altavista
Tuesday, March 4
6 p.m.
at Lancaster
Franklin vs. Northumberland
Tuesday, March 4
7 p.m.
at Franklin
George Wythe vs. Chilhowie
Tuesday, March 4
8 p.m.
at George Wythe
Patrick Henry vs. Parry McCluer
Tuesday, March 4
6 p.m.
at Virginia High
CLASS 2
Quarterfinals
John Marshall vs. Central Woodstock
Tuesday, March 4
8 p.m.
at Huguenot High
Luray vs. Greensville County
Tuesday, March 4
6:30 p.m.
at Luray
Floyd County vs. Virginia High
Tuesday, March 4
7 p.m.
at Floyd County
Graham vs. Nelson County
Tuesday, March 4
7 p.m.
at Graham
CLASS 3
Quarterfinals
Hopewell vs. William Monroe
Tuesday, March 4
7 p.m.
at Hopewell
Meridian vs. New Kent
Tuesday, March 4
7 p.m.
at Meridian
Spotswood vs. Carroll County
Tuesday, March 4
7:45 p.m.
at Spotswood
Northside vs. Western Albemarle
Tuesday, March 4
7 p.m.
at Northside
CLASS 4
Quarterfinals
Handley vs. Heritage
Tuesday, March 4
7 p.m.
at Handley
Hampton vs. Varina
Tuesday, March 4
7:30 p.m.
at Heritage (Newport News)
Tuscarora vs. Glass
Tuesday, March 4
7 p.m.
at Tuscarora
Atlee vs. Churchland
Tuesday, March 4
7 p.m.
at Atlee
CLASS 5
Quarterfinals
Green Run vs. Maury
Tuesday, March 4
7 p.m.
at Green Run
Woodside vs. Indian River
Tuesday, March 4
7:30 p.m.
at Woodside
Albemarle vs. Riverbend
Tuesday, March 4
6:30 p.m.
at Albemarle
Riverside vs. L.C. Bird
Tuesday, March 4
7 p.m.
at Riverside
CLASS 6
Quarterfinals
South Lakes vs. Hayfield
Tuesday, March 4
7 p.m.
at South Lakes
Patriot vs. Landstown
Tuesday, March 4
7 p.m.
at Patriot
Oscar Smith vs. Colonial Forge
Tuesday, March 4
6 p.m.
at Oscar Smith
Woodson vs. Westfield
Tuesday, March 4
5:30 p.m.
at Robinson Secondary
