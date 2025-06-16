Vote: Who Should Be the Virginia High School Baseball Player of the Year?
The 2025 Virginia high school baseball season has officially wrapped up. Now is the time to answer the question: Who should be the Virginia High School Baseball Player of the Year? These 10 candidates put up incredible performances through out the season and received a lot of attention in the Old Dominion.
Voting ends July 6, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Here are the nominees.
Luke Smyers, Mills Godwin
Smyers, a senior and Alabama commit, most recently was named the Gatorade Virginia High School Baseball Player of the Year for 2024-2025. This season, Smyers went 7-0 with a 0.41 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 51 innings.
Brett Beasley, Atlantic Shores
Beasley, a senior and East Carolina commit, finished the 2025 season strong with Atlantic Shores. Batting-wise, he slashed .350/.473/.724 with nine home runs, 30 hits, 27 RBIs, 36 runs scored and 27 stolen bases, while pitching-wise, he threw 72 strikeouts in 42.2 innings with a .182 BAA.
Noah Donaho, Lord Botetourt
Donaho, a senior, finished with nine homers on the season, breaking Lord Botetourt's single season home run record. He also batted .419 with 26 hits, 35 RBIs, and 32 runs scored.
Brice Abbott, Blacksburg
Abbott, a senior and Longwood commit, had an incredible season at the plate for Blacksburg. In 20 games, he slashed .527/.675/1.109 with eight home runs, 29 hits, 27 RBIs, and 23 runs scored.
Thomas Conrad, Greenbriar Christian
Conrad, a senior and VMI commit, led the state of Virginia with 40 RBIs this season. He also slashed .486/.636/.972 with seven home runs, 12 doubles, 43 runs scored, and 42 stolen bases.
Ryan Reynolds, Strasburg
Reynolds, a junior, finished the 2025 season as the Bull Run District Baseball Player of the Year. He batted .514 with 36 hits, 34 RBIs, seven home runs, 12 doubles, and 21 runs scored.
Tristan Lange, North Cross
Lange, a junior and VCU commit, was dominant on the mound for North Cross with 123 strikeouts in 64 innings pitched along with a 1.312 ERA, a .161 BAA, and one save. At the plate, Lange recorded 24 RBIs, 26 hits, a homer, 36 runs scored, and 20 stolen bases.
Aiden McIntyre, Nandua
McIntyre, a senior pitcher, finished with five wins, 111 strikeouts in 56.2 innings pitched and a 0.99 ERA for Nandua. At the plate, he batted .345 with 26 RBIs and five home runs.
Ben Philips, Carroll County
Philips, a senior, went 9-1 on the mound this season for Carroll County with 48 strikeouts in 41.1 innings and a 1.69 ERA. He also recorded 23 RBIs at the plate.
Gavin Swortzel, Floyd County
Swortzel, a sophomore, put up a strong effort on the bump for Floyd County, as he finished with 97 strikeouts in 56 innings pitched and a 1.00 ERA.