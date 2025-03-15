High School

Virginia (VHSL) high school girls basketball state championships: scores, updates, schedule, game times (3/15/2025)

Here are the 2025 Virginia (VHSL) high school girls basketball playoffs state championship tournaments finals matchups, schedules and brackets

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

The Virginia high school girls basketball state championship games take place this week.
It's playoffs season in Virginia high school girls basketball, and High School on SI has you covered.

Here are the 2025 Virginia high school girls basketball state championship tournaments finals matchups, schedules and brackets entering the final round of the VHSL playoffs.

VIRGINIA (VHSL) HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS — 2025 BRACKETS

CLASS 1

State championship game

Buffalo Gap vs. Wythe (Wythe wins, 50-44)

Friday, March 14

12:30 p.m.

at VCU Siegel Center

CLASS 2

State championship game

John Marshall vs. Central-Wise (Central-Wise wins 75-45)

Thursday, March 13

6 p.m.

at VCU Siegel Center

CLASS 3

State championship game

James Monroe vs. Lord Botetourt

Saturday, March 15

11 a.m.

at VCU Siegel Center

CLASS 4

State championship game

Salem vs. Heritage (Heritage wins, 46-37)

Friday, March 14

6 p.m.

at VCU Siegel Center

CLASS 5

State championship game

Princess Anne vs. Fleming (Princess Anne wins 70-28)

Thursday, March 13

12:30 p.m.

at VCU Siegel Center

CLASS 6

State championship game

Osbourn Park vs. Manchester

Saturday, March 15

4:30 p.m.

at VCU Siegel Center

