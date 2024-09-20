3 takeaways from Tumwater vs. Eastlake: Thunderbirds' larger-school preparation paying off
SAMMAMISH, Wash. - Class 4A playoff team keep coming up on the schedule.
And Tumwater High School keeps knocking them down.
For the second time in three weeks, the reigning Class 2A runner-up faced a bigger school - this time a legitimate state contender in 4A KingCo favorite Eastlake.
Undaunted, especially by an early deficit, the No. 3 Thunderbirds (2A) rolled up 386 yards and five rushing touchdowns in a convincing 38-27 victory over the sixth-ranked Wolves (4A), who lost at home for the first time during the Scott Hare tenure.
Hare, a former Wing-T quarterback from California who has won a state title as a coach in Arizona, lauded the Thunderbirds' discipline and execution.
"I'm a Tumwater fan," Hare said. "Wow! How well they execute that offense is really good. They do so many things that are difficult to deal with."
Here are three takeaways from the Tumwater-Eastlake game:
---
THIS TUMWATER WING-T OFFENSE HAS VARIETY
It isn't uncommon for high school football teams to share the rushing workload among different players. And that is certainly true for this Thunderbirds' Wing-T attack.
But it is safe to say this 2024 offense has more ways to beat a defense than the one that faced Anacortes in the WIAA championship game last fall.
Just in their running-back rotation alone, they have thumpers in Derek Thompson and Mathias Rodriguez, speed-power runners in Peyton Davis and Cash Short and big-play quickness in Jaylin Nixon and Tyler Briscoe.
Briscoe (1 yard), Thompson (5 yards), Nixon (40 yards), Short (24 yards) and Davis (36 yards) all scored touchdowns Thursday.
"I think it took us a little while to figure out what (Eastlake) was going to do schematically in that first drive," Tumwater coach Willie Garrow said. "They had not done that in the two years of film we watched.
"But I was just really pleased with our effort. It was fun to watch."
And yet, it was Tumwater's timely passing game that was the difference.
Jaxon Budd was efficient and accurate - 9-of-10, 122 yards - as he converted two key third-and-long situations that led to points.
"I am sure the yardage (given up) is not great against the run," Hare said. "But I will say we lost the game because of the pass, not because of the run."
---
'FRIENDSHIP' IN DOMINANT DEFENSIVE FRONT
By now, it is no secret the strength of this Tumwater team is in its defensive front, led by linemen Malijah Tucker (WSU commit) and Mehki Richardson, and linebackers Beckett Wall and Short.
Facing what will likely be their best test in size and physicality in Eastlake's offensive line, this group performed admirably - and at key junctures in dominant fashion.
Wall had a team-high 14 tackles. Richardson added nine tackles, including two tackles for loss and a sack. Tucker had five tackles (facing double teams) and forced a first-quarter fumble that halted an Eastlake series just past midfield.
"Those kids up front, they play really hard," Garrow said. "They are coached really hard. Rick (McGrath), in my opinion, is the best defensive line coach I have ever seen in my life."
What is impressive is how Tucker and Wall play so well together in tandem, especially as the unit's biggest standouts.
"It is the friendship," Tucker said. "Me and him, we are always hanging out. And we want each other to do great."
---
EASTLAKE CLEARLY IN TRANSITION
Hare had one thing in mind when he put Tumwater on the schedule - get ready for new KingCo rival Bellevue.
He also thought he'd have his top quarterback in tow in Landon Renfroe, who was lost for the season in Week 1 with a shoulder injury.
Ryder Barrysmith showed flashes in passing for 267 yards and three touchdowns, and has outstanding perimeter athletes in Bryson Hodges, Kade Haroldsen and JJ Maxwell to throw to. But the chemistry in also a work in progress.
Defensively, Hare gave the team a passing grade in its first look at a Wing-T offense, giving up 244 rushing yards on 41 attempts.
"I am proud of how our guys executed the game plan," Hare said.
Needless to say, for an upcoming date against Bellevue, the Wolves have adjustments in stores on defense for a second Wing-T look.
---