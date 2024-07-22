5 leading Washington high school football preseason player of the year (2B) candidates for 2024
Carter Kuchenbuch, of Class 2B champion Okanogan, was named SBLive WA's state classification player of the year in 2023.
Kuchenbuch and plenty of Bulldogs return this fall to try and defend their WIAA championship, but these small-school ranks are loaded with playmakers.
Based on returning accolades, production potential and team success, here are the five most viable preseason candidates for Class 2B player of the year in 2024:
---
BRODY BONESS, Lind-Ritzville-Sprague
The undisputed workhorse now in this backfield, Boness could approach his career totals (2,182 yards, 36 TDs) as a senior. The all-state running back is a three-way dynamo (also linebacker, kick returner) who is one of the toughest playmakers to slow down.
---
KARSEN DENAULT, Napavine
No doubt about it - Denault is the go-to playmaker in this offense in 2024. And why wouldn't he be? He is 6-foot-4 and can leap over any defensive back for catches. He had 26 catches for 555 yards and 10 touchdowns a year ago. Expect those totals to increase significantly this fall.
---
CARTER KUCHENBUCH, Okanogan
It's not just about statistics - more than 1,500 yards of total offense with 36 touchdowns at quarterback - but more his mere physical presence on both sides of the ball. Will remain under center, even though he will signt with Boise State University as a tight end.
---
LUCIEN AND REMINGTON PAZ, Liberty Bell
At quarterback, Lucien was SBLive WA's 1B player of the year (nearly 3,000 yards total offense and 55 TDs) for two-time 1B champions in 2023 - with a big assist from Remington (nearly 2,000 total yards, 38 TDs), his younger brother at athlete. They should do just fine in 11-man football.
---
RODRIGO RODRIGUEZ, Onalaska
Watching ball carriers in the Loggers' triple-option offense is like watching a bowling ball crash through a crowd of pins. Rodriguez is the physical presence in this attack with 2,024 yards and 22 touchdowns a year ago - and there is no reason to think he won't be even better in 2024.
---
FIVE OTHERS TO WATCH
QB Hyatt Clark, River View, sr.
RB/DB Tanner Grooms, Okanogan, sr.
QB Bubba Hernandez, Foks, soph.
QB Rysen Soliday, Reardan, sr.
QB Eli Weeks, Toledo, jr.
---