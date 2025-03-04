Virginia (VHSL) high school girls basketball playoffs: 2025 brackets, state quarterfinals, matchups, times, scores
It's playoffs season in Virginia high school girls basketball, and High School on SI has you covered.
Here are the 2025 Virginia high school girls basketball playoffs tournament matchups and brackets entering the quarterfinals of the VHSL state championships.
VIRGINIA (VHSL) HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS — 2025 BRACKETS
CLASS 1
Quarterfinals
Westmoreland vs. Brunswick
Tuesday, March 4
7 p.m.
at King George HS
Buffalo Gap vs. Colonial Beach
Tuesday, March 4
6 p.m.
at Buffalo Gap
George Wythe vs. J.I. Burton
Tuesday, March 4
6 p.m.
at George Wythe
Honaker vs. Fort Chiswell
Tuesday, March 4
6 p.m.
at Honaker
CLASS 2
Quarterfinals
John Marshall vs. Stuarts Draft
Tuesday, March 4
6 p.m.
at Huguenot HS
Clarke County vs. Prince Edward County
Tuesday, March 4
6 p.m.
at Clarke County
Liberty vs. Ridgeview
Tuesday, March 4
6:30 p.m.
at Liberty
Central Wise vs. James River
Tuesday, March 4
6 p.m.
at UVA-Wise
CLASS 3
Quarterfinals
Grafton vs. Brentsville District
Tuesday, March 4
6 p.m.
at Grafton
James Monroe vs. Hopewell
Tuesday, March 4
7 p.m.
at James Monroe
Spotswood vs. Staunton River
Tuesday, March 4
6 p.m.
at Spotswood
Lord Botetourt vs. Western Albemarle
Tuesday, March 4
7 p.m.
at Lord Botetourt
CLASS 4
Quarterfinals
Salem vs. Woodgrove
Tuesday, March 4
7 p.m.
at Salem
Manor vs. Monacan
Tuesday, March 4
7 p.m.
at Manor
Heritage vs. Charlottesville
Tuesday, March 4
7 p.m.
at Heritage
Henrico vs. Hampton
Tuesday, March 4
7 p.m.
at Henrico
CLASS 5
Quarterfinals
Princess Anne vs. King's Fork
Tuesday, March 4
7 p.m.
at Princess Anne
Menchville vs. Kellam
Tuesday, March 4
5:30 p.m.
at Woodside HS
L.C. Bird vs. Lightridge
Tuesday, March 4
6:30 p.m.
at L.C. Bird
Potomac Falls vs. Fleming
Tuesday, March 4
6 p.m.
at Potomac Falls
CLASS 6
Quarterfinals
Langley vs. West Potomac
Tuesday, March 4
7 p.m.
at Wakefield HS
Osbourn Park vs. Glen Allen
Tuesday, March 4
6 p.m.
at Osbourn Park
Manchester vs. Gainesville
Tuesday, March 4
6:30 p.m.
at Manchester
Robinson vs. Oakton
Tuesday, March 4
7:30 p.m.
at Robinson
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App