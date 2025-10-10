High School

Washington DC Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 10, 2025

Get Washington DC metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Maryland high school football season continues on Friday, October 10

Archbishop Spalding vs Calvert Hall.
Archbishop Spalding vs Calvert Hall. / John Bowers

There are 109 games scheduled across the Washington DC metro area this weekend, including 10 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Washington DC Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include Sherwood traveling to take on No. 5 Quince Orchard, and No. 6 Our lady of Good Counsel hosting No. 2 DeMatha.

Washington DC High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025

There are 92 Washington DC Metro high school football games in Maryland on Friday, October 10, 2025. The first game, Annapolis Area Christian vs St. Stephen's & St. Agnes, starts at 4:00 PM. The game of the week highlighted by Morgantown vs Martinsburg at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Washington DC Metro High School Football Scoreboard. 

Full list of Friday Washington DC metro games:

Albemarle vs. Orange County

Albert Gallatin vs. Hedgesville

Alexandria City vs. West Potomac

Allegany vs. Southern

Annandale vs. Edison

Annapolis Area Christian vs. St. Stephen's & St. Agnes

Archbishop Carroll vs. Badin

Archbishop Carroll vs. Riverdale Baptist

Bethesda-Chevy Chase vs. Walter Johnson

Bladensburg vs. Flowers

Blake vs. Magruder

Boonsboro vs. Musselman

Brentsville District vs. Liberty

Brooke vs. Frankfort

Brooke Point vs. Colonial Forge

Broadway vs. Turner Ashby

Calvert vs. McDonough

Caroline vs. Eastern View

Catoctin vs. Walkersville

Central vs. Clarke County

Centreville vs. Chantilly

Chancellor vs. Culpeper County

Charles J. Colgan vs. Freedom

Chopticon vs. Westlake

Clarksburg vs. Rockville

Clear Spring vs. Smithsburg

Colonial Beach vs. Lancaster

Courtland vs. Spotsylvania

Damascus vs. Westminster

DeMatha vs. Our Lady of Good Counsel

Dominion vs. Tuscarora

Douglass vs. Largo

East Hardy vs. Tygarts Valley

Einstein vs. Kennedy

Falls Church vs. Lewis

Fauquier vs. Skyline

Forest Park vs. Woodbridge

Fort Hill vs. Mountain Ridge

Francis Scott Key vs. Liberty

Frederick vs. Tuscarora

Goochland vs. Louisa County

Governor Thomas Johnson vs. Urbana

Hancock vs. Stonewall Jackson

Heritage vs. Woodgrove

Huntingtown vs. North Point

Independence vs. Osbourn Park

James Buchanan vs. Line Mountain

James Monroe vs. King George

John Marshall vs. Keyser

Justice vs. Mount Vernon

Lackey vs. Leonardtown

Lake Braddock vs. Woodson

Langley vs. Wakefield

Linganore vs. Oakdale

Loudoun County vs. Loudoun Valley

Luray vs. Madison County

Madison vs. Westfield

Manassas Park vs. Warren County

Marshall vs. Washington-Liberty

Martinsburg vs. Morgantown

Massaponax vs. North Stafford

Millbrook vs. Wood

Moorefield vs. Tucker County

Mountain View vs. Riverbend

Mt. Union vs. Southern Huntingdon County

North Hagerstown vs. Williamsport

Northern vs. St. Charles

Northwood vs. Poolesville

Northwest vs. Seneca Valley

Oakton vs. South Lakes

Oxon Hill vs. Parkdale

Page County vs. Strasburg

Paint Branch vs. Springbrook

Patuxent vs. Stone

Petersburg vs. Philip Barbour

Potomac vs. Northwestern

Quince Orchard vs. Sherwood

Richard Montgomery vs. Wootton

River Hill vs. Wilde Lake

South County vs. Robinson

St. John's Catholic Prep vs. St. Paul's

St. Mary's Ryken vs. St. Paul VI

Stone Bridge vs. Lightridge

Turner Ashby vs. Broadway

Unity Reed vs. Osbourn

Washington vs. Southern

West Springfield vs. Yorktown

Wheaton vs. Watkins Mill

Whitman vs. Blair

Wise vs. Eleanor Roosevelt

