3 takeaways from Rainier Beach vs. Lincoln of Tacoma: Sione Kaho-led Abes turn away recharged Vikings
TACOMA, Wash. - Heading into the Washington high school state play-in playoffs, Lincoln of Tacoma coach Masaki Matsumoto warned his favored Abes that Rainier Beach was the best 3-5 program around.
The Vikings were certainly dangerous, especially after getting a handful of key players back, including NCAA D1-recruited wide receiver Sirjewel Glover.
After a closely-played first half, Lincoln - led by top 2027 quarterback in the Northwest in Sione Kaho - finally found its traction, forcing two turnovers and getting a game-high 143 rushing yards and a touchdown from Maurice Gosby in a 33-20 victory Friday at Lincoln Bowl.
With the victory, the Abes will be part of the WIAA Class 3A playoffs for a third consecutive season, and eighth time in the past nine seasons (no playoffs in 2020 because of pandemic).
"We've been in many (blowout) Week 10 games ... and it wasn't very helpful because you can get complacent and get a big head, especially if you are youngand don't have a ton of experience," Matsumoto said.
"I think our team needs to always be on edge."
Here are three takeaways from the Lincoln of Tacoma-Rainier Beach game:
---
SIONE KAHO'S MATURITY CRUCIAL
Rainier Beach always has athletes, especially on the perimeter. So, the Abes' game plan was to lean on the run game with Gosby and Immanuel Jordan - not unleash their standout signal caller, who was more of a game manager Friday.
Kaho was efficient - 11 of 18 for 113 yards with no touchdowns or turnover. He also rushed for a pair of scores - a 9-yarder in the first quarter and a 3-yarder in the third quarter.
"It was a lot (tough staying patient), just going through the process of what we were going to do, from the first drive throughout the whole game," Kaho said.
---
IT WAS MAURICE GOSBY'S NIGHT
As Matsumoto explained the game plan: "We wanted to run the ball because they have really athletic defensive backs. But we also knew we could run off the edge because they are a cover-3 team ;.. and then the middle started opening up.
That was music to Gosby's ears, who became the featured back Friday after co-starter Jadeon Scranton (ankle) was held out.
Gosby was magnificent, rushing for 143 yards on 21 carries, including a 41-yard score with 53.9 seconds remaining in the third quarter. He also added three receptions for 35 yards. Jordan added 64 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.
"You can see that (Gosby) is a difference maker," Matsumoto said.
---
BETTER DAYS AHEAD FOR BEACH?
You could see all of this young team's potential - the Vikings have just eight seniors - when everyone is back.
They had a big goal-line defensive stand at the end of the first half to keep it a 9-7 Abes' lead. And Glover's explosiveness as a pass catcher (five reception, 143 yards, touchdown) gives the offense a different dynamic.
If they can stabilize the quarterback position - both starter Jayden Tyler and backup James Siva threw a second-half interception - the Vikings could be a riser in 2025.
"We've got firepower," Rainier Beach coach Corey Sampson said. "We just have to get healthy, and get back all together - and make it happen next year."
---