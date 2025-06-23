High School

Sons of Seattle basketball-playing legends see different summer recruiting milestones

Outgoing Garfield guard BJ Roy, son of Brandon, earns spot with Washington Huskies while incoming Rainier Beach guard JJ Crawford, son of Jamal, earns biggest NCAA D1 offer

Todd Milles

Garfield guard B.J. Roy, son of and coach and ex-NBA star Brandon Roy, landed a spot on the Washington Huskies roster.
Garfield guard B.J. Roy, son of and coach and ex-NBA star Brandon Roy, landed a spot on the Washington Huskies roster. / Photo by Todd Milles

Garfield High School guard Brandon (BJ) Roy Jr. waited until after graduation to solidify his future -and what a decision it was.

The son of former NBA superstar Brandon Roy announced Monday that he will join the Washington Huskies' program as an invited walk-on where his father starred from 2002-06.

"AGTG!!!! In 2009 I watched my father’s jersey be retired at UW, not knowing one day I’d get to wear it. Thank you to Coach Sprinkle , staff and the University of Washington for giving me a chance.  Thank you to my parents for believing in me," the younger Roy posted on his Instagram account.

Roy Jr. shook off a late-season foot injury to have a stellar WIAA Class 3A tournament showing in March, earning all-tournament second-team honors as the Bulldogs finished third. He had a game-high 18 points in a state quarterfinal victory over Bellevue.

And while the teenager Roy is now out of high school, J.J. Crawford, son of one of the NBA's all-time leading scorers Jamal Crawford, is a few months away from entering prep basketball at Rainier Beach High School as a ninth grader.

The younger Crawford announced his biggest offer yet Monday - Kansas - after he played in the Second 7 Championships in Arizona over the weekend. Missouri, Rutgers and Washington had previously made offers as well for the top 2029 prospect.

