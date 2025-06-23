Sons of Seattle basketball-playing legends see different summer recruiting milestones
Garfield High School guard Brandon (BJ) Roy Jr. waited until after graduation to solidify his future -and what a decision it was.
The son of former NBA superstar Brandon Roy announced Monday that he will join the Washington Huskies' program as an invited walk-on where his father starred from 2002-06.
"AGTG!!!! In 2009 I watched my father’s jersey be retired at UW, not knowing one day I’d get to wear it. Thank you to Coach Sprinkle , staff and the University of Washington for giving me a chance. Thank you to my parents for believing in me," the younger Roy posted on his Instagram account.
Roy Jr. shook off a late-season foot injury to have a stellar WIAA Class 3A tournament showing in March, earning all-tournament second-team honors as the Bulldogs finished third. He had a game-high 18 points in a state quarterfinal victory over Bellevue.
And while the teenager Roy is now out of high school, J.J. Crawford, son of one of the NBA's all-time leading scorers Jamal Crawford, is a few months away from entering prep basketball at Rainier Beach High School as a ninth grader.
The younger Crawford announced his biggest offer yet Monday - Kansas - after he played in the Second 7 Championships in Arizona over the weekend. Missouri, Rutgers and Washington had previously made offers as well for the top 2029 prospect.
