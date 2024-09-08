3 takeaways from O'Dea-Graham-Kapowsin: Top 2026 recruit David Schwerzel ends game with thunder
Even in Monte Kohler's historic 40 seasons at O'Dea, he had never seen an ending quite like this to open the 2024 season.
David Schwerzel's strip sack of Graham-Kapowsin quarterback A.J. Tuivaiave, then 34-yard fumble return for a game-winning touchdown with three seconds remaining capped the Fighting Irish's wild 35-28 victory Friday over the reigning Class 4A runner-up at Seattle's Memorial Stadium.
O'Dea defensive front was dominant all night, sacking Tuivaiave three times, and holding the Eagles' rushing attack to 11 yards on 24 carries.
The Irish rushed for 250 yards on 33 carries.
Here are three takeaways from the O'Dea-Graham-Kapowsin game:
SCHWERZEL DOMINATED ENDING
Schwerzel, the 6-foot-4, 250-pound four-star junior at defensive end, is the type of athletic big man major D1 recruiters foam at the mouth over as the No. 2 in-state prospect in 2026.
But as a sophomore, he lagged behind former teammate Paki Crawford in recognition, garnering second-team 3A Metro honors while Crawford was named the league's defensive lineman of the year.
With Crawford now at Roosevelt, this was thought to be Schwerzel's time to shine. And, oh how he did Friday.
With the game tied at 28-28, the Eagles were trying to push the ball down the field with 20 seconds remaining and near midfield.
On first down, Schwerzel got his big paw on a Tuivaiave pass to bat it down.
Second down - the Eagles were not so lucky.
"I made my move on the (offensive) lineman, gathered myself and went around the edge," Schwerzel said. "That is when I saw Tuivaiave in his passing motion and then drop his hands back.
"I was like, 'Oh, I am here.'"
He knocked the ball free from the quarterback, which hit the turf and bounced right to him. He took off running for the end zone.
"It was definitely a great game, and a great way to start my junior year," Schwerzel said. "I have been improving each season, and I have gotten so much better."
EAGLES PUT BALL IN HANDS OF TUIVAIAVE
There was plenty of buzz surrounding Tuivaiave in the offseason coming to high school.
In the first half Friday, he was reeled in - 7-for-10 for 46 yards and an interception.
At halftime, Graham-Kapowsin put the ball in Tuivaiave's hands - a lot. And he threw for 301 yards and four touchdowns, making a handful of throws that only a few can (deep "out," and seam routes splitting defenders).
"He is light years ahead of any 14-year-old cerebrally with his iQ," Logan said. "Everyone on the staff refers to him as Josh Woods with his moxie."
LOGAN HAD PLAN TO GO FOR WIN
Midway through the fourth quarter, Logan began talking about late-game strategy with his staff, and had pre-determined if Eagles scored a tying touchdown, he'd go for a two-point conversion.
After Tuivaiave tossed a 2-yard touchdown pass on fourth down to Noah Flores with 1:22 to go, the Eagles left the offense on the field.
"We had a play we loved, but they called timeout and figured they would double (team) Noah," Logan said. "So we came out with a different call and (a few of our guys) were confused."
Sensing his offense was not ready, he called timeout - and then lined up for the PAT kick.
