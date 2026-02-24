Top 10 Washington D.C. Girls Basketball Rankings - Feb. 23, 2026
It was perfection again for Calvin Coolidge. The Colts captured a second straight District of Columbia Interscholastic Athletic Association (DCIAA) girls basketball title over the weekend.
Coolidge, No. 4 in the latest High School on SI D.C. Top 10, did not lose a match in DCIAA play for the second straight year. The Colts are back in action Wednesday with a District state Class AA quarterfinal match against KIPP D.C. Legacy College Prep.
Saint John’s College, which fell in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) semifinals, remains No. 1 followed by Sidwell Friends School. Sidwell knocked off Maryland No. 2 Bullis School for its second straight Independent School League AA Division crown.
Georgetown Visitation Prep, Coolidge, and DCIAA finalist Jackson-Reed complete the Top 5. The remainder of the poll has Paul Laurence Dunbar, Digital Pioneers Academy, Geprgetown Day School, Benjamin Banneker and School Without Walls.
St. John’s and Sidwell Friends are the top seeds for District state Class AA playoffs, with Coolidge and Georgetown Visitation the 3rd and 4th seed, respectively. Jackson-Reed and Dunbar headlines the field in the Class A tourney.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia girls basketball Top 10:
1. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 23-7
The Cadets lost to Bishop Ireton (Va,), 60-53, in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) semifinals after victories over The Academy of the Holy Cross (80-28; semifinals) and Bishop Denis J. O’Connell (81-39; regular season finale).
2. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 20-7
The Quakers avenged a loss to Maryland No. 2 Bullis School in the regular season finale with a 59-55 win to claim the Independent School League (ISL) AA Division crown after wins over Potomac School (Va.), 69-56 (semifinals) and Maret School (70-42; quarterfinals).
3. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 18-11
The Cubs lost to Bullis School (Md.), 70-42, in the ISL semifinals after a 65-28 win over No. 8 Georgetown Day School in the quarterfinals.
4. CALVIN COOLIDGE
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 22-6
The Colts won the District of Columbia Interscholastic Athletic Association (DCIAA) title with a 56-52 decision over then-No. 6 Jackson-Reed after defeating No. 9 Benjamin Banneker in the semifinals (80-30).
5. JACKSON-REED
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 20-6
The Tigers lost to No. 4 Calvin Coolidge in the DCIAA title game after defeating then-No. 5 Paul Laurence Dunbar, 74-55, in the semifinals,
6. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 18-2
The Crimson Tide lost to then-No. 6 Jackson-Reed in the DCIAA semifinals.
7. DIGITAL PIONEERS ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 12-12
The Pythons did not play last week.
8. GEORGETOWN DAY SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 9-17
The Hoppers lost to No. 3 Georgetown Visitation Prep in the ISL quarterfinals.
9. BENJAMIN BANNEKER
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 14-7
The Bulldogs lost to No. 4 Calvin Coolidge in the DCIAA semifinals.
10. SCHOOL WITHOUT WALLS
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 15-6
The Penguins did not play last week.