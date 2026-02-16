Top 10 Washington D.C. Girls High School Basketball Rankings - Feb. 16, 2026
The postseason is underway in the District of Columbia as Saint John’s College maintains the No. 1 spot in this week’s High School on SI D.C. girls basketball Top 10 poll.
The Cadets, who’ll complete Washington Catholic Athletic Conference play Monday against Bishop Denis J. O’Connell (Va.), have qualified for the postseason tournament that begins Saturday with quarterfinal matches at Gonzaga College. The semifinals take place Sunday at American University, which will host the title game Monday Feb. 23.
No. 2 Sidwell Friends School completes the regular season Tuesday against Maryland No. 2 Bullis School in an Independent Schools League finale. The Quakers can secure the playoffs No. 2 seed (AA tournament) with a win.
Georgetown Visitation Prep, Calvin Coolidge and Paul Laurence Dunbar complete the Top 5. Georgetown Visitation is the four-seed in the ISL AA playoffs while Coolidge and Dunbar have a spot in the D.C. public semifinals.
Coolidge hosts No. 10 School Without Walls Thursday in one semifinal with Dunbar hosting No,. 6 Jackson-Reed in the other. The winners play Saturday at Coolidge for the city public league championship.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia girls basketball Top 10:
1. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 21-6
The Cadets went 2-2 last week, dropping decisions to national and Maryland No. 1 Bishop McNamara and Saint Paul VI Catholic (Va.)
2. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 17-6
The Quakers defeated No. 3 Georgetown Visitation Prep, 79-57, after a loss to Potomac School (Va.).
3. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 17-9
The Cubs lost to twice to No. 2 SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL.
4. CALVIN COOLIDGE
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 19-6
The Colts defeated No, 5 Paul Laurence Dunbar (64-35) and Ballou (64-13)..
5. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 18-1
The Crimson Tide defeated Anacostia, 65-42, in the DCIAA quarterfinals after a loss to No. 4 Calvin Coolidge.
6. JACKSON-REED
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 20-5
The Tigers defeated McKinley Tech, 68-9, in the DCIAA quarterfinals after a win over Theodore Roosevelt.
7. DIGITAL PIONEERS ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 12-12
The Pythons defeated D.C. International and Washington Latin Public Charter.
8. GEORGETOWN DAY SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 9-16
The Hoppers went 2-2 last week, including a 57-51 victory over then-No. 10 Maret School.
9. BENJAMIN BANNEKER
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 14-6
The defeated McArthur, 52-13, and then-No. 9 School Without Walls, 49-46.
10. SCHOOL WITHOUT WALLS
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 15-6
The Penguins lost to Benjamin Banneker after a 62-33 win over Ballou.