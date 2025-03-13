Virginia (VHSL) high school girls basketball state championships: scores, updates, schedule, game times (3/13/2025)
It's playoffs season in Virginia high school girls basketball, and High School on SI has you covered.
Here are the 2025 Virginia high school girls basketball state championship tournaments finals matchups, schedules and brackets entering the final round of the VHSL playoffs.
VIRGINIA (VHSL) HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS — 2025 BRACKETS
CLASS 1
State championship game
Buffalo Gap vs. Wythe
Friday, March 14
12:30 p.m.
at VCU Siegel Center
CLASS 2
State championship game
John Marshall vs. Central-Wise
Thursday, March 13
6 p.m.
at VCU Siegel Center
CLASS 3
State championship game
James Monroe vs. Lord Botetourt
Saturday, March 15
11 a.m.
at VCU Siegel Center
CLASS 4
State championship game
Salem vs. Heritage
Friday, March 14
6 p.m.
at VCU Siegel Center
CLASS 5
State championship game
Princess Anne vs. Fleming
Thursday, March 13
12:30 p.m.
at VCU Siegel Center
CLASS 6
State championship game
Osbourn Park vs. Manchester
Saturday, March 15
4:30 p.m.
at VCU Siegel Center
