5 leading Washington high school football 4A preseason player of the year candidates for 2024
Kolton Matson, of Class 4A champion Lake Stevens, was named SBLive WA's state classification player of the year in 2023 (as well as the state offensive MVP for all classifications).
Matson and the Vikings return to attempt a three-peat, but the classification is loaded with playmakers who could be headed for big seasons.
Based on returning accolades, production potential and team success, here are the five most viable preseason candidates for Class 4A player of the year in 2024:
---
DAVID KUKU, Kamiakin
Arguably the best one-on-one coverage cornerback in the state, this WSU commit gives the Braves outside wiggle on both sides - and should see a significant increase in offensive production as well in the challenging 4A/3A Mid-Columbia Conference as a senior.
---
INDIANA JONES, Kennedy Catholic
The son of Wing-T architect Pat Jones has grown up much of his life as a block-first, run-second fullback in that system. But with the Lancers, the 4A NPSL player of the year has branched out in his skill set to a pass catcher as well, making him a complete weapon.
---
LEYTON MARTIN, Arlington
As the Eagles jump up to Class 4A this fall, defensive coordinators in this classification will suiffer from the same anxiety as the ones in 3A. For starters, Martin is a gamer, but he also has the accurate arm and spry legs to amass 4,000 yards of total offense this fall.
---
KOLTON MATSON, Lake Stevens
What more can be said about the trigger man of the two-time defending state champions who hasn't lost to a team from Washington in the past two seasons? He passed for 3,388 yards and a program-best 49 touchdowns in 2023 ... and is expected to show off his burst as a runner more often.
---
GAVIN PACKER, Skyview
There is no better technically-sound wide receiver in Washington than this two-time all-state performer, who has 103 receptions for 1,787 yards and 23 touchdowns the past two seasons, and recently committed to Boise State. Role might expand, too, this fall as a direct-snap playmaker.
---
FIVE OTHERS TO WATCH
QB Jake Davidson, Camas, sr.
QB Brady Jay, Moses Lake, jr.
WR/DB Casey Larson, Woodinville, sr.
RB Jayshon Limar, Lake Stevens, sr.
WR/DB Parker Mady, Curtis, sr.
---