Virginia (VHSL) high school girls basketball state championships: scores, updates, schedule, game times (3/15/2025)
It's playoffs season in Virginia high school girls basketball, and High School on SI has you covered.
Here are the 2025 Virginia high school girls basketball state championship tournaments finals matchups, schedules and brackets entering the final round of the VHSL playoffs.
VIRGINIA (VHSL) HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS — 2025 BRACKETS
CLASS 1
State championship game
Buffalo Gap vs. Wythe (Wythe wins, 50-44)
Friday, March 14
12:30 p.m.
at VCU Siegel Center
CLASS 2
State championship game
John Marshall vs. Central-Wise (Central-Wise wins 75-45)
Thursday, March 13
6 p.m.
at VCU Siegel Center
CLASS 3
State championship game
James Monroe vs. Lord Botetourt
Saturday, March 15
11 a.m.
at VCU Siegel Center
CLASS 4
State championship game
Salem vs. Heritage (Heritage wins, 46-37)
Friday, March 14
6 p.m.
at VCU Siegel Center
CLASS 5
State championship game
Princess Anne vs. Fleming (Princess Anne wins 70-28)
Thursday, March 13
12:30 p.m.
at VCU Siegel Center
CLASS 6
State championship game
Osbourn Park vs. Manchester
Saturday, March 15
4:30 p.m.
at VCU Siegel Center
