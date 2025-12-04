High School

Washington D.C. Boys Basketball High School Top 10 Rankings - Dec. 4, 2025

St. John's College opens as the top team in D.C. boys basketball, but the region is loaded

Derek Toney

St. John's College is No. 1 in D.C. but will face tons of competition.
Saint John's College is the No. 1 team in the High School on SI District of Columbia boys basketball preseason Top 10 poll.

The Cadets, who will challenge for the crown in one of the nation’s toughest conferences in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, is followed by Sidwell Friends School, Archbishop Carroll, Jackson-Reed and Gonzaga College.

Gonzaga, the No. 1 squad in the final poll last season, has a new coach in Keith Urgo, who replaced longtime Eagles coach Steve Turner. Turner departed in the offseason to lead the nationally-regarded Montverde Academy program.

The second 5 features Calvin Coolidge, Cardozo, Friendship Technology Prep, Theodore Roosevelt and Saint Albans School.

Here’s the High School on SI District of Columbia boys basketball preseason Top 10.

1. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE CADETS

Last season: 22-11; No. 3 in the Final 2024-25 District of Columbia High School on SI Boys Basketball Rankings

The Cadets (2-0 in 2025-26) will be in the hunt for the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference with senior forward Zyion Chase anchoring a talented underclass-laden roster. 

2. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL QUAKERS

Last season: 23-6; No. 2 in the Final 2024-25 District of Columbia High School on SI Boys Basketball Rankings

The Quakers (0-2 In 2025-26) look to continue their reign in the Mid-Atlantic Conference (won last three titles), led by Mississippi State University commit Jalyn Collingwood (forward), juniors Ian Condon (forward) and Jadah Washington (guard)

3. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL LIONS

Last season: 17-16; No. 4 in the Final 2024-25 District of Columbia High School on SI Boys Basketball Rankings

The Lions (1-0 in 2025-26) could challenge for a top 4 WCAC spot with Vanderbilt University recruit Anthony Brown (guard), junior guard Bam Bolding and sophomore forward Truth Kelly leading the way. 

4. JACKSON-REED TIGERS

Last season: 24-8; No. 5 in the Final 2024-25 District of Columbia High School on SI Boys Basketball Rankings

The Tigers (0-2 in 2025-26), under new coach Bill Bourgouin, look to regain the District Interscholastic Athletic Association crown led by Kaylin Dunbar (senior guard) and Lane Mahan (junior forward).

5. GONZAGA COLLEGE EAGLES

Last season: 29-5; No. 1 in the Final 2024-25 District of Columbia High School on SI Boys Basketball Rankings

A new era begins for the Eagles (2-0 in 2025-26) with Keith Urgo taking over for Steve Turner (now at Montverde Academy) on the sidelines and last season’s reserves Chase Peterson (senior guard), Chase Hogg (junior guard) and senior Allen Mbuyamba now in starting roles.

6. CALVIN COOLIDGE COLTS

Last season: 19-8; No. 9 in the Final 2024-25 District of Columbia High School on SI Boys Basketball Rankings

The Colts (1-0 in 2025-26) graduated all-time leading scorer Quintin Cooper (Hampton University), but senior guard Eric Turner and junior forward Jabreem Harvey are back. 

7. CARDOZO CLERKS

Last season: 25-5; No. 4 in the Final 2024-25 District of Columbia High School on SI Boys Basketball Rankings

After winning their first District of Columbia Interscholastic Athletic Association crown since 2007 last season, the Clerks (1-0 in 2025-26) will start anew with senior forward Trey Green the only returning starter and letter winner. 

8. FRIENDSHIP TECHNOLOGY PREP TITANS

Last season: 24-8; No. 7 in the Final 2024-25 District of Columbia High School on SI Boys Basketball Rankings

The Titans (1-1 in 2025-26) look to extend their championship streak in the Public Charter School Athletic Association (PCSAA) to five with senior guard Malik Shackleford and junior guard Malachi Polk back. 

9. THEODORE ROOSEVELT ROUGHRIDERS

Last season: 22-9; No. 10 in the Final 2024-25 District of Columbia High School on SI Boys Basketball Rankings

The Roughriders, who reached the DCIAA semifinals last season,return six letter winners including all-DCIAA senior guard Gabriel Hudgens. 

10. SAINT ALBANS SCHOOL BULLDOGS

Last season: 10-17; Not ranked in the Final 2024-25 District of Columbia High School on SI Boys Basketball Rankings

Seniors Gabriel Goethe, Mpumi Masimini and Lincoln Razi return from last season’s starting five for the Bulldogs (1-0 in 2025-26), who’ll look to be competitive in the IAC.

