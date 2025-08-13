High School

2025 Washington Preseason All-State High School Football Team

A look at the preseason All-State football team ahead of the 2025 high school football team in Washington

René Ferrán

Lance McGee will be a standout linebacker for Sumner this season after transferring over the summer from Davis of Yakima.
Lance McGee will be a standout linebacker for Sumner this season after transferring over the summer from Davis of Yakima. / Photo by Todd Milles

Washington has enhanced its reputation in recent years as a recruiting hotbed, with over 50 three- and four-star recruits in the Evergreen State's classes of 2026 and '27 drawing attention from Power 4 and other FBS powers.

With that in mind, before the season kicks off, here is the High School On SI Washington preseason All-State team.

Offense

QB Sione Kaho, Lincoln, junior

Kaho seized the starting job for the Abes early in his career and has not disappointed in becoming one of the West Coast's top quarterback prospects.

RB Max Jones, Bellevue, senior

The Wolverines' wing-T relies on precision and powerful running backs like Jones, who led them to the Class 3A final last season.

RB Uriah Stringfield, O'Dea, senior

Stringfield came up big for the Fighting Irish in the final two games of their run to the Class 3A state championship last fall.

WR Braylon Pope, Sumner, junior

Arizona State was quick to snap up this burgeoning star, who caught 68 passes for 952 yards for the Class 4A state champions.

WR Terrance Saryon, Evergreen (Vancouver), senior

Saryon, who caught 51 passes for 1,055 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, switched his commitment from the University of Washington to BYU in May.

Evergreen junior Terrance Saryon is one of the top receiver prospects in Washington in the class of 2026.
Evergreen WR Terrance Saryon / Photo courtesy of Terrance Saryon

TE Jack Sievers, Archbishop Murphy, senior

Sievers committed to the University of Wisconsin in June and now looks to bring home the Wildcats' first state championship since 2016.

C Sean Jones, Mead, senior

The first-team all-Greater Spokane League selection will team with Washington State-bound OG Cooper Daines to help the Panthers seek their first playoff win since 2012.

OL Kingston Fotualii, O'Dea, senior

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound road grader at guard has committed to Washington State University.

OL Kingston Kerkhoff, Curtis, senior

The 6-foot-3, 255-pounder foresook interest from several Power 4 schools to commit to the University of Idaho in June.

OL Hakeim Smalls, Archbishop Murphy, senior

The 6-4, 285-pound mauler in the Wildcats' wing-T committed to Boise State in June.

OL Ah-Deong Yang, Roosevelt, senior

The reigning Metro League offensive lineman of the year and University of Washington commit is a 6-3, 343-pounder who could feature on the Huskies' defensive front next fall.

AP Henry Gabalis, Archbishop Murphy, senior

The University of Arizona commit has been part of the Wildcats' renaissance over the past three years that saw them go from winless in 2022 to the Class 2A semifinals last fall.

Defense

DE Derek Colman-Brusa, Kennedy Catholic, senior

The state's consensus No. 1 prospect will join older brother Lowen on Montlake next year but first looks to improve upon his impressive junior season (68 tackles, 25 for loss, 10 sacks).

DE David Schwerzel, O'Dea, senior

The versatile UCLA commit could slide to defensive tackle in college but for now will continue to make highlight-reel plays for the Fighting Irish.

DT Prin Fox, Cashmere, senior

Another versatile lineman who plays primarily on the edge for the Bulldogs but was recruited as a tackle when he committed to UNLV in June.

Prin Fox became Cashmere's first legitimate NCAA D1 football commitment since the Ken and Ron Collins of the 1980s.
Cashmere DL Prin Fox / Photo courtesy of Parsons Photography

DT Tevita Nonu, O'Dea, junior

Nonu played through a shoulder injury last season to have a breakthrough season with the Class 3A champions that propelled him to No. 1 in the state's class of 2027 recruiting rankings.

LB Ramzak Fruean, Bethel, senior

Fruean, who will join Schwerzel in Westwood next fall, can play both safety and outside linebacker for the Bison.

LB Colby Johnson, Eastlake, senior

The speedy linebacker (10.87 seconds in the 100 meters) committed to the University of Colorado in July.

LB Wassie Lugolobi, Eastside Catholic, senior

The 3A Metro co-defensive player of the year switched his commitment from the University of Washington to Stanford in March.

LB Lance McGee, Sumner, senior

McGee, an Oregon State commit, was the 4A CBBN defensive player of the year at Davis (Yakima) last fall while accounting for almost 1,300 total yards and 21 touchdowns at tailback.

CB Elijah Durr, Mount Tahoma, senior

Durr's breakout season for the T-birds (three interceptions, four blocked kicks) led to him committing to the University of Washington in March.

Mount Tahoma's Elijah Durr could be headed for a breakout season in 2024 at cornerback and receiver.
Mount Tahoma CB Elijah Durr / Photo by Todd Milles

CB Jacobe McClelland, Gonzaga Prep, senior

This ballhawking first-team 4A all-state selection will look to lead the Bullpups' quest for their first state championship in a decade.

S Tayven Collins, Cascade Christian, junior

The three-star recruit does a little bit of everything for the Cougars, amassing 1,592 all-purpose yards and 16 touchdowns while making 95 tackles (eight for loss), seven sacks, four forced fumbles and three interceptions last season.

S Luca Moore, Anacortes, senior

The University of Idaho-bound free safety has been a leader in the secondary for the Seahawks, making 36 tackles with three interceptions to help them win a second consecutive Class 2A state title.

AP Shaun Griffith, Sumner, senior

The 4A SPSL North defensive lineman of the year finished with 74 tackles (nine for loss) and five sacks to lead the Spartans to the state championship.

Special Teams

PK Morgan Dodson, Chiawana, senior

The first-team all-Mid-Columbia Conference kicker converted on 62 of 62 PATs and made three field goals for the 4A semifinalists.

P Jackson Spitz, Lewis and Clark, junior

The first-team Greater Spokane all-league selection averaged 47.3 yards per punt for the Tigers.

KR Greyson Stevens, East Valley (Yakima), senior

The Montana State commit was one of the state's most electric return men (1,500 all purpose yards, 20 touchdowns) in leading the Red Devils to their first playoff appearance since 2006.

Published
René Ferrán
RENÉ FERRÁN

René Ferrán has written about high school sports in the Pacific Northwest since 1993, with his work featured at the Idaho Press Tribune, Tri-City Herald, Seattle Times, Tacoma News Tribune, The Columbian and The Oregonian before he joined SBLive Sports in 2020.

Home/Washington