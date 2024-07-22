5 leading Washington high school football preseason player of the year (1A) candidates for 2024
Lance Allred, of Class 1A champion Royal, was named SBLive WA's state classification player of the year in 2023.
Allred and the Knights return this fall to try and defend their WIAA championship, but these small-school ranks are loaded with playmakers.
Based on returning accolades, production potential and team success, here are the five most viable preseason candidates for Class 1A player of the year in 2024:
---
LANCE ALLRED, Royal
Reigning state MVP (3,794 yards of total offense, 55 TDs) returns at quarterback for four-time defending state champions - and longtime coach Wiley Allred said he's seen offseason improvement from 1A's best dual threat. Also had five interceptions at linebacker in 2023.
---
JABEZ BOYD, Life Christian Academy
It's time folks start paying attention to what ex-USC star Hershel Dennis is building in Tacoma. And Boyd has been the trigger man from day one. Twitchy and elusive, Boyd can make something out of nothing (3,037 yards of total offense, 35 TDs) with his big arm.
---
AIDEN BROWN, Kalama
Sort of got lost amid the troop of standout dual-threat signal callers in Class 2B - he actually was that classification's leader in total offense in 2023 (4,137 yards, 46 TDs). Would not be surprising if Brown posted similar numbers in the 1A Trico while leading Chinooks to the playoffs.
---
JOE CALLERAME, Seton Catholic
Once the program's starting quarterback, Callerame - the 1A Trico's co-MVP - has evolved as arguably the classification's best three-way weapon (1,633 all-purpose yards, 20 total TDs). Will line up everywhere in Cougars' high-powered offense.
---
COLTON LENTZ, Nooksack Valley
If smashmouth football is your preference, then Lentz (1,402 rushing yards, 26 total TDs) should be at the top of your list of must-see players. Ideal combination of speed, strength and durability, Montana commit will see plenty of carries behind big offensive line.
---
FIVE OTHERS TO WATCH
TE/WR Trey Bosman, Lynden Christian, sr.
QB/LB Wyatt Eiesland, La Center, sr.
WR/LB Ben Jenks, Royal, sr.
LB/DL Brody Larson, Cashmere, sr.
QB/LB Carson Lloyd, Connell, sr.
---