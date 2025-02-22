2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Eastern Washington WR Efton Chism III
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 195 pounds
Career Statistics: 346 receptions, 3,852 receiving yards, 37 receiving TDs, 908 return yards,
Accolades: 2X FCS All-American (2023-24), 2X 1st Team All-Big Sky (2023-24), 2X 3rd Team All-Big Sky (2021-22), FCS Freshman All-American (2021), East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 (2025), Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List (2025)
Background Report:
Efton Chism III has been a standout playmaker since his early football days at Monroe High School in Washington, where he set school records with over 2,500 receiving yards and 31 touchdowns. A three-star recruit, Chism also showcased his athleticism in basketball and track.
His commitment to Eastern Washington University proved to be a perfect fit, as he developed into one of the most productive receivers in FCS history. Over his collegiate career, he amassed an impressive 346 receptions for 3,852 yards and 37 touchdowns, leaving a legacy as one of the best receivers to come through the Eastern Washington program.
Chism’s senior season in 2024 was nothing short of spectacular, as he led the FCS with 120 receptions for 1,311 receiving yards and 13 receiving touchdowns. His dominance earned him First-Team FCS All-American and All-Big Sky honors, solidifying his reputation as an elite-level collegiate receiver.
Scouting Report:
Efton Chism III is a wide receiver who thrives on route-running precision, quickness, and reliable hands. His above-average height and stout, compact build provide him with the toughness needed to battle against physical defenders, while his developed lower half provides him a strong base for quick movements and balance after the catch.
Chism’s change of direction and lateral movement skills are among his biggest strengths. His hyperactive feet and quickness allow him to create separation at all three levels of the field. While he lacks top-end speed, he compensates by effectively varying his tempo and leverage to manipulate defenders and open passing windows.
His route tree is well-developed, allowing him to be a threat on short, intermediate, and deep routes. He consistently finds soft spots in zone coverage and uses his body positioning and sharp cuts to gain separation against man coverage. His efficient release package enables him to defeat press coverage, and he shows the technique and patience needed to win off the line of scrimmage.
As a pass-catcher, Chism has strong hands and good tracking ability, making him a dependable target in contested situations. However, his lack of elite length limits his ability to consistently high-point passes, making him more effective in underneath and intermediate routes rather than as a vertical threat.
Chism provides additional value on special teams, particularly as a punt returner, where his vision, elusiveness, and toughness allow him to be a consistent playmaker in the return game. His ability to create yards after the catch also enhances his overall value in an offensive system that prioritizes quick passing concepts and playmaking in space.
Projection:
Efton Chism III projects as an Adequate NFL Rotational Prospect with the potential to contribute as a slot receiver and punt returner at the next level. His elite route-running ability, quickness, and reliable hands make him an ideal fit in a spread or West Coast-style offense that emphasizes timing, separation, and short-to-intermediate passing concepts.
While he may not have the elite speed or size to be a dominant outside receiver, his ability to create separation, process coverages quickly, and provide value in the return game will make him an intriguing option for teams looking to add depth to their receiving corps.
His best chance to earn a roster spot will come through his versatility, special teams contributions, and ability to be a high-volume, reliable target in the slot. He has the tools to develop into a steady rotational piece and a potential starting slot receiver at the next level.
Final Summary:
Strengths:
- Outstanding route-running and separation ability
- Strong hands and reliable catching ability
- Effective against zone and press coverage
- Quick, creative after the catch
- Special teams value
Weaknesses:
- Lacks top-end speed to be a consistent vertical threat
- Limited ability to high-point passes due to average length
- Primarily a slot receiver, he may struggle against physical press corners
Best Fit: Slot receiver and punt returner in a spread or West Coast-style offense
Projection: Adequate NFL Rotational Prospect with potential as a WR3/WR4 and special teams contributor
