5 leading Washington high school football 1B preseason player of the year candidates
Lucien Paz, of two-time Class 1B champion Liberty Bell, was named SBLive WA's state classification player of the year in 2023.
Paz and company are now in the Class 2B ranks, so a new state MVP will be chosen after the upcoming season.
Based on returning accolades, production potential and team success, here are the five most viable preseason candidates for Class 1B player of the year in 2024:
---
CHARLIE BRANNING, Liberty Christian
Returning 1B Southeast offensive MVP (2,066 rushing yards, 39 total TDs) at running back has strength, speed to operate efficiently - and productively - in coach Craig Lukins' explosive multi-faceted offense. Also an all-state defensive back.
---
PRESTON MICHEL, Wilbur-Creston-Keller
Moves into workhorse running back role now that Kalub Dreger graduated for reigning state runner-up, Michel is a three-time 1,000-yard rusher who is inching closer to 1B record books. Has 4,233 rushing yards, 93 touchdowns for career.
---
JACOB LINDSTROM, Naselle
Easily the best returning dual-threat quarterback in the state, Lindstrom is a near-lock for 3,000 yards of total offense (had nearly 3,500 yards and 55 TDs a year ago). With bulk of team returning, Lindstrom could see this offense open up even more this fall.
---
TYLER SWAN, Neah Bay
When 1B coaches talk about Neah Bay, the conversation starts with this fullback, who not only opens holes for teammates Jodell Wimberly, he also rushed for 1,085 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2023. Also 83 tackles as linebacker, and he could be best two-way player in state.
---
JODELL WIMBERLY, Neah Bay
What more can you say about his consistency with back-to-back 1,800-yard rushing seasons, including 1,839 yards and 36 touchdowns as a junior last fall. Centerpiece of Red Devils' power rushing attack with his strong, shifty running style.
---
FIVE OTHERS TO WATCH
QB Kallen Maioho, Wilbur-Creston-Keller, sr.
RB Andrew Moyer, Wellpinit, sr.
RB Carter Pitts, Almira-Coulee-Hartline, sr.
QB Josiah Rider, Concrete, sr.
RB Jack Strange, Naselle, sr.
---