5 leading Washington high school football preseason player of the year (3A) candidates for 2024
Jason Brown Jr., of Class 3A semifinalist O'Dea, was named SBLive WA's state classification player of the year in 2023 (as well as the state MVP for all classifications).
Brown graduated and is off to Arizona State University, but the classification is loaded with playmakers who could be headed for big seasons.
Based on returning accolades, production potential and team success, here are the five most viable preseason candidates for Class 3A player of the year in 2024:
SIONE KAHO, Lincoln of Tacoma
By next season, he should be undisputed top quarterback in region. As ninth grader for Abes in 2023, he passed for 2,296 yards and 18 touchdowns, showing high aptitude and fearless attitude in leading talented offense..
DEMETRI MANNING, Bellevue
Most consider him highest-ceiling lineman in Washington - and very soon headed to the Oregon Ducks. Combines meanness with massive stature, he is virtually stoppable on interior of defensive line and at left tackle. SBLive WA's state lineman of year in 2023.
JOJO MATAUTIA, Eastside Catholic
Coach Dominic Daste has always believed a good defense starts with interior superiority - and he has that in Matautia, who was 3A Metro lineman of the year last fall as a junior. Idaho commit also one of rare two-way starters for Crusaders at center.
RYKEN MOON, Bellevue
Looking for biggest jump-up candidate in 2024? It very well could be Moon, who is Wolverines' version of NFL star Deebo Samuel. He is rare player who will play all three running back positions in Wing-T, plus line up outside as well. Near-lock to amass 1,500 all-purpose yards.
ALEX ROBERTS, Kennewick
Randy Affholter likes workhorse tailbacks with game-changing ability. And he has that in the speed-demon Roberts, who is arguably the top returning skill-position player as an all-4A/3A Mid-Columbia Conference first teamer. Centerpiece of Lions' offense could net 2,000 rushing yards.
FIVE OTHERS TO WATCH
ATH Canyon Bumgarner, Stanwood, sr.
WR/DB Elijah Durr, Mount Tahoma, jr.
QB Landon Garner, Ridgeline, sr.
WR Terrance Saryon, Evergreen of Vancouver, jr.
RB Nehemiah Washington, Decatur, sr.
