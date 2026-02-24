Top 10 Washington D.C. Boys Basketball Rankings - Feb. 24, 2026
Raise a hand for Sidwell Friends School.
The Quakers won their fifth consecutive Mid-Atlantic Conference championship over the weekend as they’re No. 2 in the latest High School on SI District of Columbia boys basketball Top 10.
Saint John’s College, which fell to nationally-ranked and Virginia No. 1 Saint Paul VI Catholic in a double-overtime classic in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title game Monday evening at American University, remains No. 1 in the nation’s capital.
Archbishop Carroll, Gonzaga College, and Friendship Technology Prep follows Saint John’s and Sidwell Friends in the Top 5. District public league champ Theodore Roosevelt, Jackson-Reed, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Calvin Coolidge and newcomer Digital Pioneers Academy rounds out the poll.
The Cadets and Sidwell Friends headline nine ranked teams that’ll compete for the District state Class AA title this week. The Quakers, St. John’s, Gonzaga (last year’s champ) and Theodore Roosevelt have first-round byes.
Digital Pioneers, which claimed the Public Charter School crown, will compete in the District Class A state tourney starting Tuesday. KIPP D.C. Legacy College Prep and Digital Pioneers are the two top seeds.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia boys basketball Top 10:
1. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 24-8
The Cadets lost to nationally-ranked and Virginia No. 1 Saint Paul VI Catholic, 82-76, in double overtime in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title game at American University after defeating then-No. 4 Archbishop Carroll (68-64; semifinals) and Bishop Ireton (Va.) twice (63-49 in quarterfinals, and 71-62 in regular season finale)
2. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 20-6
The Quakers claimed their fifth consecutive Mid-Atlantic Conference championship, defeating Saint Andrew’s Episcopal School (Md.), 64-49, in the final after a 60-26 win over Saint James School (Md.) in the semifinals.
3. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 21-12
The Lions lost to No. 1 Saint John’s College in the WCAC semifinals after defeating then-Maryland No. 1 DeMatha Catholic, 68-63, in the quarterfinals.
4. GONZAGA COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 17-12
The Eagles lost to Bishop Denis J. O’Connell (Va.), 93-91, in four overtimes in the WCAC quarterfinals.
5. FRIENDSHIP TECHNOLOGY PREP
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 17-10
The Titans defeated Parkside, 61-35.
6. THEODORE ROOSEVELT
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 29-4
The Rough Riders won the District of Columbia Interscholastic Athletic Association title with a 74-65 victory over then-No. 6 Jackson-Reed after a 60-46 win over then-No. 7 Paul Laurence Dunbar in the semifinals.
7. JACKSON-REED
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 20-9
The Tigers lost to then-No. 9 Theodore Roosevelt in the DCIAA championship game after defeating then-No. 8 Calvin Coolidge, 72-52, in the semifinals.
8. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 19-5
The Crimson lost to then-No. 9 Theodore Roosevelt in the DCIAA title game.
9. CALVIN COOLIDGE
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 20-5
The Colts defeated McKinley Tech after a loss to Paul Laurence Dunbar.
10. DIGITAL PIONEERS ACADEMY
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 27-6
The Pythons defeated then-No. 10 KIPP D.C. Legacy College Prep, 63-45, in the Public Charter School Athletic Association championship game after victories over Capital City Public Charter (77-51) and Washington Leadership Academy (65-39).