Virginia (VHSL) high school girls basketball playoffs: 2025 brackets, state quarterfinals, matchups, times, scores

Here are the 2025 Virginia high school girls basketball playoffs tournament brackets entering the quarterfinals of the VHSL state championships

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

The Virginia high school girls basketball state championships tip off this week.
The Virginia high school girls basketball state championships tip off this week.

It's playoffs season in Virginia high school girls basketball, and High School on SI has you covered.

Here are the 2025 Virginia high school girls basketball playoffs tournament matchups and brackets entering the quarterfinals of the VHSL state championships.

VIRGINIA (VHSL) HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS — 2025 BRACKETS

CLASS 1

Quarterfinals

Westmoreland vs. Brunswick

Tuesday, March 4

7 p.m.

at King George HS

Buffalo Gap vs. Colonial Beach

Tuesday, March 4

6 p.m.

at Buffalo Gap

George Wythe vs. J.I. Burton

Tuesday, March 4

6 p.m.

at George Wythe

Honaker vs. Fort Chiswell

Tuesday, March 4

6 p.m.

at Honaker

CLASS 2

Quarterfinals

John Marshall vs. Stuarts Draft

Tuesday, March 4

6 p.m.

at Huguenot HS

Clarke County vs. Prince Edward County

Tuesday, March 4

6 p.m.

at Clarke County

Liberty vs. Ridgeview

Tuesday, March 4

6:30 p.m.

at Liberty

Central Wise vs. James River

Tuesday, March 4

6 p.m.

at UVA-Wise

CLASS 3

Quarterfinals

Grafton vs. Brentsville District

Tuesday, March 4

6 p.m.

at Grafton

James Monroe vs. Hopewell

Tuesday, March 4

7 p.m.

at James Monroe

Spotswood vs. Staunton River

Tuesday, March 4

6 p.m.

at Spotswood

Lord Botetourt vs. Western Albemarle

Tuesday, March 4

7 p.m.

at Lord Botetourt

CLASS 4

Quarterfinals

Salem vs. Woodgrove

Tuesday, March 4

7 p.m.

at Salem

Manor vs. Monacan

Tuesday, March 4

7 p.m.

at Manor

Heritage vs. Charlottesville

Tuesday, March 4

7 p.m.

at Heritage

Henrico vs. Hampton

Tuesday, March 4

7 p.m.

at Henrico

CLASS 5

Quarterfinals

Princess Anne vs. King's Fork

Tuesday, March 4

7 p.m.

at Princess Anne

Menchville vs. Kellam

Tuesday, March 4

5:30 p.m.

at Woodside HS

L.C. Bird vs. Lightridge

Tuesday, March 4

6:30 p.m.

at L.C. Bird

Potomac Falls vs. Fleming

Tuesday, March 4

6 p.m.

at Potomac Falls

CLASS 6

Quarterfinals

Langley vs. West Potomac

Tuesday, March 4

7 p.m.

at Wakefield HS

Osbourn Park vs. Glen Allen

Tuesday, March 4

6 p.m.

at Osbourn Park

Manchester vs. Gainesville

Tuesday, March 4

6:30 p.m.

at Manchester

Robinson vs. Oakton

Tuesday, March 4

7:30 p.m.

at Robinson

Published
