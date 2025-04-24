After two years off, refreshed Gavin Kralik returns to Eatonville football sideline as coach
Sometimes, after spending 33 seasons as a player and coach consumed by football, you need a break.
Gavin Kralik was at that point in 2022 when he decided to step away, leaving his coaching position at Eatonville High School but remaining as the school's athletic director.
But after two seasons off, Kralik, 47, on Thursday announced he was returning to the Cruisers' sideline as their leader, replacing Rex Norris.
From 2017-22, Kralik posted a 47-17 coaching record at Eatonville, including a trip to the WIAA Class 1A championship game in 2021.
"It definitely was good to reset and gain some perspective - mentally and physically," Kralik said.
Even though he's still been connected with the football program as an administrator, Kralik said he was able to remove himself from the daily landscaping that comes with coaching the sport.
What did he do as a self-care activity? The father of six children trained for the Tunnel Light Marathon last September - a scenic race that began at Snoqualmie Pass and finished up in North Bend.
"I've lost 50 pounds since I last retired," Kralik said.
After Norris' departure, Kralik's top priority over the winter was finding another program leader with head-coaching experience who also was an in-district teacher. But as the weeks went by and the position remained open, the thought of returning became a bigger possibility.
And the Cruisers have building-block talent returning in their passing attack, led by a pair of to-be juniors - quarterback Cole Fowler and wide receiver Jacob Simons. They should be contenders in the 2A SPSL next fall.
Kralik noted Thursday he isn't returning on a short-term basis, but added his revamped approach will reflect a renewed perspective.
"From the perspective of a sustainable program, not for yourself, but the players ... is finding the right balance of work and fun," Kralik said. "It's about really taking a step back to see what is essential to put your time into.
"You want to put the best product on field, but you also want ... football to be something they look forward to."
