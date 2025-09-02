Vote: Who is the South Florida High School Football Player of the Week? - Sept. 1, 2025
South Florida high school football players lit up the scoreboard and the box scores in Week 2 of the 2025 season.
We looked at schools throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties and nominated 11 athletes for games played Aug. 28-30, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for South Florida High School Football Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.
Congratulations to the winner for games played Aug. 21-23: Westminster Christian (Miami) OLB/RB Markus Ruiz
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 7. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
Arwin Jackson, RB, Chaminade-Madonna
Powerful junior rushed 13 times for 174 yards and one TD to power the Lions past McArthur, 28-14.
Cayden Delions, WR, Coconut Creek
Sophomore ran for two TDs, including a 68-yarder, to lead the Cougars past Piper, 33-6.
Jackson Stroud, QB, Calvary Christian (Fort Lauderdale)
The 6-foot-5, 190-pound junior passed for 157 yards and two TDs to guide the Eagles past NSU University, 21-18.
James Perrone, QB, Southridge
Talented junior dual-threat quarterback completed 12 of 16 passes for 174 yards and three TDs and rushed six times for 40 yards and two scores to march the Spartans past Goleman, 63-22.
Jermiyah Douglas, CB/ATH, St. Thomas Aquinas
Senior had a terrific day on special teams, returning three punts for 115 yards and two TDs to help the Raiders overpower Boyd Anderson, 72-6.
Izaiah Roque, QB, Coral Reef
Senior passed for a TD and ran nine times for 99 yards and another score to propel the Barracudas past Sunset, 23-0.
Jacob Thomas, WR, Flanagan
Junior caught a 28-yard TD pass and returned a punt 85 yards for another score to lift the Falcons past Cypress Bay, 40-24.
Kenan Powell, QB/RB/WR, Miami Springs
Super sophomore rushed 14 times for 296 yards and five TDs to guide the Golden Hawks past Miami Southwest, 52-14.
Adrian Gilbert, MLB, Miami Springs
Junior made 10 tackles, including seven solo and two for loss, to lead the Golden Hawks past Miami Southwest, 52-14.
Kayron Bryant, RB, Killian
Junior ran nine times for 112 yards and two TDs to power the Cougars past Dr. Krop, 44-6.
Kamary Cooper, RB, South Plantation
Junior rushed 16 times for 147 yards and one TD and caught four passes for 52 yards and another score to lift the Paladins past Coral Gables, 31-14.
