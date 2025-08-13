2025 Washington Preseason All-State High School Football Team
Washington has enhanced its reputation in recent years as a recruiting hotbed, with over 50 three- and four-star recruits in the Evergreen State's classes of 2026 and '27 drawing attention from Power 4 and other FBS powers.
With that in mind, before the season kicks off, here is the High School On SI Washington preseason All-State team.
Offense
QB Sione Kaho, Lincoln, junior
Kaho seized the starting job for the Abes early in his career and has not disappointed in becoming one of the West Coast's top quarterback prospects.
RB Max Jones, Bellevue, senior
The Wolverines' wing-T relies on precision and powerful running backs like Jones, who led them to the Class 3A final last season.
RB Uriah Stringfield, O'Dea, senior
Stringfield came up big for the Fighting Irish in the final two games of their run to the Class 3A state championship last fall.
WR Braylon Pope, Sumner, junior
Arizona State was quick to snap up this burgeoning star, who caught 68 passes for 952 yards for the Class 4A state champions.
WR Terrance Saryon, Evergreen (Vancouver), senior
Saryon, who caught 51 passes for 1,055 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, switched his commitment from the University of Washington to BYU in May.
TE Jack Sievers, Archbishop Murphy, senior
Sievers committed to the University of Wisconsin in June and now looks to bring home the Wildcats' first state championship since 2016.
C Sean Jones, Mead, senior
The first-team all-Greater Spokane League selection will team with Washington State-bound OG Cooper Daines to help the Panthers seek their first playoff win since 2012.
OL Kingston Fotualii, O'Dea, senior
The 6-foot-3, 290-pound road grader at guard has committed to Washington State University.
OL Kingston Kerkhoff, Curtis, senior
The 6-foot-3, 255-pounder foresook interest from several Power 4 schools to commit to the University of Idaho in June.
OL Hakeim Smalls, Archbishop Murphy, senior
The 6-4, 285-pound mauler in the Wildcats' wing-T committed to Boise State in June.
OL Ah-Deong Yang, Roosevelt, senior
The reigning Metro League offensive lineman of the year and University of Washington commit is a 6-3, 343-pounder who could feature on the Huskies' defensive front next fall.
AP Henry Gabalis, Archbishop Murphy, senior
The University of Arizona commit has been part of the Wildcats' renaissance over the past three years that saw them go from winless in 2022 to the Class 2A semifinals last fall.
Defense
DE Derek Colman-Brusa, Kennedy Catholic, senior
The state's consensus No. 1 prospect will join older brother Lowen on Montlake next year but first looks to improve upon his impressive junior season (68 tackles, 25 for loss, 10 sacks).
DE David Schwerzel, O'Dea, senior
The versatile UCLA commit could slide to defensive tackle in college but for now will continue to make highlight-reel plays for the Fighting Irish.
DT Prin Fox, Cashmere, senior
Another versatile lineman who plays primarily on the edge for the Bulldogs but was recruited as a tackle when he committed to UNLV in June.
DT Tevita Nonu, O'Dea, junior
Nonu played through a shoulder injury last season to have a breakthrough season with the Class 3A champions that propelled him to No. 1 in the state's class of 2027 recruiting rankings.
LB Ramzak Fruean, Bethel, senior
Fruean, who will join Schwerzel in Westwood next fall, can play both safety and outside linebacker for the Bison.
LB Colby Johnson, Eastlake, senior
The speedy linebacker (10.87 seconds in the 100 meters) committed to the University of Colorado in July.
LB Wassie Lugolobi, Eastside Catholic, senior
The 3A Metro co-defensive player of the year switched his commitment from the University of Washington to Stanford in March.
LB Lance McGee, Sumner, senior
McGee, an Oregon State commit, was the 4A CBBN defensive player of the year at Davis (Yakima) last fall while accounting for almost 1,300 total yards and 21 touchdowns at tailback.
CB Elijah Durr, Mount Tahoma, senior
Durr's breakout season for the T-birds (three interceptions, four blocked kicks) led to him committing to the University of Washington in March.
CB Jacobe McClelland, Gonzaga Prep, senior
This ballhawking first-team 4A all-state selection will look to lead the Bullpups' quest for their first state championship in a decade.
S Tayven Collins, Cascade Christian, junior
The three-star recruit does a little bit of everything for the Cougars, amassing 1,592 all-purpose yards and 16 touchdowns while making 95 tackles (eight for loss), seven sacks, four forced fumbles and three interceptions last season.
S Luca Moore, Anacortes, senior
The University of Idaho-bound free safety has been a leader in the secondary for the Seahawks, making 36 tackles with three interceptions to help them win a second consecutive Class 2A state title.
AP Shaun Griffith, Sumner, senior
The 4A SPSL North defensive lineman of the year finished with 74 tackles (nine for loss) and five sacks to lead the Spartans to the state championship.
Special Teams
PK Morgan Dodson, Chiawana, senior
The first-team all-Mid-Columbia Conference kicker converted on 62 of 62 PATs and made three field goals for the 4A semifinalists.
P Jackson Spitz, Lewis and Clark, junior
The first-team Greater Spokane all-league selection averaged 47.3 yards per punt for the Tigers.
KR Greyson Stevens, East Valley (Yakima), senior
The Montana State commit was one of the state's most electric return men (1,500 all purpose yards, 20 touchdowns) in leading the Red Devils to their first playoff appearance since 2006.