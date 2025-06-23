Top 2027 Rainier Beach guard Keaundre Morris on move again, this time headed to Dream City in Arizona
Mike Bethea and the reigning WIAA Class 3A boys basketball champion Rainier Beach Vikings had a good weekend, going 3-1 in the highest division of the prestigious summer Section 7 tournament in Arizona.
When asked how top returning scorer Keaundre Morris played, Bethea said, "you mean the ex-Rainier Beach Vikings player Keaundre Morris? He played well."
Bethea then confirmed that Morris - the No. 2 ranked 2027 player in Washington behind Bremerton's Jalen Davis - has left the Vikings to enroll at out-of-state Dream City Christian School in Arizona, a Nike-sponsored program now part of EYBL Scholastic.
The four-star guard, who holds offers from San Francisco, Washington and Weber State, is having a banner summer on the EYBL Circuit with Seattle/Northwest Rotary, and just completed a standout showing at the Nike Elite Top 100 camp before heading off to Section 7s.
A deadly perimeter shooter, the 6-foot-3 combination guard did play some point guard at times for the Vikings last winter, showing an ability to blow by defenders and get to the basket. He was the team's No. 3 scoring option as a sophomore behind all-state guards Jaylen Petty and Kaden Powers.
In 2023-24, Morris played his ninth grade season at reigning Class 4A champion Curtis High School, replacing the departing Zoom Diallo, who transferred to Prolific Prep in California, at point guard.
Dream City is coming off a 24-10 record last season under coach Kyle Weaver, who left Bella Vista in 2019 to start this new national program. It is a team that has cracked the top 10 in national rankings (2023-24).
Morris will be joining a talent-rich roster that includes five-star guard Ikenna Alozie, a top-10 recruit nationally in 2026.
