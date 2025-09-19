High School

Virginia (VHSL) High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19, 2025

Get VHSL schedules and scores as the 2025 Virginia high school football season continues on Friday, September 19

There are 147 games scheduled across Virginia on Friday, September 19, including 16 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Virginia High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include four of Virginia's top-ranked teams as No. 10 Stone Bridge travels to face Quince Orchard, and Hermitage takes on No. 4 Varina.

Virginia High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 19

With 16 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Virginia high school football continues.

View full VHSL scoreboard

VHSL Class 6 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19

There are 31 Class 6 high school football games in Virginia on Friday, September 19, 2025. The first game, Freedom vs Riverside, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Battlefield vs Garfield at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on ourVHSL Class 6 High School Football Scoreboard.

View full VHSL Class 6 scoreboard

VHSL Class 5 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19

There are 32 Class 5 high school football games in Virginia on Friday, September 19, 2025. The first game, Fleming vs Henry, starts at 5:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Highland Springs vs South County at 7:00 PM. The final game, Salem vs Bayside, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 5 High School Football Scoreboard.

View full VHSL Class 5 scoreboard

VHSL Class 4 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19

There are 33 Class 4 high school football games in Virginia on Friday, September 19, 2025. The first game, Fleming vs Henry, starts at 5:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Varina vs Hermitage at 7:00 PM. The final game, Chancellor vs Massaponax, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on ourVHSL Class 4 High School Football Scoreboard.

View full VHSL Class 4 scoreboard

VHSL Class 3 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19

There are 33 Class 3 high school football games in Virginia on Friday, September 19, 2025. The first game, Glenvar vs Northside, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Armstrong vs Goochland at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 3 High School Football Scoreboard.

View full VHSL Class 3 scoreboard

VHSL Class 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19

There are 34 Class 2 high school football games in Virginia on Friday, September 19, 2025. The first game,Prince Edward County vs Fork Union Military Academy, starts at 4:00 PM. The final game, Tennessee vs Virginia, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on ourVHSL Class 2 High School Football Scoreboard.

View full VHSL Class 2 scoreboard

VHSL Class 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19

There are 29 Class 1 high school football games in Virginia on Friday, September 19, 2025. The first game, Luray vs Rock Ridge, starts at 7:00 PM. The last game, Castlewood vs Auburn, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 1 High School Football Scoreboard.

View full VHSL Class 1 scoreboard

Published
CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

