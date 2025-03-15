High School

Virginia (VHSL) high school boys basketball state championships: scores, updates, schedule, game times (3/15/2025)

Here are the 2025 Virginia (VHSL) high school boys basketball playoffs state championship tournaments finals matchups, schedules and brackets

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

The Virginia high school boys basketball state championship games take place this week.
It's playoffs season in Virginia high school boys basketball, and High School on SI has you covered.

VIRGINIA (VHSL) HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS — 2025 BRACKETS

CLASS 1

State championship game

Franklin vs. Wythe (Wythe wins, 78-37)

Friday, March 14

2:30 p.m.

at VCU Siegel Center

CLASS 2

State championship game

John Marshall vs. Graham (John Marshall wins, 107-81)

Thursday, March 13

8 p.m.

at VCU Siegel Center

CLASS 3

State championship game

Hopewell vs. Spotswood

Saturday, March 15

1 p.m.

at VCU Siegel Center

CLASS 4

State championship game

Varina vs. Atlee (Atlee wins, 66-44)

Friday, March 14

8 p.m.

at VCU Siegel Center

CLASS 5

State championship game

Green Run vs. Albemarle (Green Run wins, 43-41)

Thursday, March 13

2:30 p.m.

at VCU Siegel Center

CLASS 6

State championship game

South Lakes vs. Woodson

Saturday, March 15

6:30 p.m.

at VCU Siegel Center

