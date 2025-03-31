2025 NFL Draft: Inside look at 7 former Washington high school football standouts who might be picked
The 2025 NFL Draft is a few weeks away - April 24 - and Fox Sports NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang sees something unique happening for football fans in Washington.
He thinks up to seven in-state products could be selected, including three in the first round.
"The top-end (NFL) talent is unusual," Rang said. "Might be the richest class I have seen, and I have been doing this for 20-plus years."
Here are Rang's scouting reports on each player and projects where they will potentially be selected during the upcoming three-day draft:
---
JOSH CONERLY JR., Rainier Beach
6-foot-5, 311 pounds, University of Oregon
The skinny: Blessed with extraordinary quick feet and incredible balance, it was no surprise he showed himself as one of the best athletes among linemen at the NFL Combine (5.05 seconds in 40-meter dash and 34.5-inch vertical jump). And the two-year starter at left tackles for the Ducks saw a huge spike in his draft stock as a senior - and maintained that first-round tab this winter. "He's always been a phenomenal athlete, and he's gotten stronger and more technically sound," Rang said. "The tools are there." Rang thinks Conerly's best fit as a left tackles in a wide-zone offense.
Best NFL position: Left tackle.
Rang's draft prediction: Mid-to-late first round.
---
EMEKA EGBUKA, Steilacoom
6-foot-1, 202 pounds, Ohio State University
The skinny: Ohio State's all-time leader in receptions (205) and No. 2 in yards (2,868), he is one of two receivers in program history to post multiple 1,000-yard receiving yard seasons. So what is in store for the pass catcher as reliable as Superman - and athletic like Spiderman? "I view him as one of the most pro-ready receivers in this class with how crisply he runs his routes, and how soft his hands are," Rang said. Because he is more strider explosive than short-step explosive, Rang think his closest NFL player comparison is ex-teammate Jaxon Smith-Njigba, now in Seattle.
Best NFL position: Slot receiver.
Rang's draft prediction: Late first round or early second round; top-50 pick.
---
J.T. TUIMOLOAU, Eastside Catholic
6-foot-4, 265 pounds, Ohio State University
The skinny: Part of an outstanding Buckeyes' defensive line that also included Jack Sawyer and Tyleik Williams - Tuimoloau made some of his most impressive plays in the biggest moments of games. So why has his NFL Draft stock been in slight decline? Rang believes it's because he doesn't have "elite burst or bend off the edge," but added his power and determination-based savviness should make him attractive as a 4-3 defensive end prospect - and a lock as a 10-year NFL veteran. "I think he's a stud," Rang said. NFL player comparison is Cameron Jordan.
Best NFL position: Defensive end
Rang's draft prediction: Late first round or early second round; top-50 pick.
---
CARSON BRUENER, Redmond
6-foot-1, 227 pounds, University of Washington
The skinny: For those who initially though Bruener was an overachieving thumper who would have difficulty keeping up in the quick-twitch world of the NFL ... well, guess again. He ran a 4.58-second time in the 40-meter dash, and also impressed with his vertical jump (33.5 inches) and short shuttle (4.14 seconds). "Possible future starter - and will be a special teams demon for you," Rang said. Instinctive tackler who slips blocks well, he led Huskies as a senior in 2024 with 103 tackles.
Best NFL position: Inside linebacker.
Rang's draft prediction: Fourth or fifth round.
---
GEE SCOTT JR., Eastside Catholic
6-foot-2, 243 pounds, Ohio State University
The skinny: Very few players in the country underwent the physical - and positional - transformation that Scott did during his career. He came in as a big outside receiver, gained 35 pounds and transitioned to tight end in 2021 - and gave the Buckeyes a reliable intermediate pass-catching threat as a senior under new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. "He's got hands and impressive agility and acceleration," Rang said. "And he's coming off his best year."
Best NFL position: Tight end or H-back.
Rang's draft prediction: Sixth or seventh round.
---
JADEN ROBINSON, Auburn Riverside
6-foot-0, 192 pounds, Oregon State University
The skinny: By no means is he a finished football product. But, oh, the measurables could make him a tantalizing third-day option for NFL general managers. "Every time he needed to step up on his pro day, he showed he was the most explosive athlete," Rang said. With his wing span (76.5 inches), speed (as low as 4.46-second 40 time), ability to change direction and overall coverage skills, he fits the classic outside cornerback prototype. Early-career shoulder injuries might hinder his stock.
Best NFL position: Cornerback.
Rang's draft prediction: Seventh round or UDFA.
---
EFTON CHISM III, Monroe
5-foot-11, 195 pounds, Eastern Washington University
The skinny: How can you not be pulling for this FCS wrecking ball who catches everything in sight? He ranked No. 1 in the country as a senior in receptions (school-record 120) and No. 2 in yards (1,311) - and put his route-running ability on display in a crisp East-West Shrine Game showing. "He is built like a running back, and not your classic quick slot receiver," Rang said. Lack of elite straight-line speed might be the trait that keeps him from being drafted.
Best NFL position: Slot receiver.
Rang's draft prediction: Seventh-round hopeful who likely will be a UDFA.
---