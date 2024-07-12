Ranking 5 quarterbacks who will headline Washington high school football in 2024
Who would you most want in the huddle, leading an offense on a game-winning drive with the season on the line?
Here are the five quarterbacks SBLive WA would want to see operate in that situation, ranked in order of preference:
---
5. Carter Kuchenbuch, Okanogan
Every season, Kuchenbuch shows vast improvement in his passing skills. What will never be questioned is his physical stature and ability to take game over as a runner.
---
4. Brant Heppner, Lynden
The steamier the pressure-cooker situation, the cooler he is usually is. Passing mechanics and footwork have been noticeably smoother this summer as he's primed for big senior season.
---
3. Sione Kaho, Lincoln of Tacoma
True standout in summer-showcase circuit, Kaho is expected to take massive jump as sophomore. Shows such command in pocket, he will also be asked to run a little more this fall.
---
2. Lance Allred, Royal
Quietly goes about his dual-threat business, Allred was the Class 1A player of the year as a junior. And coach Wiley Allred think his leve of play has gotten even better during the offseason.
---
1. Kolton Matson, Lake Stevens
What more can you say about someone who has started in three consecutive Class 4A title games, winning the past two of them? Unmatched feel for game, all he does is lead, make plays - and win.
---
NEXT UP
Leyton Martin, Arlington, sr.
Jake Davidson, Camas, sr.
Landon Garner, Ridgeline, sr.
Brady Jay, Moses Lake, jr.
Dalton Anderson, Roosevelt, sr.