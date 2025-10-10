Washington DC Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 10, 2025
There are 109 games scheduled across the Washington DC metro area this weekend, including 10 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Washington DC Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include Sherwood traveling to take on No. 5 Quince Orchard, and No. 6 Our lady of Good Counsel hosting No. 2 DeMatha.
Washington DC High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025
There are 92 Washington DC Metro high school football games in Maryland on Friday, October 10, 2025. The first game, Annapolis Area Christian vs St. Stephen's & St. Agnes, starts at 4:00 PM. The game of the week highlighted by Morgantown vs Martinsburg at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Washington DC Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Washington DC metro games:
Albemarle vs. Orange County
Albert Gallatin vs. Hedgesville
Alexandria City vs. West Potomac
Allegany vs. Southern
Annandale vs. Edison
Annapolis Area Christian vs. St. Stephen's & St. Agnes
Archbishop Carroll vs. Badin
Bethesda-Chevy Chase vs. Walter Johnson
Bladensburg vs. Flowers
Blake vs. Magruder
Boonsboro vs. Musselman
Brentsville District vs. Liberty
Brooke vs. Frankfort
Brooke Point vs. Colonial Forge
Broadway vs. Turner Ashby
Brunswick vs. Middletown
Calvert vs. McDonough
Caroline vs. Eastern View
Catoctin vs. Walkersville
Central vs. Clarke County
Centreville vs. Chantilly
Chancellor vs. Culpeper County
Charles J. Colgan vs. Freedom
Chopticon vs. Westlake
Clarksburg vs. Rockville
Clear Spring vs. Smithsburg
Colonial Beach vs. Lancaster
Courtland vs. Spotsylvania
Damascus vs. Westminster
DeMatha vs. Our Lady of Good Counsel
Dominion vs. Tuscarora
Douglass vs. Largo
East Hardy vs. Tygarts Valley
Einstein vs. Kennedy
Falls Church vs. Lewis
Fauquier vs. Skyline
Forest Park vs. Woodbridge
Fort Hill vs. Mountain Ridge
Francis Scott Key vs. Liberty
Frederick vs. Tuscarora
Gar-Field vs. Potomac
Goochland vs. Louisa County
Governor Thomas Johnson vs. Urbana
Hancock vs. Stonewall Jackson
Heritage vs. Woodgrove
Huntingtown vs. North Point
Independence vs. Osbourn Park
James Buchanan vs. Line Mountain
James Monroe vs. King George
John Marshall vs. Keyser
Justice vs. Mount Vernon
Lackey vs. Leonardtown
Lake Braddock vs. Woodson
Langley vs. Wakefield
Linganore vs. Oakdale
Loudoun County vs. Loudoun Valley
Luray vs. Madison County
Madison vs. Westfield
Manassas Park vs. Warren County
Marshall vs. Washington-Liberty
Martinsburg vs. Morgantown
Massaponax vs. North Stafford
Middletown vs. Brunswick
Millbrook vs. Wood
Moorefield vs. Tucker County
Mountain View vs. Riverbend
Mt. Union vs. Southern Huntingdon County
Musselman vs. Boonsboro
North Hagerstown vs. Williamsport
Northern vs. St. Charles
Northwood vs. Poolesville
Northwest vs. Seneca Valley
Oakton vs. South Lakes
Osbourn vs. Unity Reed
Oxon Hill vs. Parkdale
Page County vs. Strasburg
Paint Branch vs. Springbrook
Patuxent vs. Stone
Petersburg vs. Philip Barbour
Potomac vs. Northwestern
Quince Orchard vs. Sherwood
Richard Montgomery vs. Wootton
River Hill vs. Wilde Lake
Robinson vs. South County
St. John's Catholic Prep vs. St. Paul's
St. Mary's Ryken vs. St. Paul VI
Stone Bridge vs. Lightridge
Turner Ashby vs. Broadway
Unity Reed vs. Osbourn
Washington vs. Southern
West Springfield vs. Yorktown
Wheaton vs. Watkins Mill
Whitman vs. Blair
Wise vs. Eleanor Roosevelt
