Virginia (VHSL) high school boys basketball state championships: scores, updates, schedule, game times (3/13/2025)
It's playoffs season in Virginia high school boys basketball, and High School on SI has you covered.
Here are the 2025 Virginia high school boys basketball state championship tournaments finals matchups, schedules and brackets entering the final round of the VHSL playoffs.
VIRGINIA (VHSL) HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS — 2025 BRACKETS
CLASS 1
State championship game
Franklin vs. Wythe
Friday, March 14
2:30 p.m.
at VCU Siegel Center
CLASS 2
State championship game
John Marshall vs. Graham
Thursday, March 13
8 p.m.
at VCU Siegel Center
CLASS 3
State championship game
Hopewell vs. Spotswood
Saturday, March 15
1 p.m.
at VCU Siegel Center
CLASS 4
State championship game
Varina vs. Atlee
Friday, March 14
8 p.m.
at VCU Siegel Center
CLASS 5
State championship game
Green Run vs. Albemarle
Thursday, March 13
2:30 p.m.
at VCU Siegel Center
CLASS 6
State championship game
South Lakes vs. Woodson
Saturday, March 15
6:30 p.m.
at VCU Siegel Center
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App