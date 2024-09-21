3 takeaways from Camas vs. Lincoln of Tacoma: Papermakers roll past another 3A playoff program
TACOMA, Wash. - Camas quarterback Jake Davidson threw five touchdown passes, the Papermakers’ defense tallied four turnovers and the state’s top-ranked Class 4A program rolled to a 33-14 victory Friday night over host Lincoln of Tacoma.
Three weeks into the season, Camas remains perfect, outscoring opponents 93-26, including a pair of wins over ranked 3A programs in Lincoln (No. 7) Friday night and Roosevelt (then No. 6) back in Week 1.
The Papermakers also posted a decisive win over Clackamas (Ore.) in Week 2.
“We’ve just got to keep working hard and doing what we’re doing,” Camas all-state linebacker Nikko Speer said. “We’re all having fun out here. We’re also working hard — and that’s what makes it great.”
Here are three takeaways from the Camas-Lincoln game:
---
IMPRESSIVE START CONTINUES
The Papermakers led from the game’s first score through the final buzzer each of the first two weeks, and that trend continued Friday.Camas put together an efficient five-play drive to open the contest, completing it with a 40-yard scoring pass from Davidson to Jack Macdonald that immediately gave the Papermakers a lead they never lost.
Two drives later, they found the end zone again on a 9-yard pass from Davidson to Chase McGee, and a 36-yard connection between Davidson and Macdonald early in the second quarter gave the Papermakers a 20-0 lead they carried into the break.
Camas pushed the lead to as many as four touchdowns midway through the third on an 8-yard pass from Davidson to Speer, and after the Abes cut the lead to 27-7 with 9:13 left in the fourth, it took just over a minute for Titan Brody to answer with a 51-yard score on a short pass from Davidson to keep the game out of reach.
Davidson completed 19-of-25 passes for 231 yards and the five touchdowns in the win, while Macdonald had four catches for 80 yards and the two scores to lead the Papermakers in receiving. Brody led Camas in rushing with 21 carries for 99 yards, and had the 51-yard touchdown catch.
Camas totaled a season-high 347 yards of offense in the win.
---
DEFENSE DOES ITS JOB, TOO
Through three games, Camas’ stellar defense has allowed just three touchdowns to opposing offenses — and only one in the first half.
The Papermakers defense kept Roosevelt out of the end zone in Week 1 — the only score was on a kickoff return in the third — on the way to a 12-6 win.
Last week, Clackamas threw for a touchdown in the first when Camas had already built a two-score lead, and the Papermakers kept the opposing offense scoreless the rest of the way in an eventual 48-6 rout.
On Friday, Lincoln’s two rushing touchdowns were in the final quarter, when Camas led by multiple possessions.
The Abes posted 327 yards of offense, but the Papermakers had a pair of red zone stops in the first half and collected the four total turnovers — Speer led the way with two interceptions — on the way to another win.
“It’s nice to have a defense that’s like, no matter what situation you put them in, they’re ready to roll,” Camas coach Adam Mathieson said.
Camas continues its nonleague schedule at 7 p.m. Friday against Oregon City (Ore.).
“I think we’re starting to figure out who we are, and then you get more film on your opponent, so between knowing your opponent a little bit and knowing ourselves, I think we’re doing OK,” Mathieson said.
---
ABES FIND LATE MOMENTUM
Even after Camas built the early lead, Lincoln created chances to answer and found momentum late with the two rushing scores, but the lead was out of reach by then.
Immanuel Jordan hauled in an interception for the Abes on Camas’ second drive of the game, but the Papermakers answered by causing a fumble on the following play.
Lincoln later reached the Camas 3 in the second, but a fourth-and-goal pass was intercepted.
Then, on the final play of the first half, Lincoln quarterback Sione Kaho appeared to have a clear touchdown rushing to the corner of the end zone at the buzzer, but was eventually ruled short.
The Abes put together two long scoring drives in the fourth — Kaho completed a 79-yard drive with a 1-yard keeper with 9:13 to play, and Jadeon Scranton completed an 80-yard drive with a 4-yard scoring run on Lincoln’s next series — but Camas eventually closed out the win.
“If we came out like we did in the second half, then maybe a different story,” Abes coach Masaki Matsumoto said.
---