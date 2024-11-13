2025 NCAA basketball early signing period: Annie Wright guard Martin Kaupanger headed to Indiana State
TACOMA, Wash. - It was only a few years ago when Martin Kaupanger had plenty of buzz going about his basketball future.
As a ninth grader at Annie Wright Schools, he was tall (6-foot-5), active and had one of the prettiest perimeter-shooting forms around.
And, just as quickly as the attention arrived, it dissipated for no apparent reason.
"Yeah, at a certain point, I was getting mad. I saw everyone else getting recognition as my (player) ranking dropped," Kaupanger said. "I kind of realized at that point, you've got to believe in yourself. I knew God has a plan for me."
And just like that, in one six-week swoop, everything came together for Kaupanger, who will sign Thursday (first day of signing period was Wednesday) with Indiana State University men's basketball as part of the 2025 class.
Indiana State?
Indeed, he is going to the Sycamores.
"Basketball out there is different," Kaupanger said.
Last winter, Kaupanger led the Gators to their first WIAA Class 1A championship-game appearance, losing to Zillah in March.
Over the summer, with NCAA D1 offers from Portland and Idaho State in hand, Kaupanger began stringing together strong AAU basketball showings for the World Class Renegades on the Puma Pro-16 Circuit - enough where it picqued the interest of the Indiana State coaching staff.
When the circuit shifted to a stop in Indianapolis, that is when new Sycamores coach Matthew Graves came out for a peek. He liked what he saw.
Im mid-September, Kaupanger visited the university for the first time. And in the spacious Hulman Center where the reigning NIT runners-up play, Graves offered the Annie Wright standout a scholarship, which he accepted almost immediately.
"The coaches all seemed genuine," Kaupanger said. "Their system is great for me because they shoot a bunch of (3-pointers). And they've already sold out their season tickets."
Kaupanger will finish out his high school career with the Gators, who are the clear Class 1A favorites in 2024-25.
"At the end of the day, it's not where you start," Kaupanger said, "but where you finish."
---