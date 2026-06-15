Vote: Who should be the Virginia High School Softball Player of the Year for 2026?

The 2026 Virginia high school softball season has come to an end. Now is the time to answer the question: Who was the Virginia High School Softball Player of the Year?

Here are High School on SI's Virginia Softball Players of the Year for 2026. Scroll down to read about the list and cast your vote below.

Voting ends Sunday, July 5, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Kaylee Hodges, Matoaca

Hodges led Matoaca to the Region 5C Championship and was named the Gatorade Virginia Softball Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. In the circle, the junior and Tennessee commit went 15-1 with a 0.00 ERA, 246 strikeouts, 14 hits allowed, and 10 walks in 100 innings, including four perfect games. At the plate, she batted .563 with eight home runs and 25 RBIs.

Faith Colligan, Paul VI

Colligan led Paul VI to its first WCAC softball championship and was named WCAC Co-Player of the Year. At the plate, the freshman batted .558 with 58 hits, a state-leading 57 RBIs, nine home runs, 34 runs, 16 doubles, and five triples.

Norah Jacques, Langley

Jacques was named Pitcher and Player of the Year for both Northern Region and Liberty District. In the circle, the junior and South Carolina commit posted a 0.35 ERA and 308 strikeouts in 121.2 innings pitched. At the plate, she batted .459 with a 1.529 OPS, 23 RBIs, and seven home runs.

Emma Sartin, Eastside

Sartin had a dominant senior season for Eastside. In the circle, the UNC Greensboro commit went 21-4 with a 0.52 ERA and 302 strikeouts in 146.2 innings pitched, along with six no-hitters and two perfect games. At the plate, she batted .461 with 41 hits, 32 RBIs, and four home runs.

Cailin Rendell, Eastern View

Rendell was named Region 4B Player of the Year and First-Team All-Region Pitcher. The senior and Wofford commit went 18-1 with a 0.24 ERA and 261 strikeouts in 116.2 innings pitched.

Elaina Primozic, West Springfield

Primozic was named District Softball Player of the Year for an impressive senior season. The Youngstown State commit batted .506 with 14 home runs, 42 RBIs, 40 hits, 37 runs, 11 doubles, and two triples.

Giuliana Hughes, James Madison

Hughes was awarded First-Team All-District Outfield for James Madison. The sophomore hit .567 with an OPS of 1.756, 34 hits, 27 RBIs, seven home runs, eight doubles, and three triples.

Madyson Thacker, Handley

Thacker stepped up for Handley by hitting .574 with a 2.263 OPS, 13 home runs, 37 RBIs, 27 hits, 24 runs, seven doubles, and a triple.

Sophia Zimmerman, Sherando

Zimmerman was named Northwestern District Class 4 Co-Player of the Year for Sherando. The sophomore batted .541 with 12 home runs, 25 RBIs, 40 hits, 39 runs, 15 doubles, and a triple.

Lydia Lovell, Fauquier

Lovell was named Northwestern District Class 3 Player of the Year for Fauquier. The senior and ETSU commit batted .557 with 39 hits, nine home runs, and 17 stolen bases.

Zoey Carpenter, Nansemond-Suffolk Academy

Carpenter, a junior, ranked second in Virginia with 46 RBIs. She also registered a .505 batting average, a 1.458 OPS, nine home runs, 46 hits, 37 runs, seven doubles, and two triples.

Haylee Bandura, Western Branch

Bandura was dominant in the circle by going 17-0. The junior and Bridgewater commit also posted a 1.07 ERA and 207 strikeouts in 130.1 innings pitched.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.