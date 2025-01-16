7 MLK holiday high school boys and girls basketball tournaments to attend in Washington
On the third Monday of every January is Martin Luther King Jr. Day - a federal holiday that gives special recognition to the civil-rights leader's legacy in the United States.
It's also a popular day for high school basketball showcases around the state, region and country.
Here are the seven MLK holiday basketball tournaments you should consider visiting in Washington to see some of the best programs go at it:
---
KING SHOWCASE
Jan. 20 at ShoWare Arena, Kent
Format: Boys and girls tournament.
Schedule: 9 a.m. - Kent-Meridian vs. Seattle Academy boys; 10:30 a.m. - Lynden vs. King's girls; Noon - Lynden vs. King's boys; 2 p.m. - Bellarmine Prep vs. Clackamas (Ore.) girls; 3:30 p.m. - Mount Si vs. Tualatin (Ore.) boys; 5 p.m. - Puyallup vs. Lake Washington boys; 7 p.m. - Glacier Peak vs. Kentwood boys; 8:30 p.m. - Auburn vs. Woodinville girls.
Premier matchup: Long-running Kent event has put together another strong field where seven of the eight games pit teams ranked in top 15 in their respective classifications. Can't go wrong with Class 4A champion Mount Si boys playing Oregon powerhouse Tualatin.
Tickets: $10 for adults, $5 for students and senior citizens.
---
MLK 'THE DREAM' SHOWCASE
Jan. 20 at Federal Way High School
Format: Boys and girls tournament.
Schedule: 9 a.m. - Graham-Kapowsin vs. Federal Way girls; 10:30 a.m. - Silas vs. Rogers of Puyallup boys; Noon - Camas vs. Stadium boys; 1:30 p.m. - Richland vs. Tahoma boys; 3 p.m. - Davis of Yakima vs Tahoma girls; 4:30 p.m. - Davis of Yakima vs. Federal Way boys; 6 p.m. - Ellensburg vs. Emerald Ridge girls; 7:30 p.m. - Lake Washington vs. Sumner girls.
Premier matchup: In the Class 4A girls ranks, you are just not going to see better matchups than the two games involving top-10 squads - No. 1 Davis playing No. 7 Tahoma, and No. 5 Lake Washington taking on No. 2 Sumner. Kangs and Spartans had a close thriller a year ago in this event.
Tickets: $12.50.
---
MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DIAMOND SHOWCASE MLK CLASSIC
Jan. 20 at Lower Columbia College, Longview
Format: Boys and girls tournament.
Schedule: 9:30 a.m. - Kalama vs. Battle Ground girls; 11 a.m. - Toledo vs. Castle Rock boys; 12:30 p.m. - Hockinson vs. Kelso girls; 2 p.m. - Kalama vs. Wahkiakum boys; 3:30 p.m. - Napavine vs. Scappoose (Ore.) girls; 5 p.m. -Tumwater vs. Battle Ground boys; 6:30 p.m. - Evergreen of Vancouver vs. Mark Morris boys; 8 p.m. - W.F. West vs. Kelso boys.
Premier matchup: An event that caters to the smaller schools, this year's slate is eight games. And town darling Mark Morris, ranked No. 6 in Class 2A, has the marquee time slot facing dynamic scorer Dez Daniel and Evergreen of Vancouver.
Tickets: $10 for adults, $7 for senior citizens and children 12-and-under.
---
MLK DAY CLASSIC
Jan. 20 at Seattle Pacific University, Seattle
Format: Boys and girls tournament.
Schedule: 10 a.m. - Ballard vs. Mercer Island boys; 11:30 a.m. - Ballard vs. Bainbridge girls; 1:15 p.m. - Port Angeles vs. Eisenhower boys; 3 p.m. - West Seattle vs. Kentridge boys; 4:30 p.m. - Seattle Prep vs. Kentwood girls; 6 p.m. - Seattle Prep vs. Arlington boys; 7:30 p.m. - Roosevelt vs. Woodinville boys.
Premier matchup: SPU is back in the MLK hoops fray this season, and caps busy day with two potential barn-burners - Leyto Martin and Arlington meeting Beckham King and Seattle Prep, followed by Woodinville's Michael Kelly return to coach against familiar 3A Metro opponent.
Tickets: $10.
---
MLK INVITATIONAL
Jan. 20 at Renton High School
Format: Boys and girls tournament.
Schedule: 9 a.m. - Renton vs. Cedar Park Christian girls; 11 a.m. - Franklin vs. Hazen boys; 1 p.m. - Eisenhower vs. Bellevue girls; 3 p.m. - West Valley of Yakima vs. Bellevue boys; 5 p.m. - Garfield vs. Mount Si girls; 7 p.m. - Renton vs. Issaquah boys.
Premier matchup: Lineup includes defending Class 3A girls champion Garfield in the penultimate game. The matchup with the most fireworks potential is right before it - West Valley of Yakima boys, led by guard Landen Birley, against the relentless pressure of Bellevue, which is ranked No. 6 in latest 3A rankings.
Tickets: $10.
---
PUGET SOUND HOLIDAY CLASSIC
Jan. 20 at UPS Memorial Fieldhouse, Tacoma
Format: Girls tournament.
Schedule: 1:30 p.m. - Mead vs. Roosevelt; 3 p.m. - Gig Harbor vs. West Seattle; 4:30 p.m. - Camas vs. North Thurston; 6 p.m. - Lakeside of Seattle vs. Sammamish.
Premier matchup: The only all-girls invitational of the holiday, UPS welcomes back current Class 4A champion Camas, which defeated Garfield in an overtime thriller a year ago. Papermakers face Class 3A contender North Thurston, led by North Florida signee Soraya Ogaldez.
Tickets: $15 for adults, $10 for students and senior citizens.
---
CATHOLIC CLASSIC 2025
Jan. 20 at Kennedy Catholic, Burien
Format: Boys tournament.
Schedule: 1:30 p.m. - Bellarmine Prep vs. Eastside Catholic; 3 p.m. - O'Dea vs. Eastside Catholic.
Premier matchup: When you can get two 3A Metro powerhouses in your gym, including reigning WIAA champion Eastside Catholic, it is worth the price of admission. Teams just played five days ago in Seattle (O'Dea 69-54 win), and Crusaders giving up home game for neutral-site rematch.
Tickets: $7 for adults, $5 for students and senior citizens.
---