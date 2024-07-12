High School

Ranking 5 quarterbacks who will headline Washington high school football in 2024

Many of them could very well end up playing for WIAA championships at Husky Stadium (again) in December

Todd Miles

Lake Stevens' Kolton Matson led school to back to back WIAA Class 4A football championships in 2023 at Husky Stadium.
Lake Stevens' Kolton Matson led school to back to back WIAA Class 4A football championships in 2023 at Husky Stadium. / Photo by Vince Miller

Who would you most want in the huddle, leading an offense on a game-winning drive with the season on the line?

Here are the five quarterbacks SBLive WA would want to see operate in that situation, ranked in order of preference:

---

5. Carter Kuchenbuch, Okanogan

Okanogan's Carter Kuchenbuch led school to WIAA Class 2B football championship in 2023 at Husky Stadium.
Okanogan's Carter Kuchenbuch led school to WIAA Class 2B football championship in 2023 at Husky Stadium. / Photo by Todd Milles

Every season, Kuchenbuch shows vast improvement in his passing skills. What will never be questioned is his physical stature and ability to take game over as a runner.

---

4. Brant Heppner, Lynden

Lynden's Brant Heppner led school to WIAA Class 2A championship in 2022 in Puyallup.
Lynden's Brant Heppner led school to WIAA Class 2A championship in 2022 in Puyallup. / Photo by Todd Milles

The steamier the pressure-cooker situation, the cooler he is usually is. Passing mechanics and footwork have been noticeably smoother this summer as he's primed for big senior season.

---

3. Sione Kaho, Lincoln of Tacoma

plu fbLincoln of Tacoma quarterback Sione Kaho throws a pass during the PLU Football Showcase in Parkland. showcase 202410.jp
Lincoln of Tacoma quarterback Sione Kaho throws a pass during the PLU Football Showcase in Parkland. / Photo by Todd Milles

True standout in summer-showcase circuit, Kaho is expected to take massive jump as sophomore. Shows such command in pocket, he will also be asked to run a little more this fall.

---

2. Lance Allred, Royal

Royal's Lance Allred led school to WIAA Class 1A football championship at Husky Stadium in 2023.
Royal's Lance Allred led school to WIAA Class 1A football championship at Husky Stadium in 2023. / Photo by Steve Faber

Quietly goes about his dual-threat business, Allred was the Class 1A player of the year as a junior. And coach Wiley Allred think his leve of play has gotten even better during the offseason.

---

1. Kolton Matson, Lake Stevens

Lake Stevens' Kolton Matson led school to back to back WIAA Class 4A football championships in 2023 at Husky Stadium.
Lake Stevens' Kolton Matson led school to back to back WIAA Class 4A football championships in 2023 at Husky Stadium. / Photo by Vince Miller

What more can you say about someone who has started in three consecutive Class 4A title games, winning the past two of them? Unmatched feel for game, all he does is lead, make plays - and win.

---

NEXT UP

Leyton Martin, Arlington, sr.

Jake Davidson, Camas, sr.

Landon Garner, Ridgeline, sr.

Brady Jay, Moses Lake, jr.

Dalton Anderson, Roosevelt, sr.

Published |Modified
Todd Miles

TODD MILES

Home/Washington