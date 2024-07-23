5 leading Washington high school football preseason player of the year (2A) candidates for 2024
Brock Beaner, of Class 2A champion Anacortes, was named SBLive WA's state classification player of the year in 2023 (as well as the state two-way state player of the year for all classifications).
Beaner and the Seahawks return this fall to try and defend their WIAA championship, but these mid-school ranks are loaded with playmakers.
Based on returning accolades, production potential and team success, here are the five most viable preseason candidates for Class 2A player of the year in 2024:
ELIJAH ANDERSEN, Woodland
He ran by defenders. He caught passes. And he even threw some. The dynamic do-everything all-state running back finished with 2,437 all-purpose yards and 30 touchdowns in 2022, including 1,453 rushing yards for the 2A GSHL champions.
BROCK and BRADY BEANER, Anacortes
As Seahawks coach Justin Portz describes it, the all-state Beaner brothers "do cool stuff" with the ball in their hands. Brock, the power tailback, rushed for 1,209 yards and 20 touchdowns last fall while Brady, a moving-piece wide receiver, had 1,264 total-offense yards and 11 scores.
BRANT HEPPNER, Lynden
Very few players, at any level, have Heppner's size (6-foot-6, 225 pounds), skill and production (2,294 yards of total offense, 34 TDs in 2022). Plagued by a late-season ankle injury last fall, Heppner looks spry and confident this offseason in leading the Lions to a big season.
MASON PEREZ, Othello
A big man? Perez isn't any ordinary two-way lineman. For his size, the reigning 2A CWAC defensive player of the year (and all-state defensive lineman) torpedos through the interior of opposing offensive lines with little resistance to apply backfield pressure. A true Huskies' hero.
BECKETT WALL, Tumwater
Lots expected from this Thunderbirds' defense this fall, especially if they have designs of returning to the WIAA championship game. And Wall, an all-state linebacker who should see more action at tight end, is the leader directing the action. Big athlete gets downhill quickly.
FIVE OTHERS TO WATCH
WR Ryken Craber, Clarkston, sr.
RB Carter Dungy, North Kitsap, sr.
WR Rylin Lang, Anacortes, sr.
ATH Marcus Nixon, Squalicum, sr.
WR Andre Watson, Sehome, sr.
